What we need in this rain: Xue Hua Piao Piao memes

With the cool, rainy weather we've been having recently, it's the perfect time to binge-watch the Xue Hua Piao Piao memes that have been taking the internet by (snow)storm.

So, what's the deal with them?

The song: The song featured in these memes is a hit from the 1980s called Yi Jian Mei, sung by legendary Taiwanese singer Fei Yu Qing (see video of full song above).

What does it mean? With the phrase "Xue Hua Piao Piao" having been taken out of context for the sake of memeing, most purveyors of said memes probably aren't aware of its original meaning.

"Xue Hua Piao Piao", or rather "雪花飘飘", literally translates to "snowflakes float".

However, in popular culture, its meaning has evolved into an expression of sadness, desperation and even a "whatever" or "I give up" attitude.

PHOTO: knowyourmeme.com

The meme that went viral: In January 2020, a man later dubbed "Egg Man" or "Egg Bro" posted a video of himself singing "Yi Jian Mei" in the snow to Chinese video-sharing app Kuaishou.

The video was subsequently uploaded to Youtube with the title "Chinese man in da snow".

Thereafter, the video went viral and was picked up by TikTok users, spawning several remixes of the song and catapulting it to memetic fame.

Here are some of our favourites:

First up, a rare sneak peek at the Director's Cut of Avengers: Infinity War.

But seriously, why aren't you a doctor?!

It's never too early to start educating your kids on the classics.

All that's missing is a light sprinkling of snow in the recording studio.

Xuehuapiaopiao x BTS The boys vibin' :)) Beats: Solid Beats Video: BANGTANTV Army don kill me plzzz :))) Posted by Bryan Foo on Thursday, June 18, 2020

A true East meets West musical delight.

"一剪梅" x "Side To Side" Remix by AnDy Wu This the new XUE HUA PIAO PIAO BEI FENG XIAO XIAO style with the fresh type of flow 終於混到我爸媽也聽得懂的混音 ☃️ [YouTube Version in the comment below] Posted by AnDy Wu Musicland on Friday, June 19, 2020

Somehow, I don't think The Dark Knight would find that very amusing. But hey, Raphael has a lovely singing voice!

There goes our sleep for the rest of the night. Might as well start browsing more Xue Hua Piao Piao memes.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.