What the type of mask you wear says about you

The Bandana

You are: The difficult type who will ask “This one not mask meh?”

Back in August, a man wearing a neck gaiter was denied entry on a bus in Singapore, which ignited a big hoo-ha created by the man, arguing that his neck gaiter was a valid facemask.

Well, whatever your opinion on the matter, the Ministry of Health has since announced that neck gaiters, scarves, and bandanas should not be used as valid alternatives to masks.

If you’re still fashioning a piece of cloth that offers little to no protection against the spreading of viruses as a facemask, you should probably stop and get a proper mask.

Please lah hor? For the sake of phase 3.