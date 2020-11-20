What's on this weekend in Singapore: Nov 20 - 22, 2020

1. Women Of Art And Science

The ArtScience Museum brings you Women Of Art And Science – a series of online and in-person programmes aimed at shining a spotlight on women who have been trailblazers in Art and Science such as Anna Campbell Bliss, Hilma af Klint, Zaha Hadid and more. More details of the event can be found here.

Women Of Art And Science

Nov 7 - 27

10 Bayfront Avenue, 018956

2. Sentosa Grillfest

The Sentosa Grillfest makes its annual debut this year with its special Home Edition! The event will feature tantalising dishes from leading chefs, participating Sentosa restaurants, as well as exclusive partner for gourmet food, Angliss Singapore.

From the Singapore Chilli Crab Claw to the Seafood Laksa Linguini — you’ll definitely be able to have a feast by the beach or right from your living room! Head here for more details.

Sentosa Grillfest Home Edition

Nov 20, 2020

Thurs to Sun: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Delivery)

Thurs to Sun: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Dine In)

Sentosa Island

3. Moonlight Cinema

The Singapore International Film Festival brings back its annual Moonlight Cinema with two films that tell the stories. First, journey with Hong Kong singer Denise Ho on her path to self-discovery and transformation, then travel through France with filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer JR.

The Moonlight Cinema will be hosted on The Projector Plus (P+), register or login to your P+ account to view the film. More information can be found here.

Moonlight Cinema

Nov 20 8pm to 11.59pm

Nov 21 8pm to 11.59pm

Online

4. Open Body, Calm Mind

The Yoga School brings you a Yin Yoga and Meditation workshop hosted by Ooi Jian Yuan and Loh Wei. The two part workshop will begin with a yin-yang sequence aimed at heightening one’s awareness of the physical body and the breath.

This will be followed by a mindfulness meditation and inquiry session by meditation facilitator. The workshop cost $68 and you can call them at 6532 8228 or email them at breathe@yogaschool.asia for more details.

Open Body, Calm Mind

Nov 21, 2020

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

5. Weekend Breezy Brunch at CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI brings you its Weekend Breezy Brunch every Saturday and Sunday except the first weekend of the month. Choose from various dishes on their a la carte menu and accompany it with free flowing Prosecco, White, Rosé, Red Wine, Spirits, Beer and Cocktails for 3 hours at $88.

You can also choose whether you prefer al fresco dining or indoor open-air tables. For reservations call 6508 2188 or email at reservation-sg@celavi.com.

CÉ LA VI

Saturdays and Sundays (excluding the first weekend of each month)

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

6. The Great Indian Food Festival

PHOTO: thehoneycombers.com

The Indian Restaurant Association of Singapore brings you The Great Indian Food Festival – an event which features a host of activities you can take part in until 23 November 2020.

The event presents participants with a chance to celebrate Deepavali by enjoying various Indian dishes and delights. The event includes a food trail where participants will follow a map with various stops across Little India and complete tasks along the way. There's also $800 worth of prizes to be won, just download the GIFF app and follow the trail! More information can be found here.

The Great Indian Food Festival

Nov 9 - 23, 2020

Little India

7. Macaron Class By Bakers Origin

Thank you so much for the overwhelming responses on our macaron classes. If you have missed the last few sessions, fret... Posted by Bakers Origin Singapore on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Bakers Origin will be hosting a masterclass on baking adorable animal-shaped macarons. The class aims at teaching participants how to prepare meringue based buttercream in yuzu and raspberry flavours, as well as to shape the macarons and design them according to the desired theme.

The class will have a maximum of 12 people so book your slots soon! Booking as a pair will also give you special rates. Tickets can be found here.

Bakers Origin

Nov 21, 2020

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

463 Crawford Lane, #02-21, 190463

8. Deepavali Celebrations 2020

Join us our virtual Deepavali event ! Coming to you live from on our FB page. Don't forget to like and share the information with your family & friends. Happy Deepavali! தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் Posted by Bishan CC IAEC on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Bishan CC brings you a virtual celebration for the festival of lights this year! Gather your family and join them online to participate in a host of activities. Registration forms are available at Bishan Community Club or the forms can be downloaded here.

Deepavali Celebrations 2020

Nov 21, 2020

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.