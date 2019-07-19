What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

From choosing a BTO unit to purchasing a flat in the resale market. Here's how you can own your own HDB flat if you're 35, single, and Singaporean.

So you're single and living it up, and the next milestone is to get your own HDB flat. You can finally avoid the pointed questions from your parents. Or, you can get bumped up another rung on the #adulting ladder.

It wasn't so long ago that owning an HDB flat was but a pipe dream for single Singaporeans. Back then, the best you could do was to rope in a parent as a co-lessee, and hope they don't go nosing around too much while you're away at work.

Today, HDB's rules have been tweaked. They recognise that many Singaporeans are putting off marriage until they're older and that singlehood is an acceptable lifestyle. So if getting your own home is high on your to-do list, here's a quick guide to the options you have available to you.

WHAT ARE THE HDB ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR SINGLES?

First things first, HDB flats are only available to Singaporeans or PRs. You have to be at least 35 years old to apply as an unmarried or divorced individual. The only exception is if you are an orphan with no siblings; you may apply for your own flat upon turning 21 under the Orphan's Scheme.