What's on this December 2020 in Singapore

Yuletide Celebrations with time-honoured favourites at Goodwood Park

To draw Goodwood Park 120th Anniversary to a close, it will have an array of festive treats available for takeaway from 1 to Dec 26, 2020.

The new festive takeaway menu includes dishes featuring Christmas classics with a twist such as the Goodwood Black Thorn Durian Christmas Log Cake and Crispy ‘Char Siew’ Turkey with Pine Nuts Kataifi.

You can place your order here.

Dec 1 - 26, 2020

Southeast Asia’s First Jurassic World Café

The dining venue is located at ION Sky and will provide an immersive experience for families and fans of the movie alike.

You don’t want to miss the themed menus and exclusive merchandise available, especially since the next highly-anticipated Jurassic World 3 movie is set to be released in June 2022!

Due to current safe-distancing measures, you are encouraged to make a reservation beforehand. Call 8028 1489 or email reservation@jurassicworldcafe.sg to book a table or for more information.



Nov 6, 2020 - Jan 3, 2021

11am - 10pm

Ion Sky, 2 Orchard Turn, Level 56, 238801

Civic District Night Walk

Started as a master plan in 1822 by founder of Singapore Sir Stamford Raffles, the Civic District was urban planning at... Posted by CTM Singapore on Thursday, November 26, 2020

CTM Singapore will be hosting a night tour of the Civic District on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020.

The four hour tour will include a licensed tourist guide who will share with participants varius facts about the history of Singapore from the 1950s to the 1980s. Tickets are priced at $45 and more information can be found here.

Dec 5, 2020

8pm - 12am

Map details found here.

Christmas Merriment with Mrs Claus, Rudolph and The Grinch at PAZZION Café

PAZZION Café at Jewel Changi Airport is bringing you exciting Christmas-themed dishes!

From Mrs Claus’ Cheesy Cravings – a cheese bowl of freshly baked camembert – to Rudolph’s Chocolate Wonderland – consisting of rich dark chocolate, layered with mango mousse atop vanilla sponge cake, handcrafted in the likeness of Rudolph – as well as The Grinch’s Dream, a delicious drink with fresh milk and wild mint syrup brew.

Head to the café now and get in the Christmas spirit!

Nov 19 – Dec 31, 2020

Monday to Thursday: 11am – 8.30pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am – 9pm

78 Airport Boulevard, #B1-243, 819666

FOMO X Sunset Cruise

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1051509741963775

Want some time away from the hustle and bustle of life? Check out this 2 and a half hour sunset cruise along Singapore's city skyline.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink of prosecco, followed by dinner, with four dishes to choose from. Tickets are going at $110 per person and there has to be at least four, or maximum five guests for each group.

Email them at FOMO@TheLittleBlackBOOK.IT to make your booking or send them a direct message on their Facebook page for more details.

Dec 5, 2020

6pm – 9.30pm

Dino Fest 2020

The dinosaurs are taking over Changi Airport Terminal 4 from 3 to 24 Dec, 2020 every Thursday to Sunday from 3 pm to 11 pm. Ticket prices depend on the day with ticket for Thursdays and Fridays going at $6 for an adult and $5 for a child, while tickets for the weekend go at $9 for an adult and $7 for a child.

Tickets include dinosaur petting, the Roving Raptor Show, photo opportunities and activities for kids.

Head here to book your ticket or for more information.

Dec 3 - 27, 2020

3pm – 11pm

Changi Airport Terminal 4 Departure Hall

Basic Cocktail Workshop

Learn how to make your own cocktail concoctions from professional mixologist Andrew Pang. Learn how to make three different cocktails with a variety of alcohol bases, mixers, sweeteners & garnishes.

You also have the freedom to customise them any way you choose and get to enjoy them during the session.

Light bites will also be provided during the session and you’ll get to bring home your own Cocktail Starter Kit inclusive of a Cobbler Cocktail Shaker, Jigger, Hawthorne Strainer and Bar Spoon.

The workshop costs $150 per person and tickets can be purchased here.

Dec 6, 2020

2pm to 4pm

20 Cavan Rd, 209851

French Style Puff Pastry Workshop

The workshop led by Pastry Chef Instructor Ching Nee will feature tutorials on how to make various puff pastries.

The pastries covered include Wild Mushrooms Ragout Vol-au-Vent, Classic Napoleon Zesty Yuzu Orange Curd Pastry and Flaky Style Egg Tarts.

The class costs $180 per person and you can register by contacting 9688 2777.

Dec 12, 2020

10.30am – 6pm

466 Crawford Lane #02-16, 190466

Weekend breezy brunch at CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI brings you its Weekend Breezy Brunch every Saturday and Sunday except the first weekend of the month. Choose from various dishes on their a la carte menu and accompany it with free flowing Prosecco, White, Rosé, Red Wine, Spirits, Beer and Cocktails for 3 hours at $88.

You can also choose whether you prefer al fresco dining or indoor open-air tables. For reservations call 6508 2188 or email at reservation-sg@celavi.com.

CÉ LA VI

Saturdays and Sundays (excluding the first weekend of each month)

12pm to 3pm

Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

Peranakan Afternoon Tea & FREE Guided Heritage Tour

The Straits Enclave brings you an afternoon tea experience like no other. The photo worthy event lets you enjoy traditional Peranakan tea time snacks and special tea brews, while also getting the hands-on experience on making your own Kueh Pie Tee (a traditional Peranakan snack).

Tickets are priced at $36 for adults and $30 for children under the age of 12. More information and ticket details can be found here.



Dec 13, 2020

2pm – 5pm

318a Joo Chiat Rd, 427569

Light it up at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove's Light It Up brings you a line-up of events to celebrate the festivities. Head to SKIRT, W Singapore’s award-winning grillhouse and enjoy its Festive Grazing menu.

The Kitchen Table is also serving up festive dishes from the classic Roasted Turkey, to the Gigantic Wagyu Leg for meat lovers, an Oyster Selection and Oscietra Caviar for seafood lovers and more! For more details on the dates and offers head here.

December 2020 (Specific dates for offers can be found here)

21 Ocean Way, 098374

Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case reopens in December

Put on your investigator’s cap once again as Sight Lines Entertainment presents Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens, the sequel to Mandai Camp: A Supernatural Murder Mystery that ran three days in June 2020.

The event is set to be Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room with live-action gameplay and provides an immersive experience with 360 degree views, surround sound and choose-your-own-adventure mechanics. Tickets are going at $20 per person or $88 for 5 people.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, you can head here.



22 December 2020 - 2 January 2021

8pm - 4am

Online

Latin Festival

PHOTO: Piedra Negra

Piedra Negra will be hosting its Latin Festival on the 31st of December 2020. Set in the colourful and lively Haji Lane near Arab street, the event will feature various food and drink promos which have yet to be confirmed so stay tuned to this page for more information.

There will also be free tequila shots from 4pm to 5pm for the first 100 people! Call 91990610 to book a table today.

Dec 31, 2020

5pm onwards

11 Bali Lane, Historic Kampong Glam, 189848