What's on this September 2020 in Singapore

Takashimaya Mid Autumn Festive Celebrations 2020

What’s Mid-Autumn without some delicious mooncakes? Hint – non-existent! Enjoy this mooncake galore at Takashimaya Department Store’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival.

From unique snow skin to traditional baked flavours, delight in a line up of brands such as Shangri-la Hotel, Golden Moments and much more.

Savour the taste of Mid-Autumn at Takashimaya’s online store and choose your favourite mooncakes!

Takashimaya Mid Autumn Festive Celebrations 2020 Sept 1 – Sept 23 Sunday to Thursday: 11am – 8 pm Friday to Saturday: 11am – 9.30pm

Dungeons & Dragons & Drinking: Game Night!

Support our local Advanced Dungeons & Dragons campaign design team, Bruce's Blacksmith! Advanced Dungeons & Dragons is based in the US, but homegrown campaign builders Bruce Blacksmith are launching a Singapore-made campaign!

Join in to test this elaborately-built campaign with Bruce himself as dungeon master - or, bring your own campaign or gaming group, and just join the geeky fun!

Tickets are priced at $5 or $15 and can be bought here.

Dungeons & Dragons & Drinking: Game Night! Sept 4 7pm - 10pm Crane, 46 Kim Yam Road, #01-05, 239351

Traditional & floral baked mooncakes hands-on class

Do you enjoy eating mooncake after mooncake? Then it is about time you learnt how to make this delicious treat!

Experience preparing four types of mooncake skin: charcoal, red yeast rice, green tea & traditional mooncake as well as decorating your mooncakes with edible flowers and leaves.

Sign up for the classes ASAP as there is a limit to 6 spaces per class!

Traditional & floral baked mooncakes hands-on class Class 4: Sept 5, 1pm - 6pm Class 5: Sept 11, 1pm - 6pm Class 6: Sept 19, 1pm - 6pm Holly Cake & Class Studio, Spazio@Kovan, 767 Upper Serangoon, #02-05, 534635

Basics Of Lighting and Portrait Photography

Studio Arcus Iris is organising a half day class about the basics of lighting and portrait photography.

Well accredited photographer Shirley Zhong will be conducting the class and will teach photography basics, light fundamentals and how to tell a story with light.

Prices are $80 per aspiring photographer.

Basics Of Lighting and Portrait Photography Sept 19 4.30pm - 8.30pm Textile Center, 200 Jalan Sultan, #03-39, Textile Center, 200 Jalan Sultan.

Improv Foundations 4-week Series

Make some time for play this September with this foundational improv class. This class is ideal for those trying improv for the first-time or those who have been away from this art form for so long.

Get courageous making stuff up with other people and have a little fun during these really trying times!

Grab your spot in these classes for $60.

Improv Foundations 4-week Series Sept 2 - Sept 23, every Wednesday 10.30am - 12pm Online

Aubrey Artworks Presents Josh Brooks

Sharpen your pencils and get ready for this month long art Masterclass where you will learn more about how to draw a human.

These weekly sessions provide you with the step by step process on how you can perfect your drawing techniques and come up with a masterpiece!

Tickets for these four sessions will be $80.

Aubrey Artworks Presents Josh Brooks Sept 3 – Sept 24, every Thursday 6pm – 7pm Online

Sleeping Fox Choux pastry workshop

Master the art of making choux Pastry in this hands-on baking workshop by making adorable sleeping foxes!

You will be guided every step of the way by Instructor & Book Author Tan Phay Shing to make the choux Pastry from scratch as well as the various techniques needed in the process.

The class will be $158 per person and you will get to bring home your own choux pastries!

Sleeping Fox Choux Pastry Workshop Sept 12 12.30pm - 5.30pm ArtZ Baking & Culinary, 465 Crawford Lane, #02-16, 190465

Body X The Culprit

With its two successful runs in 2014 (BODY X The Wedding) and 2016 (BODY X The BODY X Rehearsal), BODY X returns with a brand new murder-mystery online! BODY X is a pioneer of immersive-interactive murder-mystery in Singapore theatre.

BODY X features a signature format of multiple scenes happening simultaneously in various spaces with a unique kind of audience participation - you choose who to follow, where you want to be, what story development to watch and how to solve the case.

Tickets can be bought via Peatix and are $18 - $38.

Body X The Culprit Sept 9 to 13, 2020 8pm - 9.30pm Online

PUBG Mobile Championship

Gather your fellow PUBG fanatics and get ready to compete with fellow gamers in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea! Connect with e-gaming enthusiasts across the region and compete for attractive prizes like Amazon Gift Cards and Alibaba Cloud Credits.

PUBG Mobile Championship Sept 12 - 13 Online

Singular Screens

Singular Screens is the film component of the nation's pinnacle arts festival, the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

It celebrates diverse and independent visions from Singapore and around the world, now in its third annual edition since 2018. Watch films made in Japan, Iceland, Sweden and many more, all with incredibly unique storylines.

The films will be available both on-demand ($8) and at Oldham Theatre ($12).

Singular Screens Sept 4 - 11 Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise, 179868 and online

Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street

Here's some fun for the whole family! Join the world's most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes as he uses his amazing detective work to solve the mystery of, who is the Bully of Baker Street?

This play will use humour, logic, and song to perform this original tale and provide important lessons in problem solving and empathy.

This shows are free but you can consider donating at www.ccpt.org!

Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street Sept 9 - Sept 20 Multiple Timings Online

Gardening with Edibles

Get ready for the second edition of Gardening with Edibles Facebook Live! NParks gardening experts Ang Wee Foong and Yeoh Yi Shuen will share tips and tricks on transplanting your seedlings, growing your fruiting climbers, and building a simple trellis at home!

They will also share about 10 interesting native edibles as well, so join in to find out what they are!

You can also check out their Gardening with Edibles playlist on their YouTube channel!

Gardening with Edibles Sept 5 10am - 11am Online

Septfest 2020 Fringe

Septfest 2020 Fringe presents nine immersive and sensorial workshop experiences that lead participants through a participatory process of intervention.

These workshops hope to generate conversations and knowledge building around issues faced by various marginalised and displaced groups.

As various scenarios unfold through movement, spoken word and digital projections, you are invited to take on multiple roles (the thinker, the protagonist, the instigator).

As the boundaries between past and present; imagination and reality; public and private; desire and needs blurs, what centres and informs your decision? How does your personal story influence your choice?

Purchase your tickets ($15) quickly here as shows are selling out fast!

Septfest 2020 Fringe Sept 3 - 26 Multiple timings The Substation, 45 Armenian Street, 179936

Barnyard Animals Macarons

Have you spent your time at home attempting to bake macarons but have yet to perfect it? Bakers Origin will be conducting a masterclass with insider tips to master this tricky cookie.

At the same time, learn how to achieve beautiful animal shaped designs with expert guidance.

Barnyard Animals Macarons Sept 26 3pm - 6pm 463 Crawford Lane, #02-21, 190463

FOMO x Sunset Cruise 2.0

Join in for a sunset cruise past Singapore's iconic and unique city skyline at the Marina Bay area! For $110 per person, you get to enjoy 2.5 hours of non-stop cruise along Singapore's unique skyline, a welcome drink of Prosecco and a delicious dinner spread.

Space is limited so sign up ASAP!

FOMO x Sunset Cruise 2.0 Sept 26 6.15pm - 9.15pm Marina South Pier, 31 Marina Coastal Dr, 018988

