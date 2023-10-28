What type of road tripper are you?

After sorting out the essential dollars and sense of your driving holiday, check out the road-trip animals below. Which one do you identify with?

Travel is one of Singaporeans' favourite national hobbies, and Malaysia has always been one of our favourite leisure destinations because it is nearby, convenient and cost-effective.

Our next-door neighbour offers so many activities for all to enjoy, plus good food, great souvenirs and lovely sights. Visitors to Malaysia can see and do so much, without overspending. However, they may overeat due to the tempting cuisines, which are mostly cheap and sedap!

Drivers heading to Malaysia can drive so much, too — covering far more ground than they could on an island nation whose Pan Island Expressway is a mere ikan bilis compared to Malaysia's North-South Highway.

Even a road trip just across the Causeway or Tuas Second Link is an automotive adventure which broadens your horizons. It expands your car's repertoire by stretching its engine and exercising its suspension and tests its ability to take care of everyone on board from start to finish.

Before hitting the road to Malaysia

Onboard conversation makes the drive more fun, but motor insurance helps make the driveaway worry-free.

All motorists driving into Malaysia, be it for pleasure or business, must protect themselves, their rides and passengers with car insurance that offers peace of mind and comprehensive coverage. DirectAsia insurance coverage includes the straits between Singapore and Johor, all the way to southern Thailand, within 80 kilometres of the border between Malaysia and the Land of Smiles.

Motorists don't even need to travel to Thailand to be smiling more than usual. DirectAsia has a promotion running till Oct 31, 2023 for new motor insurance sign-ups who will receive up to $150 eCapitaVouchers. Your shopping spree can start in Singapore with complimentary Singdollars and continue in Malaysia with affordable ringgit.

After sorting out the essential dollars and sense of your driving holiday, check out the road-trip animals below. Which one do you identify with?

Road tripper – what animal are you?

Energetic Rabbit

You drive quickly yet safely, so you’ll waste less time on the road and enjoy more time at places of interest.

Gentle Tortoise

You drive slowly and take it easy, preferring to cruise in comfort instead of rushing around from place to place.

Happy Horse

You love to play with horsepower and enjoy the handling at every opportunity, with a go-kart session in your itinerary by default.

Gung-ho Goat

You like to climb hills and explore rural areas, which is why you drive a tough SUV with grippy all-wheel-drive and excellent ground clearance.

Greedy Pig

You live to eat, so you patronise all the best makan spots, but you always leave room for dessert or durian.

This article was first published in Motorist.