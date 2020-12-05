What's new at Sephora

Just because we are not out and about doesn't mean we can't look beautiful.

Sephora x Stabilo Felt Eyeliner

Hmm highlighter pen for your eyes? Well, nope, not quite. It’s inspired by everyone’s pencil case favourite, the highlighter, but thanks to its graduated bevelled tip, it creates the perfect wing. What’s more, it’s available in four colours, including midnight blue for the more whacky amongst us.

Too Faced – Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer

When is a concealer not just a concealer? Well, to put it simply, when it’s this creation from Too Faced. When it comes to formula, there’s alpine rose, hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep your skin fresh, hydrated and wrinkle-free and when it comes to uses, well, there’s a few.

Not only does it get to work on dark circles and blemishes in no time, choose the right shade and you can also use it to highlight and contour too.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Oh we do like a drop from Fenty Beauty and this little pocket rocket is no different. Paraben, fragrance and sulphate free, this creamy beauty can be used to cheer up cheeks or even to liven up lips.

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

When it comes to Drunk Elephant, we will use whatever they put out. One of the hottest beauty brands on the market, their latest development is this lush cream body cleanser. So why is it so good?

Well, it’s infused with the likes of fatty acid-rich marula, sweet almond, sacha inchi seed and maracuja oils so that you have the most soothing, refreshing and PH balanced shower you can imagine.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Moisturiser

If you have spent too long in the sun or are just worried about pigmentation in general, this beauty is your key, to, well, skin beauty. Enriched with Niacinamide, it reduces the appearance of dark spots to give you an instant glow.

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

Oh, Peter Thomas Roth we love you so. If you feel the same way, prepare to fall in love with yet another of his products.

Using the innovative Gamma E Antioxidant Technology, the cream helps block out pollution and infuse your delicate eye area with prebiotic and probiotic ingredients and combat against blue light and pollution.

This article was first published in BLLNR.