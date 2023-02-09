Understanding yourself is a key factor in being an effective, conscious parent. The Enneagram is a powerful tool that can help you gain greater insight into yourself, as well as how you interact with your children. Knowing your Enneagram type and how it informs your parenting can help increase your effectiveness as a parent and improve your relationship with your children.

In this article, we will explore how your Enneagram type can provide insight into the kind of parent you are and how you can use this information to become the best version of yourself and the best parent you can be.

We will look at the different types, the strengths and weaknesses of each one, and how you can use this to become a more compassionate, connected, and understanding parent. Be sure to read on to discover what your Enneagram type says about you as a parent!

Discover your parenting style through your Enneagram type

Type 1: Responsible and disciplined

Type 1 parents are often hardworking and responsible. They strive to create an environment of structure and security, and they value fairness and honesty.

They will often set strict rules for their children and expect them to follow them. They are also good at holding their children accountable for their behaviour and are willing to take on any task necessary to ensure the success of their family.

They may not be the most creative or flexible, but they will always make sure their children are taken care of and have the necessary resources to succeed.

Type 2: Kind and supportive

Type 2 parents typically put the needs of their children first, often at the expense of their own. They have a natural tendency to be warm, loving, and understanding and are often seen as selfless and compassionate. They are often patient and understanding, willing to go out of their way to make sure their children's needs are met.

They may have difficulty setting boundaries and may be overly accommodating. They may also be overly emotional and prone to overstepping their boundaries due to their desire to be close. It is important for Type 2 parents to find the balance between their own needs and their children's, as well as ensure that their children understand healthy boundaries.

Type 3: Encouraging and adaptable

Type 3 parents are highly encouraging and adaptable, always looking for ways to make their parenting style more effective. They are open to new ideas and approaches, and can quickly adjust their strategy to whatever works best for their family.

As parents, people with Type 3 personality are motivated by the desire to be the best parents they can be, and can use their resourcefulness and energy to come up with creative solutions. They also excel at inspiring their children and helping them to reach their goals.

Type 4: Compassionate and creative

As a parent, you have a warm, nurturing attitude and you understand the importance of nurturing your child's creativity. You are very sensitive to your child's feelings and strive to treat them with empathy and compassion. You believe in the power of teaching your child resilience and self-expression, and you focus on helping them find their unique identity.

You may sometimes worry that you are not providing enough structure for your child, but you are very good at adjusting to their needs. You are a natural storyteller and use creative methods to communicate with your children, which helps them understand the world around them.

Type 5: Respected and knowledgeable

For those with a Type 5 Enneagram personality, parenting is all about tapping into your expertise. You are likely to be a problem solver who loves digging deep into the details, and you're always eager to learn and share new information with your children.

As a parent, you may be quiet and reserved, but this doesn't mean your kids don't have an understanding of who you are and the values you uphold. You are respected and admired for your knowledge and wisdom, and your kids may come to you with questions and look to you to validate their ideas. Your children will benefit from your guidance and thoughtful words of wisdom.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Type 6: Consistent and reliable

For parents with an Enneagram Type 6 personality, you're known for your reliability and consistency. As a parent, you take your role seriously and strive to be a dependable provider and protector for your family.

You are loyal and responsible, and your faith in your own judgement is strong. Your children can rest assured that you will always be there for them and that you'll have their best interests at heart.

You may come off as a bit of a worrier, but this trait is rooted in your desire to keep your family safe and secure. Your children will know that you are there for them, no matter what.

Type 7: Playful and energetic

Type 7 parents can be quite energetic and, like their children, are often full of life. They have an easy time connecting with their children and enjoy playing with them. Additionally, they bring a sense of curiosity and adventure to parenting.

They look forward to engaging in activities with their children and encouraging them to try new things. Type 7 parents thrive when their children are active and are always up for a game of tag or a playdate with friends.

Type 8: Protective and strong

Parents with an Enneagram Type 8 personality are often strong, protective and possess a strong sense of justice. As a parent, you may be firm and direct when it comes to guiding your children and setting boundaries. You may be authoritative in your parenting style and focus on teaching your children how to make their own decisions and be independent.

This style of parenting allows children to feel secure knowing that the parent is there to protect them while also giving them the freedom to make their own choices. Additionally, you may emphasise the importance of fairness in your home, teaching your children to stand up for what is right and stand up for themselves.

Type 9: Selfless and grounding

Type 9 parents are selfless and grounding. They have a strong sense of empathy and compassion, and will often put the needs of their children ahead of their own. They can be very patient, and often have a calming presence.

As parents, they are often the ones to provide a steady presence and a safe place for their kids to explore, giving the kids space to find their own solutions. They tend to be accepting of their children's mistakes and provide gentle guidance rather than punishment. They are often able to see situations from multiple perspectives and are good at mediating conflict.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Understanding your child's type too

Knowing your child's personality type can help you to gain insight into their unique needs and how best to support them. It can also help you to create an environment that allows them to thrive, as well as set boundaries and expectations that work best for them.

Understanding your child's type can also help you to anticipate how best to respond to their behaviour or emotions. Ultimately, understanding your child's type will help you to create a deeper connection, understanding, and trust that will help your relationship to grow and flourish.

Here is a link to a free Enneagram test. Note that this test is just for fun and entertainment purposes and should not be used for professional or serious assessments.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.