What's on this weekend in Singapore: May 28 - 30, 2021

Find out what's on this weekend!

1. Texture making art workshop

Get creative with this texture-making art workshop where you will learn how to make beautiful and eye-catching textures. These skills will come in handy when you work on your next art project as textures will bring life to your artwork!

Texture Making Art Workshop

May 30, 2021; 8.30 p.m.

Admission is free; Facebook Live

Click here to indicate your interest.

2. Spectrum: Independent Animation in SEA

PHOTO: Facebook/Spectrum: Independent Animation in SEA

Always had an interest in animation? Find out more about the world of independent animation in South East Asia, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia at the Spectrum virtual event happening this Saturday.

A panel of speakers who have strong roots in indie animation will share about their journey and what they think about the future of animation.

Spectrum: Independent Animation in SEA

29 May 2021; 10 a.m.

Price is free; Zoom Event

Find the link here to attend.

3. Post-secondary transition webinar 2021

PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Education, Singapore

Is your child graduating from secondary school? Are you worried about what is next in store for your child? Fret not!

The Ministry of Education’s Post-secondary Transition Webinar will provide you with the tips and considerations that you need to know before choosing a path for your child’s next phase of learning.

Hear from youth panelists as they share their personal experiences so that you can find out more about the available post-secondary paths.

MOE Post-Secondary Transition Webinar 2021

29 May, 10 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.

Price is free

Slots are limited so hurry sign up now !

4. Celebrate your femininity

Every woman deserves to be beautiful, confident and healthy. Discover how to become a healthier, happier and confident woman.

It’s not new news that women play multiple important roles in society – and that includes sometimes sacrificing their own wellness and personal time to take care of the family all while juggling a career.

As a result, modern women may face challenges pertaining to health such as physical changes, hormonal imbalances and gynecological problems.

If this sounds like you, or if you know of any other women struggling with similar health issues? This webinar is one for you. Learn more about female health and well-being via this session below organised by Women’s Wellness Health and The Slimmers Club :

Celebrate Your Femininity Webinar

27 May 2021; 8.55 p.m.

Zoom Meeting (Details to be given in the confirmation text via WhatsApp)

Click here to register.

5. Mindfulness exercises for decreasing anxiety

PHOTO: Eventbrite

Feeling anxious and stressed out? It is completely normal to feel this way but it is important to know how to cope with them. Join this online webinar that will help you to learn how to better cope with your stress and anxiety!

Mindfulness Exercises For Decreasing Anxiety

28 May 2021, 4.15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Price is free

Online Webinar

Register here !

This article was first published in The Finder.