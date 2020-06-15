What your MBTI personality says about the friend you are

Pros: Ever the mother hen, you’re always looking out for your friends. And because you’re so sensitive to other people’s emotions and needs, you’d always reach out even before your friends approach you.

Cons: You’re always trying to better yourself, which is not a bad thing. But your friends find you annoying when you try to get them to improve themselves too, and some of them may not be ready for those truth bombs you’re about to drop.

How to make up for it: “The ENFJ’s theme song is Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” quips Dazzling. It’s natural for you to want to help someone else out, even if they didn’t ask for it, but it would be good to hold back some of the feels. “Rest assured that your friends will still love you even if you pull back a little bit.”