What's on this weekend in Singapore: Dec 4 - 6 2020

Civic District Night Walk

CTM Singapore will be hosting a night tour of the Civic District on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020.

The four hour tour will include a licensed tourist guide who will share with participants various facts about the history of Singapore from the 1950s to the 1980s. Tickets are priced at $45 and more information can be found here.

Dec 5, 2020

8pm - 12am

Map details found here.

Dino Fest 2020

Be one of the first few to enjoy the Dino Fest at Changi Airport that is starting this week! The dinosaurs are taking over Changi Airport Terminal 4 from Dec 3rd to 24th, 2020 every Thursday to Sunday from 3pm to 11pm.

Ticket prices depend on the day with ticket for Thursdays and Fridays going at $6 for an adult and $5 for a child, while tickets for the weekend go at $9 for an adult and $7 for a child

Tickets include dinosaur petting, the Roving Raptor Show, photo opportunities and activities for kids.

Head here to book your ticket or for more information.

Dec 3 - 27, 2020

3pm - 11pm

Changi Airport Terminal 4 Departure Hall

Strawberry & Mango Fresh Fruit Cupcake Baking Class

Want to learn how to bake some tasty treats that are bound to wow your guests at your upcoming Christmas party? Then be sure to attend this Strawberry & Mango Fresh Fruit Cupcake Baking Class where you will learn how to master the technique of making the perfect fluffy cupcake topped with a garnish of fresh Strawberries and Mangoes.

Admission to the class will be $88 and your little one 7 years and below can even join you for free!

Dec 5

9.15am – 12.30pm

Clazz Avenue, 2 Jln Lokam, Kensington Square, #01-24, 537846

Live Screening of Who's There?

If thought-provoking films are right up your alley then you must tune in for the live screening of Who's There.

Grab some popcorn and enjoy this film that features a cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States.

Who's There? uses Zoom as a new medium to explore the unstable ground between us and "the other" and how we can work to reimagine a New Normal.

Dec 5

10am and 10pm (95 minutes for each showing with live talkback to follow)

Online

Basic Cocktail Workshop

Learn how to make your own cocktail concoctions from professional mixologist Andrew Pang.

Learn how to make three different cocktails with a variety of alcohol bases, mixers, sweeteners & garnishes. You also have the freedom to customise them any way you choose and get to enjoy them during the session.

Light bites will also be provided during the session and you'll get to bring home your own Cocktail Starter Kit inclusive of Cobbler Cocktail Shaker, Jigger, Hawthorne Strainer and Bar Spoon.

The workshop costs $150 per person and tickets can be purchased here.

Dec 6, 2020

2pm to 4pm

20 Cavan Rd, 209851

Have Yourself A Potty Potty Christmas Bazaar

Sing See Soon Floral & Landscape will be kicking off their series of Christmas Bazaars in December with a crazy Potty weekend!

Look out for some of their favourite local Pots & Gardening folks with exclusive deals and launches.

Bonus: when you make a purchase at any of the booths, you get to redeem 1 free germination kit worth $10.

Dec 5 - 6

11am - 6pm

Sing See Soon Floral & Landscape, 5 Simei Lane, 528710

A magical nordic Christmas

A delectable smörgåsbord of gourmet & artisanal delights from the Nordics await you at Journey East for a magical pop-up store.

You can stock up on hard-to-find, premium Christmas essentials, sourced from boutique and family-owned small businesses across Finland and Estonia.

Some delights you can look forward to are Nordic Trout from Kalaneuvos (Finland), Christmas Ham from Snellman (Finland) and Artisanal Chocolate from Goodio (Finland).

Special collaborators Cupplets will also be creating a limited-edition range of takeaway Christmas desserts and cakes using Nordic ingredients, presented in artistic gift boxes with hand-painted designs.

Dec 5 - 6

10am - 6pm

Journey East, Tan Boon Liat building, 315 Outram Road, #03-02, 169074

FOMO X Sunset Cruise

Want some time away from the hustle and bustle of life? Check out this 2 and a half hour sunset cruise along Singapore's city skyline.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink of prosecco, followed by dinner, with four dishes to choose from. Tickets are going at $110 per person and there has to be at least four, or maximum five guests for each group.

Email them at FOMO@TheLittleBlackBOOK.IT to make your booking or send them a direct message on their Facebook page for more details.



Dec 5, 2020

6pm - 9.30pm