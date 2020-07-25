What's Cookin': We made herbal bak kut teh that's perfect for rainy weather

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make herbal bak kut teh at home.

If there's one thing that we crave for during rainy weather, it's a steaming hot, delicious bowl of soup. And with the numerous spices found in bak kut teh, it won't just warm your tummy; it's good for your body too.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Jude Lim

Ingredients

1 garlic bulb

Herbs 5g cinnamon stick 5g dried orange peel 5g foxglove root 5g codonopsis pilosula 5g Szechuan lovage 5g Solomon's seal 5g Chinese angelica root 2 pieces of star anise 3 pieces of clove

500g pork

900ml water

1 can button mushroom

1 1/2 tbsp oyster sauce

1pack enoki mushroom

Steps

Put all herbs in a cotton bag. Peel the garlic and roast it over an open fire. Cut and blanch the pork. Place pork, garlic and herb bag in a slow cooker. Add water, oyster sauce and button mushrooms. Cover and cook for at least six hours. Add enoki mushrooms to the slow cooker 30 mins before serving.

