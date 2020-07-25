What's Cookin': We made herbal bak kut teh that's perfect for rainy weather
What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.
For today's recipe, we show you how to make herbal bak kut teh at home.
If there's one thing that we crave for during rainy weather, it's a steaming hot, delicious bowl of soup. And with the numerous spices found in bak kut teh, it won't just warm your tummy; it's good for your body too.PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Jude Lim
Ingredients
- 1 garlic bulb
- Herbs
- 5g cinnamon stick
- 5g dried orange peel
- 5g foxglove root
- 5g codonopsis pilosula
- 5g Szechuan lovage
- 5g Solomon's seal
- 5g Chinese angelica root
- 2 pieces of star anise
- 3 pieces of clove
- 500g pork
- 900ml water
- 1 can button mushroom
- 1 1/2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1pack enoki mushroom
Steps
- Put all herbs in a cotton bag. Peel the garlic and roast it over an open fire.
- Cut and blanch the pork. Place pork, garlic and herb bag in a slow cooker. Add water, oyster sauce and button mushrooms. Cover and cook for at least six hours.
- Add enoki mushrooms to the slow cooker 30 mins before serving.
