What's on this weekend in Singapore: Jan 1 - 3, 2021

1. HOMECOMING 苑: 4-Course Farm-To-Table Creative Dining Experience

Exclusively by celebrity chef Melvyn Lee, get ready for three nights of intimate dining located in the cozy and quaint XY Hotel Bugis as Chef Melvyn takes over the kitchen and brings you food from the heart for the soul.

Let it be a night of culinary consciousness as you dine with fresh ingredients from local farms paired with Penfolds wine.

Part of the proceeds from the dinner will also be donated to Blossom Seeds Limited. Chef Melvyn pays tribute to hawker classics with his own modern interpretations.

Drawing inspiration from childhood memories and his journey as a chef, this 4-course menu is peppered with playful nostalgia that surprises and satisfies.

*Part of the proceeds will be donated to Blossom Seeds Limited, an organization that supports lonely and needy senior individuals.

January 1-3, 2021, 7pm till late

Purchase your tickets online here.

XY Hotel Bugis

2. Marina Bay: Shine A Light

The Shine a Light display at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, one of the highlights of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021. Visit go.gov.sg/mbsc-shinealight for more information! Posted by Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This three-minute animated light show has been running since the start of December 2020, but be sure to catch the final one on New Year’s Eve (last show at 11.45pm on Dec 31, 2020)!

Now till Dec 31, 2020, 8pm – 10.30pm daily (last show at 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve)

Marina Bay, The Promontory

3. The Gold & Glitter Soirée by MONTI

Ringing in the New Year with a Clink

A bountiful spread befitting of the most discerning gourmands – Group Executive Sous Chef Felix Chong curates a lavish NYE dinner featuring a repertoire of gastronomic indulgences.

On the table, MONTI‘s luxuriant 6-course menu is instilled with the brilliant flavours of Tuscan-Italian cuisine. Take your pick, for a depth of flavours await each dish.

Taking centre stage in the menu are exquisite dishes from the likes of Grilled Gilmar Octopus, laced with a generous portion of Kaluga Queen Caviar for an intensely rich mouthfeel; as well as an artisanal cut of Charcoal Grilled Austige Wagyu Petite Tender, paired alongside a medley of Heirloom Corns, Broccolini, Potato & Apple, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, drizzled with aromatic Truffle Sauce.

Set against Singapore’s glitzy cityscape, pop the champagne and clink on to the new year as the night sky burns bright in celebration.

New Year’s Day

Elevate the celebratory spirit over a brunch extravaganza thoughtfully planned and executed by our in-house team of culinary maestros. Start off the new year on the right foot at Monti with an overture of Italian classics to pique your palates and build on a sophisticated notion of Italian cuisine.

The Gold & Glitter Soirée by MONTI

December 31, 2020 & Jan 1, 2021

Reservations: call 9111 5529 or reservations@monti.sg

MONTI

4. Crochet Workshop

Ride with us with this wonderful of #crochet journey together. With our wonderful, friendly teacher from #happycrochet https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/85326968259 Posted by Allageentrepreneurs on Friday, November 20, 2020

Hosted by Allageentrepreneurs, this workshop has three different projects for you to choose from.

1. Spa Gift Set

Teaches you how to create a beautiful Spa Gift Set using basic and special crochet stitches. It consists of a bundle of 2 crochet designs. This collection includes a crochet face scubbie (or makeup remover pads) and a soap saver pouch.

2. Hand Sanitizer Holder

Teaches you how to create a beautiful Hand Sanitizer Holder using basic and special crochet stitches.

3. Bunnies With Hearts/Easter Egg

Teaches you how to create a beautiful Bunnies With Hearts/Easter Egg using more advanced techniques.

Crochet Workshop

Jan 2, 2021, 10am – 12pm

Buy your tickets here.

5. Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Hosted by the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF), Dear Japanese is a photo-documentary centred on Miyuki Okuyama’s research into the descendants of Indo-European women and Japanese men, who are presently residing in the Netherlands.

Whether born from unions that were consensual or against these women’s wills following the Japanese occupation of the Dutch East Indies in 1942, the identities of these children’s parentage were often kept secret for prolonged periods of time.

Regardless, this group of individuals has faced a cascade of persecution and stigmatisation; be it in the early days of post-colonial Indonesia, or following their “repatriation” to the Netherlands – a land to which they had never been.

The presentation featuring portraits of these individuals, bearing both Asian and European facial features, set amidst Dutch scenes is a two-fold juxtaposition.

It simultaneously alludes to the challenges stemming from their hybrid ancestries in their everyday lives, while highlighting the complexities of negotiating notions of home and personal identity amidst the burden of history.

Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Now till Jan 30, 2021

Buy your tickets here. (Free admission for children under 12 and senior citizens above 65)

Singapore International Photography Festival, 37 Emerald Hill

6. The SGTrails Adventure Series

Start your new year afresh with The SGtrails Adventure Series – Discovering our backyards with Leave No Trace™ at Coney Island, Singapore!

From the Jan 1-3, 2021, bring your family on this exciting adventure to explore the island’s exquisite nature and its beautiful biodiversity.

The SGtrails Adventure Series provides a self-facilitating challenge passport that gives participating families the liberty to design their own responsible outdoor explorations, in search of new knowledge and appreciation for nature.

The challenges listed in the passport combine elements of adventure and environmental learning and are based on Leave No Trace™ – a set of internationally recognised outdoor ethics principles.

Being able to enjoy the outdoors is not simply a privilege but also a responsibility we all share. Let us enjoy and appreciate our outdoor spaces the right way. Bringing families and nature together, this family experience is proudly brought to you by Better Trails, SGTREK, and Adventure World.

The SGtrails Adventure Series

Jan 1-3, 2021, 7am – 7pm each day.

Tickets at $35/pax, buy them online here.

Coney Island, Singapore

7. Restored: Blue Moon (藍月) (1997)

Celebrating the classics of Asian cinema and beyond, Restored is a regular series, hosted by the Asian Film Archive (AFA), showcasing Asian films that have been meticulously preserved and restored by different institutions from across the world. The platform revisits these classics in a new light and allows them to be appreciated by new generations of audiences.

AFA presents the Taiwanese romance film, Blue Moon. A member of the Taiwanese New Wave, director Ko I-Cheng explores the wide possibilities of urban romance through the familiar set up of a love triangle but presented in an interesting and experimental manner. With 120 possible variations to the story, no two screenings of this film will be alike.

Be the first in Southeast Asia to catch the restored version of Ko I-Cheng’s Blue Moon, a landmark film of New Taiwanese Cinema.

Restored: Blue Moon (藍月) (1997)

Original Title: 藍月

Directed by: Ko I-Cheng

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: Taiwan

Language: Mandarin with English subtitles

Rating: NC16 (Some Coarse Language)

Showtimes: Jan 1, 2021, 8pm & Jan 3, 2021, 4pm.

Buy your tickets online here.

Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise, 179868

8. Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Hosted by Beyond Expeditions SG, explore the abandoned WWII Marsiling Bunkers with an adventurous trekking activity. You’ll have a smashing time bashing your way through the rainforest and exploring abandoned hidden WWII structures!

Expect sprawling underground tunnels leftover from British rule, rambling jungle vines, giant geckos, ankle-high mud and more!

(Note: In line with current Covid-19 safe distancing measures, each trek will have a maximum of 8 people, split into two groups.)

Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Slots available till Jan 16, 2021

Sign up online here.

Beyond Expeditions SG

9. A Ceremony of Carols

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=679668026049991&set=gm.415735919554432

The beautiful combination of scintillating harp and sonorous organ is joined by voice in excerpts from Britten’s heavenly Ceremony of Carols. Harpist Charity Kiew, soprano Raeanne Wong and organist Loraine Muthiah take turns to brighten the yuletide season, finishing with the familiar tune of “Carol of the Bells”.

Programme:

J.S. BACH In dulci jubilo, BWV 729

DAQUIN Noël Suisse

C. BALBASTRE Quand Jesus naquit à Noël

A. HASSELMANS Chanson de Mai, Op. 40

BRITTEN Selections from A Ceremony of Carols, Op. 28

GRANDJANY Aria in Classic Style

G. NEAR Carillon on a Ukrainian Bell Carol

A Ceremony of Carols

Jan 3, 2021

Duration: approximately 1 hr (with no intermission)

Tickets: $5 (+ $0.50 SISTIC Booking Fee), buy them online here.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra, 11 Empress Place, #01-02, Victoria Concert Hall, 179558

10. New Year Walk 2021