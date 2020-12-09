What's on this weekend in Singapore: Dec 11 - 13, 2020

French Style Puff Pastry Workshop

PHOTO: ArtZ Baking & Culinary

The workshop led by Pastry Chef Instructor Ching Nee will feature tutorials on how to make various puff pastries.

The pastries covered include Wild Mushrooms Ragout Vol-au-Vent, Classic Napoleon Zesty Yuzu Orange Curd Pastry and Flaky Style Egg Tarts. the class costs $180 per person and you can register by contacting 9688 2777.

French Style Puff Pastry Series Workshop

Dec 12

10.30am - 6pm

466 Crawford Lane #02-16, 190466

Peranakan Afternoon Tea & Free Guided Heritage Tour

The Straits Enclave brings you an afternoon tea experience like no other. The photo worthy event lets you enjoy traditional Peranakan tea time snacks and special tea brews, while also getting the hands-on experience on making your own Kueh Pie Tee (a traditional Peranakan snack).

Tickets are priced at $36 for adults and $30 for children under the age of 12.

Peranakan Afternoon Tea & Free Guided Heritage Tour

Dec 13

2pm - 5pm

318a Joo Chiat Road, 427569

Your Favorite Pyjama Festival

Two words. Put on your best PJs and tune in for the first worldwide virtual festival to celebrate life and support artists organised by SEVENFRIDAY in collaboration with Shawn Stockman of BoyzIIMen.

Catch Shawn Stockman on the LA stage, Mat.Joe, The Rising Lights, AIYKO and Zukunftsmusik on the Berlin stage and Madoc and other special guests on the Mumbai stage.

Get your ticket here at just $30!

Your Favorite Pyjama Festival

Dec 12

12pm onwards

Online

Yuletide Celebrations with Time-Honoured Favourites at Goodwood Park

To draw Goodwood Park's 120th Anniversary to a close, it will have an array of festive treats available for takeaway from Dec 1 to 26, 2020.

The new festive takeaway menu includes dishes featuring Christmas classics with a twist such as the Goodwood Black Thorn Durian Christmas Log Cake and Crispy 'Char Siew' Turkey with Pine Nuts Kataifi. You can place your order here.

Yuletide Celebrations with Time-Honoured Favourites at Goodwood Park

Dec 1 - 26, 2020

The Box: An interactive Concept Musical

A girl stands on the precipice of change. In front of her is a journey, confined only by Time and Choice. Time remains linear and ever-running out, while Choice presents many different, life-altering paths.

How would you navigate her this journey, to find her a path most meaningful and free?

Inspired by choose-your-own-adventure books of our childhood, The Box is an interactive online musical featuring songs from musicals, reflecting different moments of a lifetime to create a mosaic of the fictional character's life.

The audience is invited to make choices that determine the path that the main character takes. Wth over 50 different paths, join in the fun and see which is the one you will get to experience!

Tickets will be at $15 and can be bought here.

Christmas Screenings: Adventures from Moominvalley

Celebrate a warm and whimsy Christmas this year at the ArtScience Museum with a season-long screening of wintry themed episodes from Adventures from Moominvalley, the 1990-91 series that follows the magical quests of a young Moomin and his friends in the idyllic Moonminvalley.

There will be 4 screenings daily of all five episodes at 11am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 6.30pm.

Christmas Screenings: Adventures from Moominvalley

Dec 8 - Jan 10

Arts Science Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, 018974

The Young Herbalist

Experience the wonderful world of herbs at this Young Herbalist workshop specially designed for children ages 5 - 7 years old.

Gain confidence in identifying local and Mediterranean herbs from their garden, make herb salts, work with dried herbs and make your own infused water while picking up some gardening skills.

You can also discover the role herbs play in everyday liffe through a guided walk and story-based activities.

The Young Herbalist

Dec 11 - 17

Goodman Arts Centre

90 Goodman Rd, 439053



Festive Workshop: Christmas Wreath

Christmas is fast approaching and this means that it is time to whip out for your favourite holiday wreaths to jazz up your home. Why not add a personal touch this year and showcase a beautiful one that you made by yourself that is sure to charm your friends and family.

Join in on this wreath-making workshop and bring in your own Christmas ornaments, ribbons, or botanical cuttings from your garden to personalise your creation.

Festive Workshop: Christmas Wreath

Dec 12

10am - 12.30pm

Sweet Dews, 509 Bedok North Street 3, #01-91, 460509

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

"Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express" will present some of the most extraordinary objects and documents to showcase centuries old history that retraces the legacy of the train, allowing visitors to discover events that transformed the world, and shaped the map.

Explore the tracks and landscapes that generations before had once travelled on, and witness what then only a few explorers and diplomats had.

Tickets are at $25 and they are even offering a Family Bundle at $88 (2 Adults & 2 Children - ages 3 - 12).

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

Dec 12 - June 13

Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, West Lawn, 018953

This article was first published in The Finder.