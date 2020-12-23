What's on this weekend in Singapore: Dec 25 - 27, 2020

1. Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Hosted by Beyond Expeditions SG , explore the abandoned WWII Marsiling Bunkers with an adventurous trekking activity. You’ll have a smashing time bashing your way through the rainforest and exploring abandoned hidden WWII structures!

Expect sprawling underground tunnels leftover from British rule, rambling jungle vines, giant geckos, ankle-high mud and more!

(Note: In line with current Covid-19 safe distancing measures, each trek will have a maximum of 8 people, split into two groups.)

Slots available till Jan 16, 2021

Sign up online here.

Beyond Expeditions SG

2. Grand Hyatt's Christmas Feasts

Close out 2020 with the finest festive feasts this Christmas and New Years’ Eve at Grand Hyatt Singapore’s five restaurants.

This luxe hotel located in the Orchard area boasts five equally unique restaurants: Mezza9, StraitsKitchen, Pete’s Place, 10 Scotts and Oasis Restaurant.

And they are pulling out all the stops for the 2020 festive season, crafting their festive menus with sustainable ingredients to surprise your palates come during Christmas dinners.

How? Think traditional festive dishes, with a twist. Introducing a spread of Christmas and New Years’ Eve lunch and dinner feasts of 2020! Click here for more details on reservations.

Dec 24 & 25, 2020

10 Scotts Rd., 228211

3. Murder At Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens In December

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

Put on your investigator’s cap once again as Sight Lines Entertainment presents Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens , the sequel to Mandai Camp: A Supernatural Murder Mystery that ran three days in June 2020.

The event is set to be Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room with live-action gameplay and provides an immersive experience with 360° views, surround sound and choose-your-own-adventure mechanics. Tickets are going at $20 per person or $88 for 5 people.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, you can head here.

Dec 22, 2020 - Jan 2, 2021

8 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Online

4. Esplanade Come Together (Week 3: Revisit)

This December, join Esplanade as it celebrates friendships new and old as artists and kindred spirits come together for a time of collaboration, reflection and revelry. Look forward to a diverse variety of exciting free performances across four weeks.

The line-up of all artists for Come Together can be viewed on www.esplanade.com/cometogether. Catch daily live performances at the Esplanade Concourse and every weekend at Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, along with daily live streams from Esplanade Concourse at 8.30 p.m. on Esplanade's Facebook and Offstage.

Dec 22 - 27, 2020

Online

5. Combing For Ice And Jade by Kurt Tong

Ongoing is exhibition “Combing for Ice and Jade” by Kurt Tong”. Opens daily at Esplanade Tunnel. This evening 8pm we... Posted by Singapore International Photography Festival on Monday, December 7, 2020

Hosted by the Singapore International Photography Festival , the SIPF is a biennale gathering of minds for the arts and appreciation of photography! The 7th SIPF 2020 will take place from Nov 5, 2020 & Jan 30, 2021.

Combing for Ice and Jade is a love note from Kurt Tong to his nanny, Mak Ngan Yuk, who worked for his family in Hong Kong for nearly forty years.

Working closely with his nanny for a period of seven years, Tong traces and reveals her story through a combination of materials from his family archive, found photographs from Mak’s extended family, new photographs, Chinese Ink Painting and women’s magazines from China that span six decades.

Till Jan 10, 2021 (free admission)

Esplanade Tunnel, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

6. Christmas Screenings: Adventures from Moominvalley

Celebrate a warm and whimsy Christmas this year at the ArtScience Museum with a season-long screening of wintry themed episodes from Adventures from Moominvalley, the 1990-91 series that follows the magical quests of a young Moomin and his friends in the idyllic Moominvalley.

There will be 4 screenings daily of all five episodes at 11 a.m., 1.30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6.30 p.m.

Dec 8, 2020 - Jan 10, 2021

ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, 018974

7. Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express will present some of the most extraordinary objects and documents to showcase centuries-old history that retraces the legacy of the train, allowing visitors to discover events that transformed the world, and shaped the map.

Explore the tracks and landscapes that generations before had once travelled on, and witness what then, only a few explorers and diplomats had.

Tickets are at $25 and they are even offering a Family Bundle at $88(2 adults & 2 children - ages 3 -12).

Dec 12, 2020 - June 13, 2021

Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr., West Lawn, 018953

8. KAIJUU Christmas Market

Come ROAR with KAIJUU Fibers for its last event of the year – the Christmas Market! KAIJUU specialises in magical hand-dyed yarn from the crockpot. Its hand-dyed yarns are painted with bright colors to inspire others to wear brightly colored items.

The brand is all about wanting you to know that it is okay to be loud and mismatched.

Till Dec 24, 2020 (Weekdays: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m; weekends: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.)

9. Time Passes by Singapore Arts Museum (SAM)

Learn more about SAM's latest exhibition – 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 – from our guest curator Samantha Yap as well as Singapore... Posted by Singapore Art Museum on Monday, September 7, 2020

Guest curated by Samantha Yap, Time Passes is conceived as a corridor of time that echoes the indeterminate passage of our days as we navigate through the pandemic that is still to pass, and the detritus it will leave behind.

Its title references the middle chapter in Virginia Woolf’s novel 'To the Lighthouse' which captures a movement in time and feeling. Tickets sold here. [Free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents]

Till Feb 21, 2021

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

City Hall Wing, Level 3, Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery B, National Gallery Singapore

