What's on this weekend in Singapore (Nov 6 – 8)

Sentosa Grillfest

The Sentosa Grillfest makes its annual debut this year with its special Home Edition! The event will feature tantalising dishes from leading chefs, participating Sentosa restaurants, as well as exclusive partner for gourmet food, Angliss Singapore.

From the Singapore Chilli Crab Claw to the Seafood Laksa Linguini — you’ll definitely be able to have a feast by the beach or right from your living room! Head here for more details.

Sentosa Grillfest Home Edition

6 November 2020

Thurs to Sun: 5 pm – 9.30 pm (Delivery)

Thurs to Sun: 4 pm – 8 pm (Dine In)

Sentosa Island

Baybeats Festival

Baybeats Festival 2020 kicks off this month with a virtual music festival.

This will be the 19th year the biggest free alternative music festival will be happening — bringing you a lineup of both local and international musicians. Check out the event online on both Facebook and Instagram. Read here for details on the schedule.

Baybeats Festival 2020

Schedule here

ArtScience On Scream

Halloween might be over but that doesn't mean the scares have to stop!

Marking the 100th anniversary of arguably the first horror film ever made - The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari - the ArtScience on Scream goes full scream with a spooktastic suite of both onsite and online programmes this Halloween. Find out more about their programmes and movie screenings here.

ArtScience on Scream — Celebrating 100 Years of Horror

10 October – 6 November 2020

FOMO x Sunset Cruise 6.0

Want some time away from the hustle and bustle of life? Check out this 2 and a half hour sunset cruise along Singapore's city skyline. Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink of prosecco, followed by dinner, with four dishes to choose from.

Tickets are going at $110 per person and there has to be at least 4, or maximum 5 guests for each group. Email them at FOMO@TheLittleBlackBOOK.IT to make your booking or send them a direct message on their Facebook page for more details.

FOMO x Sunset Cruise 6.0

7 November 2020

6pm – 9.15pm

Lavo Singapore

Spend your Saturdays the right way and grab a couple of your friends and head to Lavo to enjoy their bottemless mimosas.

At just $30, you'll be able to sip on your mimosas while being mesmerised by the 57 storey high view! Head here for more details.

Lavo Singapore

Every Saturday

11am – 3pm

10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, 018956

Photo Workshop Series — Little India

SGTREK Photography Workshop Series presents a workshop aimed at helping individuals hone their photography skills by shooting images at different places across Singapore.

The workshop follows the Little India Heritage Trail and offers three specially curated thematic routes. Contact 92700908 via WhatsApp or email contact @sgtrek.com for more information or to book a slot!

Photo Workshop Series — Little India

7 November 2002

5.30pm – 8.30pm

28A, Kandahar Street, 198889

Sky High Hawker

CÉ LA VI Singapore brings you Sky High Hawker, an event which features renowned chefs and sensational local hawkers who have shot to fame by creating waves in their specialities.

With dishes starting at $10, guests are welcome to enjoy a delectable spread of local cuisine while enjoying a breath-taking view of the Singapore skyline from 57 floors up at CÉ LA VI's iconic venue, atop Marina Bay Sands.

To make reservations, book via their online link here or call 65082188 or email reservation-sg@celavi.com. Do note that due to safe distancing measures, each table can only hold a maximum of 5 people.

CÉ LA VI Sky High Hawker

7 – 8 November 2020

12pm – 10pm