What's on this weekend in Singapore: Jan 22-24, 2021

earth.: A Ceramic Exhibition

earth. presents the works of six contemporary ceramicists based in Singapore. The six artists hail from five home nations: India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Turkey.

Five unique cultures offer a vibrant and energetic survey of works. The selected pieces are united through deep consideration of form, surface, and an experimental approach to the craft.

earth. is a celebration of the diversity of clay.

Featuring ceramics by Abraham Ling, Carragh Amos, M. Fikret Ercan, Alvin Ng, Chew Seow Phuang, and Mona Malhotra.

Jan 21 2021, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.;

Jan 22 - 24 2021, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Free entry, book online here.

Alliance Française de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Rd., 258130

Singapore Art Week 2021 Opening Exhibition: Black Eye by Aisha Rosli

Proving to be one of the most anticipated art exhibitions of the year, Cuturi Gallery is proud to present Black Eye, the first ever solo exhibition by Aisha Rosli (b. 1997, Singapore) to open Singapore Art Week 2021.

After 1 year under c/discoveries, Aisha Rosli has surpassed all expectations and has become one of South East Asia's most promising young painters.

In this ongoing series of works, Rosli conveys and gives form to the complex and weighted sense of being, laying bare an intimate lens into her exploration of the human condition and experience.

Black Eye by Aisha Rosli

Jan 23 & 24 2021, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free entry, please RSVP via a direct message on Facebook or email singapore@cuturigallery.com

Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal St., 199937

Street Art 'N' Coffee Appreciation Guided Tour

LAI LAI Singapore, a local travel agent, is organising a Street Art 'N' Coffee Appreciation Guided Tour in Chinatown this weekend.

What's in store? Admire street art at Chinatown, visit a coffee museum and make your very own Singaporean traditional coffee with local snack too!

(Tip: Singaporeans, you may use your Singapore Rediscover vouchers for this.)

Street Art 'N' Coffee Appreciation Guided Tour

Jan 23 2021, 9 a.m.

Book your tickets online here.

LAI LAI Singapore

Stargazing @ Science Centre Observatory + Digital Planetarium Show @ Omni Theatre

What stars, planets and constellations are in the skies tonight? As the Earth spins around the Sun, we will see different portions of the night sky.

Every week brings a slightly different visual spectacle to the skies overhead. In this live planetarium show inside the Omni Theatre, our Science Educator will bring you on a tour of the current night sky, point out the beautiful sights and listen to fascinating stories about the stars.

Book your stargazing slots at the Science Centre Observatory after the show, hang around admiring the celestial objects and interact with our Science Educators and Volunteers.

Event ​details:

8 p.m. - 8.45 p.m.: What's Up there? Digital Planetarium Show in the Omni Theatre.

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Stargazing at the Science Centre Observatory

Participants will take turns for stargazing according to the prevalent safe distancing measures. Please follow the instructions on the day of the event.

Stargazing @ Science Centre Observatory + Digital Planetarium Show @ Omni Theatre

Jan 15 & 22, Feb 19 & 26, March 19 & 26; 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $14, book them online here.

15 Science Centre Rd., 609081

Sunset & Cocktails: D.I.Y. Cocktails featuring Bacardi White Rum

Join Mike Cheong, an ambassador of Bacardi, this weekend for a one-night only D.I.Y. cocktail event hosted by Party Social.

Learn how to shake, pour and garnish the perfect cocktail while enjoying the magnificent view at SixtyOne Skybar.

Sunset & Cocktails: D.I.Y. Cocktails featuring Bacardi White Rum

Jan 22 2021, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $58 (min. 2 pax), buy them online here.

1 Raffles Place, Level 61, 048616

Australia Day Barbecue 2021

The Good Beer Company is hosting this year's Australia Day Barbecue going bigger, better (and much less rainy). More food on the barbie, more Aussie brews on the taps and an esky.

Australia Day Barbecue 2021

Jan 23 2021, 4 p.m.

The Good Beer Company, 46 Kim Yam Rd., #01-06/07 The Herencia, 239351

Nature & Forest Bathing Ecotour

For a limited period only, enjoy a guided nature and forest tour at The Southernmost Point of Continental Asia! Brought to you by Xiu Nature Connections and Sentosa.

Enjoy the tranquillity and nature on The Southernmost Point of Continental Asia - a lush little strip of islet off the Palawan Beach. A gentle and immersive experience, forest bathing has been demonstrated to improve one's mental and emotional well-being.

On top of tending to your mind-body-spirit through this guided sensory journey, you will also connect with nature and explore the themes of sustainability and conservation of our land and waters. The well-being of Earth and us, occurs in tandem. Finally, enjoy an eco-conscious tea before leaving the islet with your new-found sense of aliveness and peace, and a re-membering with nature.

What to expect:

The experience takes on a slow immersive pace. It is not physical and not strenuous.

Depending on the group size, the tour is estimated to be around 2 to 2.5 hours.

A certified forest therapy guide will facilitate the experience. Nature and forest bathing invitations are suggested but are never compulsory.

Inclusive of materials (where required), light tea and snacks.

Nature & Forest Bathing Ecotour

Jan 22 & 29 2021, 3.30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets at $70 per pax, buy them online here.

Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, Sentosa

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society's Open House 2021

The long-awaited Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society's (SIFAS) Open House is back!

This is an opportunity for all visitors to explore the school's facilities, watch masterful dance performances or listen to soul-stirring classical music, appreciate the visual art exhibition, meet our esteemed gurus as well as register for their preferred disciplines.

Join them on the Jan 23 and 24 2021 for some exciting programs! Explore its 15 disciplines and 3 short-term courses to discover your passion. Meet and Greet its esteemed Gurus for a deeper insight of our curriculums too!

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society's Open House 2021

Jan 23 & 24 2021

Free, pre-register your attendance here.

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society, 2A Starlight Rd., 217755

2021 Chinese Zodiac & Fengshui Workshop

It's the time of the year when Way Fengshui holds its annual Chinese Zodiac and Fengshui Workshop to share the knowledge by its Masters, allowing you to read your own yearly home fengshui for 2021.

In view of regulations during this pandemic, the workshop is held online, so you can attend it in the comfort of your home.

Allow Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong, Master Goh Guan Leong and Master Mark Tan of Way Fengshui Group to show you the ropes, enabling you to grasp firmly onto the opportunities that come your way in the turbulent year ahead!

Its masters will be providing in-depth analysis on the following:

What is in store in the Year 2021?

Your Health, Wealth, Career, Luck, and Relationship needs for 2021.

How you can be a 'Master of your own Living Space'. Learn to plot your home fengshui in this step-by-step workshop.

Global affairs and trends of 2021.

How the year 2021 affects each zodiac, and how you can brace yourself for the turbulent storm ahead.

2021 Chinese Zodiac & Fengshui Workshop

Jan 24 2021, 9 a.m. - 5.30 p.m.

Free when you sign up with Way Fengshui, book online here.

Way Fengshui, Virtual event

