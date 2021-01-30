What's on this February 2021 in Singapore

Wan Qing Festival 2021: Double Prosperity Installation

As part of its annual Wan Qing Festival of Spring (Jan 5 to Feb 21, 2021) celebrations, the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH) will be presenting a special outdoor installation done in collaboration with artists Tan Yizi and Lee Hsieh-Lung of Blackbox, a design and collectible label based in Chengdu, China.

Titled Double Prosperity, the installation features two 2.5-metre tall ‘Foo Dou’ Guardian Lions, which are traditionally installed in front of imperial Chinese palaces to protect the buildings and their residents. It comprises one male guardian lion with its paw on an embroidered ball, and one female guardian lion restraining a playful cub.

Double Prosperity reiterates the belief that ‘good things come in pairs’ and serves as an expression of the memorial hall’s hope for more prosperous years to come. The installation will be open to the public from Jan 5 to Feb 28, 2021.

About the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH), a heritage institution under the National Heritage Board, traces Dr Sun’s revolutionary activities in the Southeast Asian region and highlights the impact of the 1911 Chinese Revolution on Singapore as well as Singapore’s contributions to the Revolution.

Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2021

Jan 5 – Feb 28, 2021, 10am to 7pm dailyi

Open to public

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall , 12 Tai Gin Rd., 327874

Chinatown Festivals 2021

Chinese New Year is going to be a little different this year. From 23 January to 12 March 2021, Chinatown Festivals is going virtual with plenty of online activities for everyone.

Chinese New Year Short Films

Jan 29 – Feb 28, 2021

Chinatown Festivals’ FB & IG

Enjoy three specially produced short films featuring renowned Chinatown merchants such as Bee Cheng Hiang (Feb 14), Kele (Feb 28) and Spring Court (Jan 29).

The short films will bring the audience through a journey on the preparation of various Chinese New Year delicacies and how these delicacies came to be associated with the festival and its traditions.

Chinatown Chinese New Year 2021 Online Activities

Jan 24 – Feb 28, 2021

Chinatown Festivals’ FB & IG

A series of online activities and giveaways to learn about and celebrate Chinese New Year and its traditions.

There will also be a Pineapple Tart Making Virtual Workshop with Kele (Jan 24) and an online photo collage activity in early February for some family-bonding fun! Stay tuned to the Chinatown Festivals Facebook and Instagram for details on the photo collage activity.

Note: The Pineapple Tart Making Virtual Workshop is now full.

360 Virtual Tour and Heritage Trail

Late January/ Early February

chinatownfestivals.sg

The Chinatown 360 Virtual Tour is back for a second edition, featuring the Chinatown Chinese New Year Street Light-Up as we celebrate the Year of the Ox.

In addition, you can also enjoy the virtual Heritage Trail within the 360 Virtual Tour, where its volunteer guides will bring you through various points of interests in Chinatown while sharing the culture and heritage of this historic precinct.

Chinatown Festivals

Jan 23 – March 12, 2021

Free

Virtual event on chinatownfestivals.sg

Asian Civilisations Museum Open House

Enjoy $6 admission* to the Asian Civilisations Museum (U.P. $20) across Lunar New Year weekends! Highlights at the museum include refreshed Materials & Design 3rd-floor galleries: Fashion & Textiles, Jewellery, and Ceramics. Also not to be missed is a triple bill of special exhibitions to kickstart 2021.

Faith Beauty Love Hope – Our Stories, Your ACM

A special exhibition of stories from the heart and imagination of staff and supporters of the museum, inspired by the best of ACM’s collection

Perfect Stranger by Dawn Ng

Singaporean artist reveals the wonder of human connection

thINK: Chinese Calligraphy, Connoisseurship, and Collecting

An exhibition presenting the intimate relationship between collector, collection, and the

making of a legacy.

Together the three exhibitions spotlight the community of people behind ACM, revealing the

lesser-known human side of the museum through stories and perspectives of staff, tenants,

partners, artists, and collectors.

*SG/PR children (ages 6 and below), students & seniors enjoy free entry to all of ACM’s permanent galleries and special exhibitions.

Asian Civilisations Museum Open House

Feb 11 - 14, 2021 & Feb 26 - 28, 2021

$6* admission, book online here.

1 Empress Place, 179555

Moo Moo PARK: Singapore's First Drive-Through Exhibition

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre presents ‘Moo Moo PARK’, Asia’s first drive-through exhibition, in partnership with The MeshMinds Foundation. Blending art and technology, we celebrate the Year of the Ox with a special focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Moo Moo PARK breaks new ground by using interactive and immersive technologies as well as electric vehicles to offer a novel way to enjoy art and culture with your family and friends, in a safe and sustainable environment.

Original artwork by 8 local artists, including André Wee, ANTZ, Howie Kim and Puffingmuffin, have been transformed from digital drawings to 3D installation art, selfie filters and augmented reality murals powered by Spark AR from Facebook. Blending creativity, resilience, and imagination, this immersive exhibition in a carpark is the perfect way to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Ox with your loved ones!

Moo Moo PARK

Jan 22 – March 28, 2021 (*Closed on February 11, 12 and 13, 2021); 12pm – 10pm

Tickets: $5/pax (walk-in), $10/pax (drive-through). Purchase them online here.

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Level 6 Car Park, 1 Straits Blvd., 018906

SINGAPO 人: Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture

✨ Our permanent exhibition, #SINGAPO人: Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture, reopens its doors tomorrow on 13 Jul! ✨... Posted by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre 新加坡华族文化中心 on Sunday, July 12, 2020

From staying up on the eve, celebrating Everyone’s Birthday on the 7th day, to praying to the Heavenly God on the 9th day – Chinese New Year is a 15-day celebration, with a special significance for each day!

Learn about the customs and traditions behind Chinese New Year, at the Centre’s SINGAPO 人 exhibition which highlights Chinese Singaporean culture from food to music, as well as languages and festivals.

Also hosted by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, learn how Chinese culture in Singapore has evolved in a way quite unlike other communities around the world and come discover (and rediscover) what it means to be a ‘Chinese Singapo 人’ today.

SINGAPO 人: Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture

Ongoing now till March 28, 2021; 2pm – 8pm on Mondays, 10am – 8pm on Tuesdays to Sundays (Extended opening hours until 9pm from Jan 22 to March 28, 2021)

Free Admission

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Level 2, 1 Straits Blvd., 018906

CÉ LA VI's Sky High Hawker VII

Discover Singapore’s most exciting chefs and their unique heritage creations at this hawker-style dining event! With CÉ LA VI‘s Sky High Hawker VII! Indulge in signature and exclusive dishes presented by an all-star cast of our most loved chefs and hawkers whilst soaking up unparalleled views from 57 floors high above the city.

Sky High Hawker VII

Feb 6 & 7, 2021; 12pm – 10pm

Free complimentary entry (min. $10 credit card guarantee required). Make your reservations online here. Dress code: casual

CÉ LA VI, 1 Bayfront Av., Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018971

Season of Love Virtual Series Run 2021

PHOTO: 42race

Steering away from your typical red roses and chocolate, 42Race is launching its ‘Season of Love’ Virtual Series 2021 to get hearts racing island wide.

Happening from Feb 12 - 14 and again on March 12 - 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day by spending some quality time with your loved one by challenging them to the track or taking a sunset jog around Singapore’s most romantic spots – you choose the time, place and most importantly, pace.

Open to runners of all abilities, the ‘Season of Love’ Virtual Series 2021 race is available in categories of 3KM, 5KM, 10KM and 21KM, and each entry costs S$12.90. Race tees available at an additional S$14.90 each. Registration ends Feb 11, 2021, more information and sign-up link available here.

Season of Love Virtual Series Run 2021

Feb 12 – 14 & March 12 – 14, 2021

Tickets: $12.90 ($14.90 with race t-shirt), sign up here. Registration ends 11 February 2021.

42Race, virtual event.

Munch! Lunchtime Concert Series (February) by the Esplanade

PHOTO: Esplanade

It’s the month of the cello with Esplanade‘s Munch! Lunchtime Concert Series. Lunch just got better. Nourish your soul with lunch-time chamber music concerts in Esplanade Concert Hall performed by some of Singapore’s well-loved classical musicians.

Then, fuel up with actual delectable morsels at participating F&B joints at Esplanade Mall, as you let the positive post-concert vibes take you through the rest of your day. You receive a $10 Esplanade Mall voucher with every ticket purchased.

With its extensive range and a full, lustrous tone, the cello is one of the most versatile instruments in the orchestra and many composers have written works for it.

One of the earliest composers to write a solo for the cello was J. S. Bach, whose six suites for unaccompanied cello are still considered as some of the greatest musical achievements in the Western classical canon.

The suites present an interpretative challenge for the cellist and have enchanted many people over the centuries for being the ultimate expression of the soul of the cello. From 15 to 17 Feb 2021, come and listen to three of Singapore’s most sought-after cellists as they take on a Bach cello suite of their choice in the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Feb 15, 2021

Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011, performed by Lin Juan

Indulge in a bit of darkness in Bach’s Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor, arguably the soulful heart of all of Bach’s Six Cello Suites. Lin Juan will perform this suite in its original scordatura tuning – giving a richer and darker hue to cello’s lower strings.

Feb 16, 2021

Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007, performed by Tang I Shyan

Communicating purity and innocence through the tonality of G major, I Shyan will be presenting J. S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1, possibly the most famous and recognisable of the composer’s set of six suites. Thereafter, she will be joined by organist Phoon Yu to perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ Prière, Op.158 for cello and organ.

Feb 17, 2021

Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012, performed by Leslie Tan

Bach’s 6 cello suites take the listener on a journey of fantasy, from simplicity to virtuosity; from contemplation and melancholy to exuberant joy.

Munch! Lunchtime Concert Series (February 2021)

Feb 15 - 17, 2021; 12.30pm

Tickets are $10 each. Buy them online here.

Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

This article was first published in The Finder.