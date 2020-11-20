What's on this weekend in Singapore: Nov 20 - 22, 2020

1. Women Of Art And Science
The ArtScience Museum brings you Women Of Art And Science – a series of online and in-person programmes aimed at shining a spotlight on women who have been trailblazers in Art and Science such as Anna Campbell Bliss, Hilma af Klint, Zaha Hadid and more. More details of the event can be found here.
Women Of Art And Science
Nov 7 - 27
10 Bayfront Avenue, 018956
2. Sentosa Grillfest
The Sentosa Grillfest makes its annual debut this year with its special Home Edition! The event will feature tantalising dishes from leading chefs, participating Sentosa restaurants, as well as exclusive partner for gourmet food, Angliss Singapore.
From the Singapore Chilli Crab Claw to the Seafood Laksa Linguini — you’ll definitely be able to have a feast by the beach or right from your living room! Head here for more details.
Sentosa Grillfest Home Edition
Nov 20, 2020
Thurs to Sun: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Delivery)
Thurs to Sun: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Dine In)
Sentosa Island
3. Moonlight Cinema
The Singapore International Film Festival brings back its annual Moonlight Cinema with two films that tell the stories. First, journey with Hong Kong singer Denise Ho on her path to self-discovery and transformation, then travel through France with filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer JR.
The Moonlight Cinema will be hosted on The Projector Plus (P+), register or login to your P+ account to view the film. More information can be found here.
Moonlight Cinema
Nov 20 8pm to 11.59pm
Nov 21 8pm to 11.59pm
Online
4. Open Body, Calm Mind
The Yoga School brings you a Yin Yoga and Meditation workshop hosted by Ooi Jian Yuan and Loh Wei. The two part workshop will begin with a yin-yang sequence aimed at heightening one’s awareness of the physical body and the breath.
This will be followed by a mindfulness meditation and inquiry session by meditation facilitator. The workshop cost $68 and you can call them at 6532 8228 or email them at breathe@yogaschool.asia for more details.
Open Body, Calm Mind
Nov 21, 2020
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
5. Weekend Breezy Brunch at CÉ LA VI
CÉ LA VI brings you its Weekend Breezy Brunch every Saturday and Sunday except the first weekend of the month. Choose from various dishes on their a la carte menu and accompany it with free flowing Prosecco, White, Rosé, Red Wine, Spirits, Beer and Cocktails for 3 hours at $88.
You can also choose whether you prefer al fresco dining or indoor open-air tables. For reservations call 6508 2188 or email at reservation-sg@celavi.com.
CÉ LA VI
Saturdays and Sundays (excluding the first weekend of each month)
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971
6. The Great Indian Food Festival
The Indian Restaurant Association of Singapore brings you The Great Indian Food Festival – an event which features a host of activities you can take part in until 23 November 2020.
The event presents participants with a chance to celebrate Deepavali by enjoying various Indian dishes and delights. The event includes a food trail where participants will follow a map with various stops across Little India and complete tasks along the way. There's also $800 worth of prizes to be won, just download the GIFF app and follow the trail! More information can be found here.
The Great Indian Food Festival
Nov 9 - 23, 2020
Little India
7. Macaron Class By Bakers Origin
Bakers Origin will be hosting a masterclass on baking adorable animal-shaped macarons. The class aims at teaching participants how to prepare meringue based buttercream in yuzu and raspberry flavours, as well as to shape the macarons and design them according to the desired theme.
The class will have a maximum of 12 people so book your slots soon! Booking as a pair will also give you special rates. Tickets can be found here.
Bakers Origin
Nov 21, 2020
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
463 Crawford Lane, #02-21, 190463
8. Deepavali Celebrations 2020
Bishan CC brings you a virtual celebration for the festival of lights this year! Gather your family and join them online to participate in a host of activities. Registration forms are available at Bishan Community Club or the forms can be downloaded here.
Deepavali Celebrations 2020
Nov 21, 2020
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
9. LAVO Bottomless Mimosas
Spend your Saturdays the right way and grab a couple of your friends and head to to enjoy their bottomless mimosas. At just $30, you'll be able to sip on your mimosas while being mesmirised by the 57 storey high view! Head here for more details.
LAVO Singapore
Every Saturday
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, 018956
10. St. Regis Sunday Champagne Brunch
Head to Brasserie Les Saveurs for a brunch experience like no other. Your meal will be accompanied by a flow of your preferred Champagne along with soft drinks, juices, and freshly brewed coffee and tea, from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m..
Prices are as follows:
Champagne-of-Choice:
$198.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Brut NV
$288.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Rosé NV
$338.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs NV
$548.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2008
Sommelier’s Choice:
$168.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of wines
Non-alcoholic experience:
$138.00 per person, inclusive of a flow of non-alcoholic beverages
For children aged 4 - 12 years old:
$75.00 per child
To make your reservation call Brasserie Les Saveurs at 6506 6860 or send them an email at bls@stregis.com.
St. Regis Sunday Champagne Brunch
Nov 22, 2020
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level, The St Regis Singapore,247911
This article was first published in The Finder.