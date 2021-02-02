What's on this weekend in Singapore: Feb 5 - 7, 2021

1. See the Art, Meet the Artist!: Yip Yew Chong's "Something Somewhere Somewhen" Art Walk

See the Art, Meet the Artist! is Indie Singapore Tour‘s first limited engagement for an Art Walk through Chinatown.

Singaporean Artist Yip Yew Chong‘s murals are highlights of many tours that it does. Yip’s murals are iconic, colourful and extremely Instagram-able; yet at the same time they tell a segment of Singapore’s story from a more innocent time.

On this walk, learn of the tales that inspire these murals and little secrets that have been discovered over the years. More than anything, this walking tour aims to tell the Singapore Story through these gorgeous and very Singaporean works of art.

The tour will end at Yip Yew Chong’s first solo exhibition “Something, Somewhere, Somewhen”. Light refreshments will be provided as Yip Yew Chong shares more about his art and his childhood Chinatown, a place that inspired his art.

Feb 6, 2021; 9.30am.

Tickets sold at $60, buy them online here.

Indie Singapore Tour, route starts at Telok Ayer MRT Station

2. Otah & Friends: Singapore's First Otter-Themed Escapade

Have you taken your insta-worthy shot yet?🤔 Now’s YOUR chance!✨ Scroll through for some poses and ideas in preparation... Posted by Otah And Friends on Monday, February 1, 2021

Close your eyes and count to ten – ready or not, Otah & Friends await! Gather your crew and challenge yourselves to a game of hide-and-seek with Otah & Friends at Singapore’s first otter-themed escapade.

Explore Otah’s visually stunning and brightly coloured rooms to find the cheeky otter before the cookies in his oven burn! In this 45-minute adventure, rummage through his cabinets to look for clues, lounge amidst the lush foliage, and wrap up the experience with a visit to Otah’s lemonade cart in his backyard.

This event is organised by El Masnou, creators of The Bubble Tea Factory.

Otah & Friends: Singapore’s First Otter-Themed Escapade

Now till Feb 26, 2021; 9am – 9pm.

Tickets: $15 per pax (Min. 2 pax). Private group available. Visit here for more details on bookings.

Otah & Friends, Gardens By The Bay, Bayfront Plaza, 18 Marina Gardens Dr., 018953. (Next to Floral Fantasy & Bayfront MRT Station, Exit B)

3. Farm Day Out (Lunar New Year edition)

Check out this flagship open day to feature local community farmers in a family-friendly marketplace to celebrate local produce, eco-products and activities.

This February, join them in welcoming a special Lunar New Year-themed edition of Farm Day Out with an exciting spread! Sprout Hub will be featuring retail-based and community-led brands ranging from fresh produce, artisanal food products, beauty, art and sustainable products.

It is also introducing new activity spaces that will host a plethora of interactive and educational activities like talks, workshops and showcases. Farm Day Out will offer you the opportunity to refuel, refresh, and experience the authentic Sprout Hub spirit.

As part of the event’s efforts to give back to the community, part of the proceeds from some of its offerings and vendors will go to supporting its list of charities and community groups.

Farm Day Out (Lunar New Year edition)

Feb 6 & 7, 2021; 9am – 5pm.

Free entry, book your slots online here.

Sprout Hub, 102 Henderson Rd., 159562

4. Ong Kok Peng: The Nanyang Collection exhibition launch

Presenting: The Nanyang Collection – an exhibition of vibrant Nanyang style art pieces by senior local artist Ong Kok Peng. Having spent majority of his life embarking at sea in the Maritime, memories of Singapore’s land developments etched into Ong’s mind each time he had returned.

Predominantly drawing inspiration from these remembrances, Ong hankers to render his personal perception of the days of old Nanyang style in forms of two-dimensional and three-dimensional.

Being distinctive in paintings and potteries, he has a regard for showcasing these two artforms abreast. This juxtaposition was intended to enable its onlookers to feel and appreciate the divergence and also coherence in the two dimensions. Having potteries on display as the exhibition’s accentuate, the nature of its three-dimensional form facilitates visual and physical interaction.

Local Artist Ong Kok Peng will be gracing the opening of his exhibition. Do head down to our gallery for a meet and greet with the artist himself!

Ong Kok Peng: The Nanyang Collection exhibition launch

Feb 6, 2021; 2pm. – 4pm. (Exhibition will continue running from Feb 6 to March 31, 2021)

Free entry

Gallery 1819, 315 Outram Rd., Tan Boon Liat Building, #02-04/05, 169074

5. The Barista Skill workshop

Suitable for all coffee lovers, learn everything you need to know about pulling the beautifully latte art, making consistently great shots of espresso and mastering proper milk frothing techniques.