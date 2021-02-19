What's on this weekend in Singapore: Feb 19 - 21, 2021

For the first In-Gallery Session of 2021, assistant curator Jennifer K. Y. Lam will trace the junctures and transformations that the Chinese ink medium underwent in the Singapore context.

For much of the 20th century, migrant artists and scholars taught calligraphy and Chinese ink painting in Singapore. Their concerns on how Southeast Asian inspirations could be expressed with the medium, and whether the modern spirit could be infused into ink painting, often inspired innovations that have impacted subsequent generations of local artists.

Stories of Singapore Ink: In Conversation with Jenn Lam

Feb 20, 2021; 11am. – 12pm.

Free event, reserve your spot online here.

National Gallery Singapore, DBS Singapore Gallery 2 (City Hall Wing, Level 2)

Ever wanted to do a night walk on the coastal road. This will be a great chance to join SG Trek Expeditions & Adventures. They will be doing a night walk from East Coast to Changi Village covering a distance of 25 kilometres on a leisure pace. Enjoy the night walk at the coastal area and catch the sunrise along the way. The hike will end at the Changi Village for morning breakfast. Don’t miss the famous nasi lemak!

3. Pokémon Claw Machine

Feb 19, 2021$10 per person, buy your tickets here or WhatsApp 9270 0908Start point: McDonald’s Parkway, 1 Marine Parade Central, #01-01, Parkway Centre, 449408

Get set, trainers! The Pokémon Claw Machine is coming to Levi’s® VivoCity, so stand to win Levi’s® gift vouchers and Pokémon plushies when you play.

How to activate the Pokémon Claw Machine:

Spend a minimum of $100 in-store including at least one item from the Levi’s® x Pokémon collection to earn 1 token to play. 1 token = 3 plays. The claw machine will be at our Levi’s® VivoCity store from Feb 19 - 25.

Pokémon Claw Machine

Feb 19 - 25, 2021

Levi’s, 1 Harbour Front Walk, #01 – 67, 098585

4. ArtScience on Screen: Season of the Force

The Season of the Force is a film programme that accompanies ArtScience Museum‘s new exhibition, STAR WARS™ Identities. The creator of STAR WARS™, George Lucas has noted that the exhibition “will engage that connection where fantasy meets reality, with a dash of reflection and adventure.”

The Season of the Force will illuminate the cinematic universe that inspired the exhibition, through screenings from the series, plus film presentations which explore the story worlds, ideas and visual styles which influenced George Lucas.

The season showcases the timeless appeal of the iconic space opera series, as well as providing insight into the films, directors and aesthetics which shaped George Lucas’ art and provided the blueprint for the canon’s universe. Season of the Force begins in January and will culminate in May around Star Wars Day – May the 4th.

Film Line Up

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2003)

(Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to capacity.)

ArtScience on Screen: Season of the Force

Now till Feb 28, 2021; screening daily (see schedule here)

Free event, online pre-booking of seats are highly encouraged here.

ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery, L4, 6 Bayfront Av., 018974

5. CosmicWander: Expedition by Choy Ka Fai

“We invite you to commune with us, and to think about our bodies and our spiritual states in these strange times” – Choy Ka Fai

About the exhibition

CosmicWander:Expedition (hosted by the Singapore Art Museum ) presents Choy’s research to-date, set up as an immersive installation that presents the artist’s perspective on humanity’s attempt to connect, to question, and to perceive and interact with different states of reality.

Stories and images composed from his invigorating encounters with “altered states” interweave with the artist’s speculations to present a choreographic sequence of moving images, text and spectacle, inspired by practices observed in Singapore, Indonesia, Siberia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

About the artist

Berlin-based Singapore artist Choy Ka Fai has been researching the metaphysics of the human body in the last decade, taking the body as a conceptual device for explorations into “post-human” choreographic ideas and alternative states of consciousness.

An investigation into the relationship between humans and worldly phenomena, 𝘊𝘰𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘞𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 is an ongoing project by Choy that explores shamanic dance cultures in Asia, delving into the process of worlding across different communities.

Having ventured into the region in search of the most spectacular and immersive trance experiences, the artist has met over 50 shamans and filmed extraordinary dance rituals, from the wilderness of Siberia to the mythological practices in Java.

CosmicWander: Expedition by Choy Ka Fai

Jan 16 – Feb 21, 2021; 12 – 9pm daily* (12–5pm on Jan 16 and 22)

Free admission (No pre-registration required)

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Rd., #01-02 to 04, 089065

6. Stargazing @ Science Centre Observatory + Digital Planetarium Show @ Omni Theatre

What stars, planets and constellations are in the skies tonight? As the Earth spins around the Sun, we will see different portions of the night sky. Every week brings a slightly different visual spectacle to the skies overhead. In this live planetarium show inside the Omni Theatre, our Science Educator will bring you on a tour of the current night sky, point out the beautiful sights and listen to fascinating stories about the stars.

Book your stargazing slots at the Science Centre Observatory after the show, hang around admiring the celestial objects and interact with our Science Educators and Volunteers.

Event ​details:

8pm. – 8.45pm.: What’s Up there? Digital Planetarium Show in the Omni Theatre.

9pm – 10pm: Stargazing at the Science Centre Observatory

Participants will take turns for stargazing according to the prevalent safe distancing measures. Please follow the instructions on the day of the event.

Stargazing @ Science Centre Observatory + Digital Planetarium Show @ Omni Theatre

Feb 19 & 26, March 19 & 26; 8pm – 10pm

Tickets: $14, book them online here.

15 Science Centre Rd., 609081

7. State of Motion 2021: [Alternate / Opt] Realities

The sixth edition of the multidisciplinary series, State of Motion 2021: [Alternate / Opt] Realities conjures pathways into multiple worlds by exploring the science-fiction genre through the potency of audio-visual technologies.

Over the years, the science-fiction genre as a world-building exercise received critical attention in Future Studies. The pandemic, for instance, recalls familiar themes that recur in the genre.

The outbreak demonstrates how science fiction can actualise into science; a feedback loop that regurgitates itself. As more imagined technologies engineer into reality, some of these machines, in turn, become finer fleets of imagination, invoking speculative projections into truth.

Considering the ‘magical’ qualities of science and the power of fiction, how do we make sense of these prevailing simulations? How do we carve out liminal spaces as portals into [Alternate / Opt] realities?

About State of Motion

State of Motion is an annual multidisciplinary arts event organised by the Asian Film Archive (AFA) and presented as part of Singapore Art Week (SAW). The series explores the interstices of visual art, cinema, and filmic research through exhibitions, film screenings and artistic responses, focusing on Singapore and the Asian region.

Since its inception in 2016, State of Motion has engaged and commissioned contemporary artists, curators, filmmakers and researchers to uncover the hidden histories and latent discourses within the institution’s scope of interests.

State of Motion 2021: [Alternate / Opt] Realities

Feb 19, 20 & 21, 2021; 12pm – 8pm daily (except public holidays)

Free admission

Marina One, 7 Straits View, 018936

8. HZGL Experience: Sunset & DIY Cocktails Series

Hosted by Hazel’s Guestlist, make the perfect cocktails at The Alkaff Mansion – an early 20th-century colonial bungalow located on a hill. Built in 1918 by a member of the prominent Alkaff family as a weekend house, it became known for hosting high society parties in the 1930s.

Learn how to shake, pour and garnish your own cocktails under the guidance of our distinguished Bacardi-Martini Trade Ambassador Mike Cheong.

In his college days, Mike fell in love with the drinks industry and traded textbooks for bar equipment. Today, he is among the best in the industry with numerous champion titles in renowned international cocktail competitions under his belt.

Nowadays, you can find him either hosting cocktail classes or activating educational programs for bartenders. This fun and creative experience will set you to be a pro at your next home party!

HZGL Experience: Sunset & DIY Cocktails Series

Feb 20, 2021; 6pm – 10pm

2 DI.Y. cocktails per person ($48 early bird, $58 standard, $350 for a group of 8)

Dress code: Casual (outdoor event)

Book your tickets online here.

The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, 109178

