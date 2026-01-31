When a BMW is the masterpiece at an art exhibition

An art rookie arrives for cars but leaves with an unexpected appreciation for the arts.

I don't usually find myself in art spaces, if anything, you can call me a total art rookie.

Art exhibitions have never quite been up my alley, so stepping into "BMW Eurokars Auto x Botero: A Precious Steed", which is an exclusive artistic collaboration between the established automotive titan and a renowned artist, made me assume quickly that this was going to be another familiar script of a reveal, some photos, and mandatory socialising — the usual event SOP.

At the heart of the showcase were two unveiled models — the BMW 735i and fully electric BMW iX40, both adorned with Botero's iconic horse motifs.

My initial thoughts were simple — striking visuals, tasteful execution and an interesting, uncanny coincidence with the Year of the Horse — but still it was just another car reveal at its core. At that moment, the collaboration piece felt more like a visual treat than something truly immersive.

However, unlike the highly tech-centric events I've attended before, where loud reveals, technical deep dives and tight schedules await, this exhibition allowed me to take my time to observe and mingle around — literally, with circulating waiters offering me an endless stream of delectable bites at every corner of the showroom.

As I savoured each mouthful, my eyes drifted between the two cars while my ears attentively listened to Botero's heartfelt sharing amid a sea of fellow attendees. In that moment, instead of questioning what I should be looking at, I felt a sense of unexpected liberation.

Beyond just an artistic decoration, the horse motif seemed like a reflection of the car itself. Horses have traditionally represented strength, power and elegance — qualities that align with BMW's philosophy of performance.

Witnessing such symbolism translated onto machines designed for motion and performance felt surprisingly immersive, an experience that did not demand any artistic fluency to appreciate.

As I took my leave, "A Precious Steed" was no longer an SOP event. Instead, it felt like a gentle reminder that understanding does not come from accumulating knowledge, but from slowing down to feel the connection.

This article was first published in Motorist.