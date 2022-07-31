What you need to know about donating breast milk in Singapore

A mother’s breast milk is the best food for her baby, so if you have extra, you can donate it to other mums who need it.

Donating breast milk in Singapore is just one way you can help make a difference in the community, as well as a great way to help your body recover after giving birth.

There are about 35,000 babies born each year in Singapore alone, so many mums could use extra assistance to feed their babies.

If you’ve got extra milk, consider donating it!

Why is breast milk important?

Breast milk is the gold standard for infant nutrition.

It’s packed with all the nutrients your baby needs to grow and has beneficial properties that can’t be matched by formula.

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for babies until they’re six months old, at which point breast milk can be supplemented with solid foods.

Here are some reasons why breast milk is so important:

It has antibodies that help protect your baby against infections. It also contains fatty acids that help develop your baby’s brain and nervous system, plus other essential nutrients needed for healthy growth. And it helps build up your baby’s immune system and reduces the risk of allergies later in life.

When can a mother not breastfeed?

A mother can’t and won’t be able to breastfeed if she has:

A medical condition that prevents breastfeeding, such as HIV or certain types of cancer. Been taking certain medications, such as antidepressants or anti-seizure drugs, that might harm the baby. Had a history of drug or alcohol abuse or addiction and does not receive treatment for it before attempting to breastfeed her child. An infection in her breasts or nipples, it is painful for her to nurse her child or prevent milk flow entirely. If she is not producing enough milk because of insufficient glandular tissue (hormonal reasons), which is common among women who are pregnant with twins or triplets but can also happen with other high-order multiples like quadruplets and quintuplets; if this situation happens before day five after birth (or earlier if you have reason to believe that it might occur sooner).

Why should I donate my breast milk?

If you’re thinking about donating your breast milk, you may wonder why you should even bother. Here are a few reasons:

You’ll be helping a baby in need who will develop immunity to illnesses from drinking your breast milk.

Your friend may have trouble producing enough milk and could benefit from having another source of it.

If you’re unable to breastfeed your child, donating could help provide an alternative for parents who want their babies to receive breast milk but aren’t able to produce it themselves.

Helping premature babies grow healthily.

Boosting the immune system of premature babies who lack antibodies from their mothers’ milk.

Providing nutrients that may not be available in formula products, such as omega 3 fatty acids and protein.

How do I donate breast milk in Singapore?

Donating breast milk has many benefits. It can help you feel good about yourself, it’s a great way to support a friend or family member, and it helps babies who need it.

You must take every precaution when donating breast milk in Singapore.

Be sure that you read all of the guidelines from your local health authority before collecting and transporting any milk, as well as follow all procedures to ensure safe handling of the milk once collected.

If you’re interested in donating your breast milk in Singapore, here are some tips for making sure that your donation goes smoothly:

Make sure that you are healthy and not sick or contagious. Choose a reputable organisation, like Temasek Foundation Community Milk Bank Programme, ​​Singapore’s first Donor Human Milk Bank Programme. Check the Milk Bank FAQ before the donation so they can provide instructions on preparing your breast milk for donation. Stay hydrated! Drinking water will help ensure that your body produces enough milk for donation purposes. Bring extra bottles or bags of milk if possible–this will help ensure enough is available for all donations at the event.

The KK Human Milk Bank will not accept your milk if you:

Smoke.

Consume alcohol.

Use illegal drugs or other prohibited substances.

Routinely consume three or more cups of coffee, tea, or other caffeine stimulant drinks per day (including cola and stimulant soft drinks).

Have lived in or travelled to the UK between 1980 and 1996 for a total or cumulative period of six months.

Have tested positive for HIV, Hepatitis B and C or Syphilis.

Had any body piercing or tattooing done in the last 12 months, including acupuncture and eyebrow embroidery.

Do not have adequate Vitamin B12 supplement if you are a vegetarian/vegan.

If you are taking medications (including herbal remedies), you may still be eligible to donate your milk. Please contact KK Human Milk Bank for clarification.

What do they test for when you donate breast milk?

​​Declare your health status and complete a questionnaire.

Agree to have blood taken for tests to screen for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis.

Follow the instructions on collecting, labelling, storing and transporting breast milk to KK Human Milk Bank according to the donor’s information leaflet.

Inform KK Human Milk Bank about any changes in your health status.

Allow KK Human Milk Bank personnel to review your and your baby’s medical records.

How long can you donate breast milk for?

You may donate frozen milk expressed up to two months* prior, depending on the milk bank’s storage availability. You will need to meet all of the following criteria:

Consent as a donor.

Pass the general health screening questionnaire.

Pass the required blood tests.

Milk was expressed when your baby was less than one year old.

*This is subject to change, and you will be advised accordingly. And according to KK Human Milk Bank, you can continue to donate as long as:

Your baby is less than one year old.

Pass a three-monthly general health screening questionnaire.

Pass a three-monthly blood test.

Who can I contact if I want to donate my breast milk in Singapore

You may contact KK Human Milk Bank via:

Phone: 6394 1986

Email: milkbank@kkh.com.sg

Or visit KK Human Milk Bank at: KK Women’s And Children’s Hospital, 100 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 229899, Women’s Tower, Level 2

Operation hours: Monday to Friday (except on public holidays) 8.30am to 5.00pm (Lunch Hour: 1.00pm to 2.00pm)

