What's Cookin': Enjoy dark chocolate crackle treats for Hari Raya

For today's recipe, we make a crunchy chocolate treat that is perfect for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations.

We've got a Hari Raya treat that's really easy to make but provides lots of crunchy satisfaction in your mouth. It's a treat that will be enjoyed by both the young and old. After all, who doesn't like chocolate?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

Ingredients

Makes up to 12 servings

100g dark chocolate

600g Coco Pops

Steps

Use the double boiler method to melt your chocolate. Boil water in a saucepan and add a bowl that fits securely over the saucepan. Add your chocolate in and stir constantly to ensure that the chocolate melts evenly. Add the Coco Pops to the melted chocolate and mix well for everything to be evenly coated. Divide the mixture up into individual cupcake cups. Place all the cups in the fridge for 20 mins.

Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy. That’s all it takes for you to enjoy sweet, chocolate-covered morsels that you won’t be able to resist popping into your mouth.

