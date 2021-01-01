What's on this January 2021 in Singapore

1. Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Hosted by the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF), Dear Japanese is a photo-documentary centred on Miyuki Okuyama’s research into the descendants of Indo-European women and Japanese men, who are presently residing in the Netherlands.

Whether born from unions that were consensual or against these women’s wills following the Japanese occupation of the Dutch East Indies in 1942, the identities of these children’s parentage were often kept secret for prolonged periods of time.

Regardless, this group of individuals has faced a cascade of persecution and stigmatisation; be it in the early days of post-colonial Indonesia, or following their “repatriation” to the Netherlands – a land to which they had never been.

The presentation featuring portraits of these individuals, bearing both Asian and European facial features, set amidst Dutch scenes is a two-fold juxtaposition.

It simultaneously alludes to the challenges stemming from their hybrid ancestries in their everyday lives, while highlighting the complexities of negotiating notions of home and personal identity amidst the burden of history.

Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Now till Jan 30, 2021

Buy your tickets here

Singapore International Photography Festival, 37 Emerald Hill

2. The SGTrails Adventure Series

Start your new year afresh with The SGtrails Adventure Series – Discovering our backyards with Leave No Trace™ at Coney Island, Singapore!

From the Jan 1 - 3, 2021, bring your family on this exciting adventure to explore the island’s exquisite nature and its beautiful biodiversity.

The SGtrails Adventure Series provides a self-facilitating challenge passport that gives participating families the liberty to design their own responsible outdoor explorations, in search of new knowledge and appreciation for nature.

The challenges listed in the passport combine elements of adventure and environmental learning and are based on Leave No Trace™ – a set of internationally recognised outdoor ethics principles.

Being able to enjoy the outdoors is not simply a privilege but also a responsibility we all share. Let us enjoy and appreciate our outdoor spaces the right way.

Bringing families and nature together, this family experience is proudly brought to you by Better Trails , SGTREK , and Adventure World .

The SGtrails Adventure Series

Jan 1 - 3, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day.

Tickets at $35/pax, buy them online here .

Coney Island, Singapore

3. Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

PHOTO: Beyondexpeditionssg.com

Hosted by Beyond Expeditions SG, explore the abandoned WWII Marsiling Bunkers with an adventurous trekking activity. You’ll have a smashing time bashing your way through the rainforest and exploring abandoned hidden WWII structures!

Expect sprawling underground tunnels leftover from British rule, rambling jungle vines, giant geckos, ankle-high mud and more!

(Note: In line with current Covid-19 safe distancing measures, each trek will have a maximum of 8 people, split into two groups.)

Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Slots available till Jan 26, 2021

Sign up online here.

Beyond Expeditions SG

4. Urang Banjar: Heritage and Culture of the Banjar in Singapore

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) will be shining a spotlight on this lesser-known community in its latest special exhibition. Urang Banjar is the fifth instalment in MHC’s Se-Nusantara series of community co-curated exhibitions on the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Malay community in Singapore.

Featuring ethnographic objects, photographs, community stories and treasured family belongings, Urang Banjar brings together over 100 exhibits that trace the migration history of the Banjar community into Singapore, and highlights the contributions of the Banjar in the fields of entrepreneurship, Islamic scholarship and language.

Urang Banjar: Heritage and Culture of the Banjar in Singapore

Jan 1, 2021 - July 25, 2021

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate, 198501

5. Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

“Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express” will present some of the most extraordinary objects and documents to showcase centuries old history that retraces the legacy of the train, allowing visitors to discover events that transformed the world, and shaped the map.

Explore the tracks and landscapes that generations before had once travelled on, and witness what then, only a few explorers and diplomats had.

Tickets are at $25 and they are even offering a Family Bundle at $88 (2 Adults & 2 Children ; ages 3 -12).

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

Dec 12 - June 13

Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, West Lawn, 018953

6. Fort Siloso: The Quest for Lost Gold





Get your family and friends together and explore Sentosa’s first ever virtual escape game set in Fort Siloso! Solve puzzles, hunt for treasures and explore Singapore’s only preserved coastal fort in Fort Siloso.

Solve puzzles using Zoom with a virtual whiteboard for brainstorming and collaboration, all while playing a fun virtual escape room game in the comfort of your home!

There are two different game modes, and very attractive prizes up for grabs such as an amazing Sea Breeze and Champagne Staycation at The Barracks Hotel, worth up to $2,805.

Tickets are priced at $20 each and can be bought here.

Fort Siloso: The Quest for Lost Gold

Dec 30, 2020 - Jan 10, 2021

Slots from 11 a.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Online



7. SAM Hoarding Commission: 'An Unnatural History'

If you love murals, then you must check out the one at the Singapore Art Museum at 8Q. This site-specific mural draws on imagination and heritage to question the histories surrounding the area, and reflect on the museum’s role as a re-teller of official narratives.

The mural is complemented by a website where local interest groups and experts can contribute their thoughts and engage in discussion on the topic.

Head here to find out more about Singapore's natural and built environment that is bound to be an eye-opening experience!

SAM Hoarding Commission: ''An Unnatural History''

Jan 1 - June

68 Queen St, 188535



8. All Things New

This January, join The Esplanade as they celebrate new music and welcome fresh faces as Singapore artists embark on brand new chapters of their musical journeys.

Catch daily live performances at the Esplanade Concourse and every weekend at Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, along with daily livestreams from Esplanade Concourse.

All Things New

Jan 25 - 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

9. Homecoming

Celebrity Chef Melvyn Lee has put together an exclusive farm-to-table creative dining experience. Join him as he takes over the kitchen and brings you food from the heart for the soul. Indulge in fresh ingredients from local farms paired with Penfolds wine.

Chef Melvyn pays tribute to hawker classics with his own modern interpretations. Drawing inspiration from childhood memories and his journey as a chef, this four course menu is peppered with playful nostalgia that surprises and satisfies.

The four course meal will be $165++ per person and you can book your meal here. Bonus: Part of the proceeds from the dinner will also be donated to Blossom Seeds Limited.

Homecoming

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Jan 1 - 3

XY Hotel Bugis, 11 Jln Klapa, 199323



10. Art of Celebration

Have you ever watched a movie in a club? Well, now you can! Zouk has put together a movie experience that you are bound to thoroughly enjoy.

The theme of the month is the Art of Celebration, with a specially curated list of movie titles that allows you to Relive the teenage days of yesteryear boldly and extraordinarily under the synchrony of Zouk’s iconic UFO lights.

Look forward to a delicious selection of Capital Kitchen’s best dishes and a well-deserved tipple. Prices range from $80++ to $350++

Art of Celebration

Dec 30, 2020 - Jan 30, 2021

12 p.m - 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Zouk, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022

