What was the most popular visitor attraction in Singapore during Covid-19?

When the national lockdown restrictions in Singapore during the Covid-19 loosened up, many Singaporeans flocked to local tourist attractions to satiate their holiday needs.

These "staycations" were encouraged by the government, as Singaporean adults received $100 worth of "SingaporeRediscovers Vouchers" (SRVs).

When tourist attractions opened up in June, thousands of tourists flocked to Singapore's zoos, art galleries, and more. But which spots stood out the most?

Below, we've listed the most popular Singaporean destinations and how much it would cost you to visit each.

Annual visitors for popular tourism destinations in Singapore (2020)

PHOTO: Singstat.gov.sg

Singapore Zoological Gardens was the most popular attraction

The most popular place this year to visit was the Singapore Zoological Gardens. With wildlife tours, shows, and many interactive exhibits, children and adults alike can learn about the 200 mammals, birds, and reptiles who inhabit the park.

Going to the zoo is an inexpensive day trip as well, since daily tickets range from $18.00 - $31.20.

Admission prices for the Singapore Zoo

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you're looking to save money and want to see many exhibits, consider purchasing a multi-park ticket for up to 55 per cent off of individual ticket prices. With a multi-park pass, you can access the River Safari, Night Safari, and Jurong Bird Park.

Additionally, the Singapore Zoo accepts the SRV. So, if you and your partner or spouse are going with two children, the vouchers will cover the total amount for 2 adults and 2 children ($104).

National Gallery Singapore came second

Though the National Gallery was closed from April to June 2020, art lovers might rejoice in knowing it was the second-most popular place to visit in 2020.

The over 736,100 visitors were able to see the long-term exhibitions on Asian art, the Keppel Centre for Art Education, and special, pop-up exhibitions. Moreover, they were able to use the SRV money to pay for admission.

While this may have encouraged this year's visitors, the total number of visitors is still down nearly 60 per cent compared to 2019.

Admission prices for the National Gallery

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you are looking to take a trip to the National Gallery, you can expect to pay between $15 - $20. However, the gallery does offer free admission for Gallery Insiders (members), children aged 6 and below, local and locally-based students and teachers, and people with disabilities and their caregivers.

Concessional rates are offered for children aged 7-12, seniors, full-time National Servicemen, and overseas students and teachers.

Will the two most visited places of 2019 recover?

You may also see a recovery in the two most frequented places of 2019. While there was no data on the number of visitors to Sentosa and the Gardens By The Bay, in 2019, Sentosa hosted over 18 million visitors.

The island has recently opened during Phase 3, so it can continue to be a popular weekend getaway for many. Furthermore, getting there from Singapore mainland on a round-trip cable car costs $10 for a child and $25 for an adult from Mount Faber.

You could use the SRV for transport to the island and a variety of activities , like Yacht-guided Tours and Madame Tussauds.

In 2019, the second most popular destination was The Gardens By The Bay, which had over 13 million visitors. Known for its beautiful gardens and both residents and tourists alike visit the gardens each year.

This spot will is currently open and will recover to be one of the most popular sites in Singapore. This is primarily because implementing social distancing is fairly easy, as there are few close quarters.

If you do visit, expect to pay $12 - $28 per adult and $8 - $15 per child and senior. Additionally, the SRV can be accepted as a form of payment to enter the gardens.

How to make day trips and staycations affordable

Besides using the $100 voucher to fund your staycation, there are other steps you can take to make your holiday affordable. For one, make sure to keep an eye out for online promotions for places you want to visit.

Moreover, you can use all the points you've accumulated this past year from your travel rewards credit card to help fund a longer-term or more expensive trip.

If you want to have a more luxurious staycation than a day trip to an attraction, consider booking your holiday with a cashback rewards credit card to get back money with each purchase.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.