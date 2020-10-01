What's on this October 2020 in Singapore

1. Brotzeit's Oktoberfest

Brotzeit brings you its annual Oktoberfest festivities, deals and promotions every day from 11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. from Sept 15 to Oct 25, 2020.

This year’s Oktoberfest menu has been personally curated by its new Group Executive Chef Lorenz Raich who brings a wealth of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens and boutique F&B venues to the table.

Highlights include a refreshingly satisfying Cold Roast Pork, made with slices of slow-roasted pork collar given a lift with house-pickled daikon, rocket leaves and dots of mustard aioli, addictive Crispy Fried Pig Ears, and a Giant Pretzel stuffed with tangy red cabbage and their own Farmer’s Sausage.

And of course, what’s Oktoberfest without beer? Brotzeit will be the only restaurant in Singapore importing and serving the Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier beer! For more details head to the Brotzeit website

Brotzeit's Oktoberfest Sept 15 - Oct 25, 2020 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

2. Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up At Gardens By The Bay

Gardens By The Bay brings you its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this year with a myriad of onsite and online activities. Check out its lights display of 2,000 hand-painted and coloured lanterns designed by the community as well as the Gardens’ senior staff.

You can also enjoy the celebration and festivities virtually online from Sept 18, 2020 onwards. For more details on the programmes and events, head to their website

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up At Gardens By The Bay Sept 18 - Oct 4, 2020 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. 18 Marina Gardens Drive, 018953

3. Oktoberfest at Crossroads, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Experience the best of Bavarian culture, cuisine and cheer with exciting Oktoberfest specials at the alfresco Crossroads.

Come Sept 19 to Oct 11, 2020, gather your friends (but limit the party to a maximum of 5 persons) and indulge in the enticing smorgasbord of specially curated hearty Oktoberfest dishes, complete with iced-cold beer at $10++.

Eat, drink and be merry with German beer, sausages, pork knuckles and pretzels at Crossroads! Best of all, you can dine with a peace of mind, as Crossroads has been certified SG Clean by local authorities.

Oktoberfest at Crossroads Sept 19 - Oct 11, 2020

4. West The Sale?

PHOTO: Capitaland

From Oct 1 to 4, 2020, IMM, JCube and Westgate will be joining forces to roll out a 3-in-1 mega sale event themed “West The Sale?”, offering shoppers up to 90 per cent off at participating retail stores and value-for-money promotions both online and offline.

For more information, head to the Facebook and Instagram pages of the malls!

West The Sale? Oct 1 to 4,2020

5. Music under the Moonlight

PHOTO: Facebook/nparksbuzz

NParks brings you Music Under the Moonlight — a free online concert celebration. Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in the comfort of your own home or under the glistening moonlight and be mesmerised by Rit Xu Quartet and MICappella! The event will be streamed live on NParksSG's YouTube page and NParksbuzz's Facebook page. More information can be found here.

Music under the Moonlight Oct 1, 2020 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

6. W Does Brunch

PHOTO: Instagram/wsingapore

W Does Brunch brings back The Kitchen Table's signature bottomless bubbly brunch now in à la carte buffet style.

Start by cooling off with selections such as Alaskan King Crab Leg from the ‘Ice Bar’, and Burratina Salad topped with Italian Truffle shavings from the ‘Cold Counter’, before tucking into the ‘Egg-cellent’ menu, where contemporary twists elevate familiar favorites in the form of the Lobster Benedict topped with Italian Truffle shavings amongst others.

Dabble in indulgent grills from the ‘Hot Coal’ counter, such as Char-grilled Half Boston Lobster, Grilled Spanish Octopus, Pan-seared Foie Gras, Iberico Pork Secreto, Grilled Skirt Steak Frites and more.

Prices are as follows: $150 for food and free-flow Champagne, $130 for food and free-flow cocktails, $110 for food and non-alcoholic beverages and $55 for children aged 6 to 11 years old.

W Does Brunch Every Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 21 Ocean Way, 098374

7. Frieda Restaurant’s Oktoberfest

Paying homage to its Bavarian roots, Frieda Restaurant will be celebrating The Greatest Beer Festival in the World – Oktoberfest – in its own way from Oct 1 to 31, 2020.

A free-flow of German grub awaits with mouth-watering nibbles including Obazda cheese with Bavarian pretzels, German Weisswurst with sweet mustard, baked meatloaf with mustard, grilled Nurnberger sausage with mashed potato and sauerkraut, apple bread pudding and more.

Head here for more details.

Frieda Restaurant's Oktoberfest Oct 1 - 31, 2020

8. Sentosa Launches Reservation-only Beach Entry

With effect from Oct 17, 2020, members of public who wish to visit Sentosa's beaches (Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso) during peak periods (for example on weekends and Public Holidays) will be required to book their entry into the beaches prior to visiting, as part of efforts to enhance guest experience and safety.

The reservation-only entry into the beaches is aimed at giving guests peace of mind by facilitating safe management measures as well as reducing queues and waiting time to enter the beaches. For more information head here.

Sentosa Launches Reservation-only Beach Entry Oct 17, 2020 onwards

9. Celebrate a bright full moon at Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival 2020

PHOTO: Sysnmh.org.sg

Usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival this year with Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations 2020.

The Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival (Digital Edition) will be taking place online from Sept 14 to Oct 11 this year. The festival will feature well-loved family-friendly programmes that spotlight Mid-Autumn customs and cultural heritage, as well as an outdoor installation featuring four large roly-poly fish lanterns!

You can look forward to a variety of online activities including cooking tutorials to make delicious desserts like pulot hitam snowskin mooncake, virtual guided tours by talented student docents, and even enjoy a medley of moon-themed songs by local acapella group The Apex Project! For more information visit here.

Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 Sept 14 - Oct 11, 2020

10. Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC)

The Singapore Book Council, which organises the Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC) has rescheduled the 11th edition of AFCC to Oct 3 to 4, 2020, due to the evolving Covid-19 outbreak.

The theme for AFCC 2020 is “Voyages”, where audiences are invited to envision a world filled with possibilities as the festival traverses boundaries, redefines narratives and discovers new truths.

But, in response to the situation, AFCC had decided to scale down the festival to two days and is making parts of the festival digital.

As a prelude to AFCC, the Book Council will be organising the popular Book Illustrators Gallery (BIG), an exhibition that showcases the best illustrations from Asian picture books from June 1 - 30, 2020 at the National Library Building.

The full programme and new venue of AFCC will be announced at a later date.

11. Boutique Fairs Singapore Introduces: eBoutiques

This year, Boutique Fairs Singapore, which was first established in 2002, introduces a new e-commerce platform available year-round. eBoutiques​​​​​​​ brings the same curated experience shoppers have come to know and love from the twice-yearly events at the F1 Pit Building online, creating the ultimate virtual destination for Singapore-based brands.

For details, visit its website.

Boutique Fairs Singapore Until Dec 31, 2020

12. Singapore Archifest 2020

The annual Singapore Archifest provides both professionals and the public with an opportunity to embrace, collaborate and discuss the impact of architecture in Singapore. The festival kicks off on 25 September, Friday, and will run over 6 weeks until Oct 31, 2020.

There will be a host of programmes both onsite and online for you to participate in and you can find out more about them here.

Singapore Archifest 2020 Sept 25 - Oct 31, 2020

13. Virtual Masterclass with the World’s First Egg Sommelier

PHOTO: Zeagold.sg

In celebration of the launch of Farmer Brown’s Free Range Eggs, join Chef Francois on Tuesday, Oct 6 to learn what makes a good egg, while mastering the art of cooking Eggs Benedict with hollandaise sauce and winter truffle, as well as Oven-baked Eggs with tomato concassé, croutons, chorizo and micro cress.

Fresh New Zealand produce, and tipples will also be sent to you in advance of the Masterclass. RSVP to zeagold@w-communications.sg, details will be provided upon confirmation.

Virtual Masterclass with the World’s First Egg Sommelier Oct 6, 2020 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

14. Young Nautilus SG Nature Walks

PHOTO: Facebook/youngnautilus

Is your child an avid explorer with a strong interest in nature? Young Nautilus brings you the opportunity to let your little one explore various environments up close and personal through its public nature walks.

With various destinations to choose from, you can pick whichever location interests your child the most. To find out more about the programme as well as to check for availability and timings, head here.

Young Nautilus SG Nature Walks Sept - Dec 2020 (Updated schedules can be found on the website)

15. Community Garden Festival

PHOTO: Nparks.gov.sg

Community Garden Festival (CGF) is back for its fourth edition! Themed ‘Gardening with Edibles’, CGF 2020 is going online with a slew of free gardening programmes. Get inspired and learn from talks, demos, tours and live Q&As with NParks plant specialists.

The event will be streamed live on NParksSG's Youtube page and NParksbuzz's Facebook page. More information can be found here.

Community Garden Festival ​​​​​​​Oct 24- 25, 2020

This article was first published in The Finder.