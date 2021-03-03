What you need to know about skin needling, microdermabrasion and thermage aesthetic treatments

Home facial treatments have their benefits but it’s great to relax in a skin spa and let an aesthetic doctor or therapist do the work. Here are three popular non-invasive aesthetic treatments – micro-needling, microdermabrasion, and Thermage FLX. Why not give yourself a treat this week?

What is skin or micro needling?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Skin needling is where the upper dermal layer is punctured by tiny needles. This creates micro-wounding just below the surface and generates a healing response and increased production of collagen and elastin. You can do it at home but a skin professional can go deeper and achieve better results.

Micro-needling in a nutshell..

Micro-needling improves the skin’s quality and texture, reduces scars, fine lines, large pores, and age spots, and treats acne.

Prior to the treatment...

PHOTO: Unsplash

A numbing cream will be applied to reduce the discomfort. Three sessions, four weeks apart are recommended. The cost is about $300 a session. Talk to a skin therapist or cosmetic clinician.

What Is Micro-dermabrasion?

Micro-dermabrasion is a treatment that exfoliates and removes the dry, dead, outermost layer of the skin. The process uses crystals, which shoot out of a hand-held device and buff off dead cells when they make contact. The crystals, along with any dead skin cells, are sucked up by a vacuum.

Benefits of micro-dermabrasion

Microdermabrasion will improve the overall texture and quality fo the skin and leave it clean, clear, and glowing.

Results of Micro-dermabrasion

Results of micro-dermabrasion include improved collagen production and reduced breakouts, premature ageing, dry skin, and scarring. Costs vary, but expect to pay about $100 to $200 per session. For more information, look for a professional salon or aesthetic clinic.

What is Thermage FLX?

Thermage FLX is a non-surgical eyelid lift. It reduces signs of premature ageing around the delicate eye area. The device uses monopoly radio frequency energy to tone and tighten the skin. A special tip delivers the energy safely and precisely.

This then heats the area and results in improved collagen and skin tightening for the lid and the skin around the eye.

Thermage FLX downtime

There is no downtime after a Thermage FLX treatment. There may be some redness and swelling but this can be covered up with makeup.

Thermage FLX results

PHOTO: Pexels

You’ll notice some improvements straight away, but the real impact evolves during the following six months. Cost per treatment is $3,000 upwards at reputable aesthetic clinics.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.