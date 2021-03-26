What's on this April 2021 in Singapore

Find out what's on this April!

1. Publico X Grey Goose: Live like Summer Never Ends Picnic

On April 2 from 12pm to 5pm, get into the long weekend spirit at the chic, al fresco Publico Ristorante. Pre-order your picnic baskets ($315++ preorder or $350++ on the day) decked with 700 ml Grey Goose bottle, Fever Tree mixers, fresh fruits, two pizzas, picnic blankets and games. Those with picnic baskets can also create their own customised sunhats!

PUBLICO X GREY GOOSE: LIVE LIKE SUMMER NEVER ENDS PICNIC

April 2, 2021; 12pm – 5pm Make your reservations here or call 6826 5040

Publico Ristorante, 1 Nanson Rd., 238909

2. Easter feasts and events

PHOTO: Pexels

Easter is coming on April 4 and there’s a bunch of restos around Singapore offering exclusive Easter Sunday brunches and feasts. Check out our roundup of egg-cellent places to dine at this Easter, fun events to do with the family, best places to get your lamb meats to cook up a stay-home feast and the BEST bakeries to buy hot cross buns for the occasion.

3. Nexus International School (Singapore) Open Day 2021

See NEXUS International School (Singapore) for yourself during their open days! Ask questions about school life, teaching philosophy and the curriculum. They now have a brand new campus in Aljunied that opened in January 2020. NEXUS prides itself on teaching its students in an innovative and engaging way. Don’t forget to register early as spots fill up!

NEXUS International School Open Day April 24, 2021; 9.30am – 2.30pm

Register here.

NEXUS International School (Singapore), 1 Aljunied Walk, 387293

4. Farm to table Rooftop Experience

Check out The Sundowner’s urban farm and lounge rooftop space for a truly immersive natural experience. For $95, explore the world of bees by venturing into their (safe!) bee farm. Additionally, educate yourselves on the ins and outs of organic farmings.

Lastly, enjoy a delicious tasting of all organic and natural honey. This event is organised by the Singapore Adventurous Nature-Lovers who aim to raise awareness about the importance of bees and their endangerment. Learn more here.

Saving Bees, Organic Farming, Farm-to-table Rooftop EXPERIENCE

April 2, 2021; 4.45pm – 7.15pm

Register here.

The Sundowner, 705A East Coast Rd., 459062

5. Chinese painting class for adults

Learn about traditional Chinese painting and brush techniques for painting flowers, birds, fish, fruit and more ($88.20 per person).

Familiarise yourself with the tools and colour pigments used in Chinese ink paintings. New students can purchase their materials from the trainer ($50). This is a great and creative way to learn about another culture!

Chinese Painting Class for Adults

April 4 to May 23, 2021; 3pm – 5pm

Register here.

Chinese Ink Painting Class, Kolam Ayer Community Club, 1 Geylang Bahru Ln., 339631

6. Glam picnic

Craving a picnic under the Gardens by the Bay sunset? Join this glam picnic hosted by Hazel’s Guestlist filled with good food, drinks, and good company.

For $88 per person, you’ll receive a platter of cheese, crackers, fruit, cookies, chocolates, and cakes. Not to mention, two bottles of wine and some sparkling juice to top off the evening.

HZGL: Glam Picnic

April 3, 2021; 6pm – 9pm

Book here.

Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, 018953

7. The Burger Project

From March 13 to April 11, the kitchen table will tantalise all your burger cravings by whipping up the four iconic burgers in history. Located in W Hotel, expect cool vibes from Sentosa’s tropical locale.

The Burger Project

March 13 to April 11, 2021; 11.30am – 10pm

Make your reservations by calling 6808 7268

The Kitchen Table, Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, 098374

8. Hot Yoga Detox

Start the month on a relaxing note with hot yoga. This 7-day detox ($280 per person) will energise you with back to basics, 90-minute hot yoga challenges. Same time, same people, this will definitely lift your spirits and perhaps make you learn a new skill.

7-Day Hot Yoga Detox with Cooper Crow

April 5 to April 11, 2021; 7am – 8:30am

Register here.

Hom Yoga Training Academy, Valley Point, #01-18/19, 491 River Valley Rd., 248371

9. The Longest River Walk

PHOTO: sgtrek

Did you know? The Kallang River is the longest river in Singapore, flowing down 10 kilometres. Explore along this riverside ($15 per person) and visit several spots along the journey such as Lower Pierce Reservoir Park, Singapore Flyer, and Marina Bay Sands.

This 20km walk will sure make your feel energised, and a great way to explore more of Singapore’s natural beauty.

The Longest River Walk

April 3 and April 25, 2021; 3pm – 8pm.

Register here.

Meet up at Casuarina Curry (Thomson), 136-138 Casuarina Rd., 579526

10. The Sea of Tiki

Let these legendary tikis take you on an amazing marine life adventure at Singapore S.E.A Aquarium. Check out feeding sessions, and tiki themes photoshoots! Bonus: come in with your best tropical holiday outfit and stand a chance to win a free ticket to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A Aquarium!

The Sea of Tiki

March 13 to May 11, 2021; 10am – 5pm (offpeak days), 9am – 5pm (peak days)

Book here.

S.E.A Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

11. Through the Eyes of a Child: Art by Quek Hong Shin

PHOTO: Quek Hong Shin

Learn about a different side of Singapore in one of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre ‘s exhibits (and it’s free!). Before skyscrapers and bustling streets, Singapore had coconut trees higher than houses. Take a look into the childhood of Hong Shin during the 1980s and explore Singapore’s cultural heritage.

Through The Eyes Of A Child: Art By Quek Hong Shin

April 2 to Aug 31, 2021; 10am – 8pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Blvd., Level 9 and 10 Foyer, 018906

This article was first published in The Finder.