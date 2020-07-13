What's Cookin': We made egg tarts using frozen prata

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make egg tarts at home.

If you love egg tarts but have not tried making it at home because making the crust seems like a gargantuan task, this recipe is made for you. No kneading of dough is required, because frozen prata is a pretty good no-fuss substitute.

Ingredients

Makes 2 large egg tarts

2 frozen pratas

3 egg yolks

60ml milk

80ml whipping cream

25g sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Steps

Cut a prata into half and use both halves to line the bottoms and sides of a baking dish. Repeat with a second baking dish. Add egg yolks, milk, whipping cream, sugar and vanilla extract into a bowl and mix well. Pour the mixture into the prata-lined baking dishes and place in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celcius for 20 minutes.

