What your fave Christmas album says about you

Your fave Christmas album is... Merry Christmas by Mariah Carey

Genre: Pop

You are… all I want for Christmas. Just kidding. You are mainstream, though, but it’s alright, we won’t judge.

You can’t say Mariah-y Carey-stmas without saying "Mariah Carey". Okay, that was a stretch, but in all honesty, Carey’s 1994 album, Merry Christmas" is still very much a classic in every sense of the word.

You’ve probably heard her biggest hit, All I Want for Christmas is You, at least once a year without even realising it.

The Queen of Christmas’ fourth studio album features a variety of Christmas moods, with tracks like Silent Night and Jesus Born on This Day that are soulful and reflective as well as more playful and upbeat offerings like Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and Joy to the World.