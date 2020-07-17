What you need to know about Fenty skincare that drops later this month

If you're a fan of Fenty Beauty makeup, you will be happy to know that Rihanna recently announced that the brand will soon be adding Fenty Skin to the mix.

The tagline, "The New Culture of Skincare" fully encompasses what we can expect from the range and of course, there are high hopes that it will be on par with the legacy that Fenty Beauty has built for itself over the last three years.

When will Fenty Skin launch?

This news might not come as a surprise to those who have followed Fenty's journey and read Rihanna's interview with British Vogue in March this year.

Fenty Beauty has previously dipped its toes into the skincare arena with products like the Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm and the Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick. But as Rihanna shared with British Vogue, "Skincare, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide.

The brand will officially launch on July 31 exclusively on their website FentySkin.com. If you sign up now with your email and phone number via their website, you can get early access on July. 29. You can also follow @fentyskin and @badgalriri to get exclusive sneak peeks along the way.

What products can you expect from the Fenty Skin launch?

Though there's no news about it from their website or Instagram, the brand had five trademark applications registered under "skin care preparations" in September 2019.

And as we can tell from the video, there's definitely a cleanser and moisturiser in the lineup… and maybe even an essence? One can only guess.

The brand's latest trademark registration, as announced on Page Six, is specifically for "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products", and it will also exclude "colour cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products, and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators."

Rihanna's own skincare routine is relatively simple and straightforward. Priscilla Ono, Rihanna's personal makeup artist and Fenty Beauty global ambassador, shared with Refinery 29 that micellar water, pore strips, moisturising toner, oil-free moisturiser and sheet masks are some of the products she uses regularly on Rihanna.

And from what Rihanna has shared with Insider in 2018, we know that hydration is a key part of her skincare routine. So maybe Fenty Skin products will have that added benefit as well?

If Fenty Skin is anything like Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, then we can only assume that this skincare line will be epic.

After all, Fenty Beauty debuted the makeup line with 40 shades of foundation and immediately raised the standards of the makeup industry; Savage X Fenty seamlessly and thoughtfully incorporated diversity and inclusion in its designs and representation.

It's safe to say, we can expect nothing less than that for Fenty Skin.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.