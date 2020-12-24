What your fave Christmas album says about you

Well, good news is, seems like there’s a Christmas album for every kind of music lover on Spotify, to spice up any kind of festive home gathering. Whatever your musical preferences, we can kinda guess what kind of person you are.
And remember ah, can only invite eight guests hor.
Your fave Christmas album is... Merry Christmas by Mariah Carey
Genre: Pop
You are… all I want for Christmas. Just kidding. You are mainstream, though, but it’s alright, we won’t judge.
You can’t say Mariah-y Carey-stmas without saying "Mariah Carey". Okay, that was a stretch, but in all honesty, Carey’s 1994 album, Merry Christmas" is still very much a classic in every sense of the word.
You’ve probably heard her biggest hit, All I Want for Christmas is You, at least once a year without even realising it.
The Queen of Christmas’ fourth studio album features a variety of Christmas moods, with tracks like Silent Night and Jesus Born on This Day that are soulful and reflective as well as more playful and upbeat offerings like Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and Joy to the World.
Your fave Christmas album is... Elvis’ Christmas Album by Elvis Presley
Genre: Blues
You are… An old soul. A true appreciator of music. Let’s be friends!
We’re taking this one way back to 1957. One of my favourite artists of all time, this Elvis Presley Christmas album is a gem if I’ve ever heard one.
The King of Rock and Roll truly delivers a Christmas album like no other. Showing true versatility in his style and vocal abilities, this record showcases the many sides of Elvis.
There are bluesy rock n’ roll tunes first sung by Elvis like Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me) and Santa Claus Is Back In Town.
There are soothing gospel carols like White Christmas, Silent Night, and I Believe. This album makes you want to get down and boogie, and cry under a Christmas tree at the same time.
Your fave Christmas album is... Kaskade Christmas by Kaskade
Genre: EDM
You are… a bonafide clubber. Nothing says "I am a clubber" more than wanting even your Christmas music to be electronic.
Clubs not open this December? No problem, you can dum-tss-dum-tss this Christmas with this festive album by American producer and DJ, Kaskade. His album, creatively titled Kaskade Christmas, includes 13 tracks of EDM-inspired Xmas songs to test your brand-new subwoofer that you got this Christmas.
I’m not much of a fan of electronic music, but listening to this album makes me feel like I'm in a high-class nightclub in LA where they only drink champagne. It’s definitely a vibe.
My favourite tracks from Kaskade Christmas include a very sultry version of Deck the Halls, a bass-centric rendition of Santa Baby, and a very Cyberpunk-esque remix of Jesu Parvule.
Put any of these tracks on to give your Christmas party that dark, classy, Xmas vibe.
Your fave Christmas album is... A Santa Cause: It's A Punk Rock Christmas by Various Artists
Genre: Punk
You are… An OG YP. Original Young Punk. Or an emo kid, as we called them in the good ol’ days.
Being classy is overrated? Couldn’t agree more. Luckily, Immortal Records released this punk rock Christmas album in 2003. Part of the proceeds from sales of this album were donated to The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
A Santa Cause: It’s a Punk Rock Christmas is a compilation of 20 songs from 20 different punk bands (significant numbers for 2020), featuring the best artists from your emo phase.
If you’re like me and never grew out of your emo phase, this is the ultimate record to put on this Christmas.
A great mix of songs about loving and hating Christmas, this album features the likes of Fall Out Boy, blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Saosin, Yellowcard, MxPx, and many more.
There are catchy acoustic songs like Fall Out Boy’s Yule Shoot Your Eye Out and Jimmy Eat World’s Last Christmas as well as all-out screw Christmas bangers like All Time Low’s Merry Christmas, Kiss My Ass and New Found Glory's Ex-Miss.
A 10/10 for me.
Your fave Christmas album is... All I Want For Christmas Is You by August Burns Red
Genre: Metal
You are… A metalhead. Head banging to Christmas carols is the only real way to appreciate this festive season.
Strap in, we’re going heavier for this one. Every holiday season, metalcore legends August Burns Red release a Christmas cover that is both merry and heavy at the same time. A truly rare combination.
This year, the Pennsylvania band covered Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and let me tell you - it is a masterpiece.
Imagine Mariah Carey’s vocal runs being executed perfectly on guitar by lead guitarist, JB Brubaker, while Matt Greiner (their drummer) and the rest of the rhythm section create truly head-bangable breaks.
Topping off the album are their previously-released Christmas songs, including banger Last Christmas, written by bassist Dustin Davidson.
If you’re going to bust this album out during your Christmas party, ensure that there are no fragile items around because you will have to mosh. You'll have to.
Your fave album is... Songs for Christmas by Sufjan Stevens
Genre: Folk
You are… a hipster. Sufjan Stevens fans be looking like lumberjack Santa Clause with their beards and red flannel.
Now that we’re done with the heavy stuff above, we can talk about Sufjan Stevens.
The folk singer is a household name among fans of indie music and his Christmas album is thought-provoking, emotional, and great for road trips to Sentosa and back.
Songs for Christmas is a compilation of songs recorded between 2001 and 2006 and consists of a mix of traditional Christmas carols as well as original compositions.
There are 42 songs on this record (yes, 42), but a few of them are 30-second interludes of simply arranged hymns like Jingle Bells and Silent Night. Just so listeners don’t get fatigued when streaming this 2-hour album.
A great album for a cold, rainy night with Christmas approaching when you’re not in the mood for over-the-top Christmas cheer.
Your fave Christmas album is... Christmas by Michael Bublé
Genre: Easy Listening
You are… a shopping mall. Conspiracy theory: Michael Bublé is Santa Clause. I mean, they both only appear during the Christmas season. Think about it. Have you ever seen Bublé and Santa in the same room?
Michael “Christmas” Bublé deserves a spot in this list for having the most creative Christmas album title ever.
Tough question: Who is more synonymous with Christmas? Michael Bublé or Mariah Carey?
When you sing It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas, you’re almost guaranteed to sing it in the style of Michael Bublé (wry sideways smile, full suit, and all).
Since it was released in 2012, this Michael Bublé hit has filled every nook and cranny of every retail store around the world.
If you can’t escape it, why not just play it lor?
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.