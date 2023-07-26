What is your menstrual cycle telling you?

Are you tracking your menstrual cycle? It's that time of the month again!

For most women, getting a period is a fact of life. But if you're not tracking it and do not know what to expect, it can be hard to know when you will get your next one. That's why we have created this guide to help you understand how to track your menstrual cycle and what to expect from it.

What is menstrual cycle

Before we go into what the menstrual cycle is, we need to be at the same level on what menstruation is.

What is menstruation?

Menstruation, commonly known as a period, is a natural process that occurs in nonpregnant breeding-age females approximately every month. It involves the cyclical discharge of blood, secretions, and tissue debris from the uterus.

Menstruation is a crucial part of the reproductive cycle and represents the readjustment of the uterus to the nonpregnant state after ovulation. It typically lasts for a few days to a week and is accompanied by various hormonal changes in the body.

The menstrual cycle is a series of changes that your body goes through every month when you're not pregnant.

It happens because of hormones in your body. Hormones are chemical messengers travelling through your blood to tell different body parts what to do.

The changes in the menstrual cycle happen because of two hormones: Estrogen and progesterone. Estrogen causes the lining of the uterus (womb) to build up with blood and tissue to support a fertilised egg (embryo).

Progesterone causes this lining to break down if no fertilised egg is present. These changes in the lining cause bleeding from the vagina at different times during each cycle.

How long is menstrual cycle

The menstrual cycle is when a woman's body prepares for ovulation, pregnancy and childbirth.

It begins with the first day of menstrual bleeding when an egg is released from one of the ovaries and travels through fallopian tubes to the uterus. The lining of the uterus thickens in anticipation of implantation. If implantation does not occur, the uterus sheds its lining during menstruation.

The menstrual cycle occurs about every 28 days because it takes about 28 days for an egg to mature in one of your ovaries. However, a normal cycle can also last for as short as 21 days or as long as 35 days.

How to calculate menstrual cycle

Women will often get confused about calculating the length of their menstrual cycle. This is because there are a few different ways to go about it.

The first method is to count the days between the first day you get your period and the day before you expect your next period. This will give you an idea of how long your cycle usually lasts, but it might not be accurate for every month.

You may not notice any changes in your cycle or have any reason for concern if you don't see any fluctuations in how long it takes for your period to start each month.

Another way to calculate your menstrual cycle is by using an ovulation calculator. These calculators will help determine when ovulation occurs so that you can know when conception might be possible if you're trying to get pregnant.

They also show other important information like how much fertile mucus there is during each day of your cycle and what kind of symptoms are associated with ovulation (eg, tender breasts or headaches).

Why is it important to calculate and track your menstrual cycle

Calculating your menstrual cycle is an important part of understanding your reproductive health. It can tell you much about what's going on with your body and give you some insight into any potential problems that might develop.

While calculating the length of your cycle can be done in a few different ways, the most accurate way is to use a basal body thermometer and chart the temperature fluctuations over several months. You'll also want to track changes in the colour, texture or amount of discharge from your vagina.

It's important to note that there are no hard and fast rules for what constitutes a normal menstrual cycle, so don't worry if yours falls outside the range listed below. That said, it's still important for every woman who menstruates to understand what healthy periods look like so she can recognise deviations from normalcy as soon as possible.

Menstrual cycle phases

The phases of the menstrual cycle are divided into four stages. First is the menstrual phase, second is the follicular phase, third is the ovulation phase, and fourth is what we call the luteal phase.

Menstruation phase

The first phase of the menstrual cycle is known as the menstrual phase. You get your menstruation or period at that time.

When an egg from the previous cycle is not fertilised, this phase begins. Estrogen and progesterone levels fall since pregnancy has not yet occurred.

Your uterus' thicker lining, which would normally support a pregnancy, no longer serves a purpose and sheds via your vagina. Blood, mucus, and tissue are all expelled from the uterus during your period.

Women often spend three to seven days during the menstrual phase of their cycle. But it is also important to note that some women's periods are longer than others.

Follicular phase

The follicular phase overlaps slightly with the menstrual phase and begins on the first day of your period and ends when you ovulate.

When your hypothalamus instructs your pituitary gland to release a follicle-stimulating hormone, the follicular phase begins (FSH). Your ovaries are stimulated by this hormone to create five to 20 little sacs known as follicles. Undeveloped eggs are found inside each follicle. Eventually, only the healthiest egg will mature.

Ovulation phase

During the follicular phase, increasing estrogen levels cause your pituitary gland to release luteinizing hormone (LH). This is what triggers the ovulation process.

Your ovary produces a mature egg during ovulation. The fallopian tube directs the egg toward the uterus, where the sperm will fertilise it.

If you have a 28-day cycle, ovulation takes place around day 14 - smack in the middle of your menstrual cycle. It is roughly 24 hours long. If the egg is not fertilised within a day, it will die or dissolve.

You can only become pregnant during the ovulation phase of your menstrual cycle.

Luteal phase

The follicle transforms into the corpus luteum after releasing its egg. Progesterone and possibly estrogen are the major hormones released by this structure. The increase in hormones keeps your uterine lining thick and prepared for the implantation of a fertilised egg.

Your body will generate human chorionic gonadotropin if you become pregnant. It keeps the uterine lining thick and aids in maintaining the corpus luteum.

The corpus luteum will shrink and resorb if you are not able to conceive. This results in lower estrogen and progesterone levels, which trigger the start of your menstruation.

At what age does the menstrual cycle begin and end

The menstrual cycle usually begins around the time of puberty, which typically occurs between the ages of eight and 15. The first period, also known as menarche, usually starts about two years after the breasts begin to develop and pubic hair starts to grow.

However, it's important to note that the age at which a girl starts her period can vary, and each person's experience is unique.

On the other hand, the menstrual cycle typically ends during perimenopause, the transitional phase leading to menopause, which can occur between the ages of 45 and 55.

Menopause is defined as the absence of menstruation for 12 consecutive months and is usually reached around the age of 52 on average.

It's important for girls and women to consult with their healthcare providers if the have concerns or questions about their menstrual cycle.

Symptoms that you are getting your period

How can you tell when your period is near? Here are some signs that may indicate that it is coming:

Abdominal cramps

Breakouts

Tender breasts

Fatigue

Bloating

Bowel issues

Headache

Mood swings

Lower back pain

Trouble sleeping

These symptoms can vary in severity and may occur before, during, or after your period. While mild symptoms are common and generally manageable, severe symptoms that interfere with daily life may require medical attention.

What is an irregular menstrual cycle

An irregular menstrual cycle refers to a menstrual pattern that deviates from the typical 28-day cycle and lasts for four to seven days. While the average cycle length is 29 days, normal menstrual cycles can range from 21 to 35 days. Various factors can contribute to irregular periods, such as hormonal changes, stress, certain health conditions, medications, and more.

Examples of irregular menstruation include:

Periods occurring fewer than 21 days or more than 35 days apart

Missing three or more periods in a row

Experiencing significantly heavier or lighter bleeding

Having menstrual cycles with a difference of more than nine days between them

Period accompanied by symptoms like severe pain, cramping, nausea, vomiting, or bleeding between periods

It's essential to remember that some degree of variation in cycle length or flow is normal, and menstrual irregularities are relatively common.

If you're concerned about your menstrual cycle or experience severe symptoms, consulting a healthcare provider can help identify the underlying cause and explore appropriate treatment options.

"Why is my menstrual cycle getting shorter"

It's normal for your menstrual cycle to change over time. As you get older, it might even get shorter.

When your period starts getting short and you're not pregnant or using hormonal contraception, that can signify polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a condition in which the ovaries produce too many male hormones. That can lead to irregular periods, infertility and other problems.

If this happens to you, talk with your doctor about what it might mean and how to manage it.

So why does your menstrual cycle change over time?

The answer is: It depends.

It could be that you're going through puberty, and your body is changing as it prepares for pregnancy. Or it could be that you're just getting older, and your cycles are naturally becoming more regular.

If your cycle has been getting shorter and shorter, and you've had more than one period each month, make an appointment with a gynaecologist to get checked out. Your doctor can help determine if there's a medical reason behind your shortened cycle or just because of normal changes in your body.

Common menstrual problems

The menstrual cycle is a natural part of life, and it's something most women experience at some point in their lives. But just because something is normal doesn't mean it's not worth talking about!

Here are some common problems that can come up during your menstrual cycle:

Cramping

Cramping is a common menstrual problem that affects most women. It can be mild or severe, lasting just a few minutes or up to several hours.

Spotting between periods

Some women have light or heavy bleeding between their periods. This is known as spotting or breakthrough bleeding. Spotting can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.

Painful urination

An infection can cause painful urination during your period in your urinary tract, which can be painful and embarrassing.

Dry skin

Dry skin around the vaginal area during your period is normal for some women; others may experience it only occasionally. If you have dry skin on other parts of your body, it could be caused by an underlying condition such as eczema or psoriasis.

Anxiety and depression

Menstrual problems are a common cause of anxiety and depression. For some women, the pain can be so severe that they have difficulty functioning normally. Here's what you need to know about the most common menstrual problems and how to treat them.

PMS

Premenstrual syndrome refers to symptoms that occur before menstruation begins in some women. These symptoms include breast tenderness, bloating, irritability, and mood swings. PMS can affect how a woman feels throughout the month, but it usually occurs before menstruation starts and lasts only a few days each month.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to that found in the uterus grows outside of it (ie, on the ovaries or fallopian tubes). This misplaced tissue can cause severe pain during periods and other symptoms like heavy bleeding or pelvic pain between periods (called intermenstrual bleeding).

When should you see a doctor

There are a few key signs that may indicate you should see a doctor about your menstrual cycle

Painful menstrual cramps

If you're experiencing painful menstrual cramps, it's time to see a doctor.

While menstrual cramps are normal during your period, if they're so painful that they affect your daily activities, it's time to talk to your doctor about treatment options. Your doctor can help you find the right treatment for you and keep your pain under control.

Excessive bleeding

If you're bleeding more than usual, it can be a sign that something is wrong with your reproductive system. If you're experiencing any of the following symptoms, you should talk to a doctor:

Bleeding that lasts longer than seven days

Heavy bleeding that soaks through maxi pads in less than an hour

Bleeding after sex or other pelvic exams

Blood clots larger than a quarter

A change in your normal period

It's normal to have irregular menstrual cycles, but a change in your normal period can be a sign of an underlying condition. These conditions can range from mild to severe and may require treatment.

If you notice any changes in your period, you must see a doctor immediately to ensure your body is healthy. If the problem is not severe, you can manage it at home by making small changes to your diet or lifestyle choices.

Thick, clotted blood on the pad or tampon

It could signify an infection if you notice thick, clotted blood on the pad or tampon. This can happen if there's too much menstrual blood flow and it pools in one area.

See your doctor for further evaluation if you see blood clots and have other symptoms like fever, chills, abdominal pain or discomfort.

