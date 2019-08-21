What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Singapore's official retirement age is gradually being raised from the current age of 62 to 65 by 2030. Here are two alternative scenarios to consider when planning for retirement.

The official retirement age in Singapore is currently 62. But PM Lee Hsien Loong unveiled plans during the 2019 National Day Rally to gradually raise the current official retirement age of 62 to 65 by 2030. It also plans to raise the "re-employment age" - the age at which employers must offer re-employment to eligible employees - from 67 to 70 by the same time frame.

Here's what that looks like:

2019 2022 By 2030 Retirement age 62 63 65 Re-employment age 67 68 70

What's the difference between retirement age and re-employment age?

Currently, the minimum retirement age is 62. What that means is that it's against the law for your company to ask you to retire before that, barring of course, grounds for dismissal under poor performance. Of course, you can choose to retire anytime you want. Those who want to continue working beyond the age of 62 can also seek for re-employment with their existing employer.

Under Ministry of Manpower guidelines, employers must offer re-employment to eligible employees who want to continue working up to the age of 67 within their company. You are eligible for re-employment if you:

Are a Singapore citizen or permanent resident

Have served your current employer for at least 3 years before turning 62

Are medically fit to continue working

Have satisfactory work performance

CHANGES TO CPF CONTRIBUTION RATES

While the official retirement age is gradually being raised, CPF contributions for older workers are also being raised to make it attractive for them to stay employed. From the year 2021, CPF contribution rates for workers above 55 will be raised gradually until 2030.

Here's what that looks like:

Note: There will be no change to CPF withdrawal ages, which remains at 55 years old. Upon reaching 55 years old, members can withdraw up to $5,000 from their Special and Ordinary Accounts, or anything above their Full Retirement Sum (FRS) in their Retirement Account (RA), whichever is higher.

DON'T THINK OF RETIREMENT AS A FIXED NUMBER

But does that mean you can't retire before the current age of 62? Of course not. You can stop work anytime you want, provided you can still sustain your means of living and that of your dependants. Conversely, there are people who are also past the age of 62 now, who still want to work.

There are two, more realistic ways to determine the "right" retirement age.

1) BASE RETIREMENT ON HOW MUCH SAVINGS YOU HAVE

This is the soundest way to decide when to retire: by not using your age, but your savings. After all, if you have a $10 million by age 30, then you can probably quit working right there and then, because you are no longer salary- dependent. Does it mean you should "retire" and stop working? No, of course not - what will you do with all that spare time?

Another way to think of it is this: you can "retire" and work because you want to, not because you have to. Billionaire Warren Buffet is 88 years old at the time we write this; he still works, but it's certainly not because he needs the money.