What's it like as head chef of Singapore's trendiest F&B chain, PS Cafe?

If you’re into Sunday brunches, you would probably be familiar with PS Cafe. They’re most known for their swanky (and very Instagram-able) outlet at Harding Road, Dempsey, and for popularising truffle fries.

And although most millennials frequenting the cafes may not know, PS Cafe first started in 1999 as a cosy cafe within Projectshop, a now-closed clothing store.

In its heyday, Projectshop had 15 outlets islandwide, but it eventually succumbed to the pressures of the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

But instead of closing the entire business for good, they decided to only give up the fashion arm and focus on food.

And oh, how things have taken off: PS Cafe now has 10 restaurants islandwide, and 2 outlets overseas in Shanghai and Seoul.

For the third instalment of What It Takes, a podcast series by MoneySmart and Workforce Singapore (WSG), we chat with Matthew Wan, head chef at PS Cafe.

In this episode, Matthew tells us about his unconventional journey thus far, and how he ended up helming the kitchens at one of Singapore’s trendiest F&B chains, PS Cafe.

5 CAREER LESSONS FROM MATTHEW WAN, HEAD CHEF OF PS CAFE

Here are 5 career tips we can learn from Matthew’s career journey.

1. YOU DON'T HAVE TO GET IT RIGHT THE FIRST TIME

Yup, the successful chef did not start his career in the kitchens.

Matthew actually graduated with a business management degree, and spent his first 2 years in advertising.

“I did that [advertising] for 2 years and realised it wasn’t for me,” says Matthew.

“But when I was here [in Singapore] and while I was studying in Australia, I realised I like to cook.”

With that, Matthew left the industry and went back to Australia for culinary school. He graduated again at 26 years old and rejoined the workforce at 27 doing what he loves.