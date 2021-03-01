What's on this March 2021 in Singapore

Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa: Celebrate Saint Patrick's week with a FREE Pint of Guinness

Come this March, Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa is upping ante for Saint Patrick’s Day. From March 11 – 17, 2021, enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness with every purchase of the Saint Patrick’s exclusive Guinness Bacon Cheeseburger (topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce) at only $29.95.

March 11 – 17, 2021; 11am – 9.30pm

Make your reservations here or call 6795 7454

Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, #01-209, The Forum, 098138

Friends of the Museums (FOM) Docent Training: Become A Museum Guide!

Want to become a museum guide? Friends of the Museums (FOM) is thrilled to announce that they will be conducting a Public Information Meeting on March 23, 2021 @10am via the Zoom platform.

This meet allows individuals to understand what it does and also to gain information of its docent training programme. This will be great for those who are interested to become guides in its museums (National Museum, Asian Civilisations Museum and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall). It is still coordinating with other institutions to expand its guiding opportunities.

Join them to learn about docent training and guiding opportunities in Singapore’s museums and heritage institutions.

March 23, 2021, 10am on Zoom. Please go to fom.sg for more information and here to register for the Zoom event.

Friends of the Museums, 61 Stamford Rd., 178892

BIG BAD WOLF Online Book Sale 2021

Held from Feb 27 to March 5, 2021 with a preview sale on Feb 26, 2021, the BIG BAD WOLF Books will be having a massive online sale (up to 95 per cent) on over 60,000 over titles.

The online sale will be well stocked with books and titles of all genres spanning from bestseller titles, novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks, and many more!

The book sale will preview on 26 February with early bird registrations where you can enjoy $45 shopping credit.

The vouchers are issued based on a first come first served basis and available for a one-time redemption.

Feb 27– March 5, 2021

Register for early bird privileges here.

International Women's Day @ Goodwood Park Hotel

International Women’s Day (8 March) is an annual commemoration of the myriad milestones and achievements of women across nations, while recognising their social, economic, cultural, and political contributions. In conjunction with this global tribute, Goodwood Park Hotel has curated an array of pampering gourmet dining experiences at Gordon Grill and L’Espresso.

Ladies’ Night at Gordon’s Grill

From March 3 to May 26, 2021, celebrate Ladies’ Night every Wednesday at Gordon Grill. The team has curated enchanting 4 and 5-course set dinner menus ($88++ and $108++ per person respectively) that showcase an exquisite repertoire of petite appetisers, soups, entrée (only available for the 5-course set dinner menu), and main courses. The dinner concludes with the restaurant’s signature dessert, Crepe Suzette flambéed tableside.

Exclusively for the ladies, they will enjoy one complimentary glass of red/white wine or mocktail per Ladies Night Dinner Menu ordered. Ladies who pay using Citi or DBS/POSB credit or debit card will enjoy an exclusive 15per cent off the Ladies’ Night Dinner Menus.

Afternoon Teatime Pursuits at L’Espresso

For idyllic afternoon tête-à-têtes with girlfriends, L’Espresso presents an alluring English Afternoon Tea offers exclusively for ladies who are Citi or DBS/POSB credit & debit cardmembers.

Dedicated to ladies on all Tuesdays from March 2 to May 25, 2021, the third accompanying lady (adult or child) dines free with every two paying ladies (adults) for the English Afternoon Tea buffet.

Exclusively on March 8, 2021, all ladies dining on the English Afternoon Tea buffet will receive one complimentary glass of house red/white wine or mocktail. Citi or DBS/POSB credit & debit lady cardmembers will enjoy a special price of $38++ per person (usual price $45++).

May 3 – May 26, 2021

Goodwood Park Hotel , 22 Scotts Rd., 228221

STAR WARS Identities: The Exhibition

The Force will be strong in Singapore as ArtScience Museum and Pico Pro combine their powers to host STAR WARS Identities from Jan 30 to June 13, 2021. This marks the final stop of the exhibition’s global tour.

Developed and produced by Montreal’s X3 Productions in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., the exhibition presents close to 200 original items from the extensive Lucas Museum of Narrative Art archive to explore the science of identity through the characters of Star Wars.

Visitors will embark on a customised, interactive identity quest to gain new insights on the Star Warscharacters while discovering their own identities at the end of the quest, aimed at allowing them to answer the simple yet profound question: What force shapes you?

The STAR WARS Identities experience

STAR WARS Identities places visitors at the centre of the exhibition experience with an interactive identity quest that spans the duration of the visit. Closely interwoven with the collection and content, the experience gives the visitors the opportunity to discover their own personal identities in the Star Wars galaxy.

The vast and exclusive showcase includes some 200 authentic props, models, costumes, and artwork from the original Star Wars films. This rich collection spans the original Star Wars canon, drawing from the classic (1977 – 1983) and prequel (1999 – 2005) trilogies, the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as Star Wars: The Force Awakens™.

Fan favourites such as Darth Vader, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Yoda, and the Millennium Falcon – among many others – will be on display. RFID (radio frequency identification) wristband will be issued to each visitor before they enter the exhibition