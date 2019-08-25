When to stop travelling while pregnant? Here are tips for travelling safely by air, road and sea

"Do you travel during pregnancy?", "Which weeks are safe for travel?", "When to stop travelling while pregnant?" - these are some of the most common concerns we receive on theAsianparent app.
Here is all you need to know about travelling during pregnancy.
IS TRAVEL SAFE DURING PREGNANCY? WHEN TO STOP TRAVELLING WHILE PREGNANT?
Travelling during pregnancy is usually safe. As long as you and your foetus are healthy, and you get your doctor's approval, it is generally considered safe to travel until you are 36 weeks pregnant.
However, travelling during pregnancy is not recommended if you have certain pregnancy complications, like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, prelabour rupture of membranes, and possibility of preterm labour.
Travel also may not be a good idea if you have any vaginal bleeding or risk of miscarriage. Or if you are pregnant with more than one foetus. The ideal time to travel during pregnancy is the second trimester, between week 14 and week 28. This is because, by then, you are past the morning sickness of the first trimester and several weeks away from the third trimester of pregnancy, when you are more likely to be easily fatigued. The risk of miscarriage is also higher in the first 3 months, whether you're travelling or not. If you are planning to travel by air, check your airline's policies when planning your trip. Most airlines allow pregnant women to travel through their eighth month. Airlines usually discourage travel after 36 weeks. TIPS FOR TRAVELLING DURING PREGNANCY Here are a few general tips to make sure your trip is safe and comfortable: Do your research on your travel destination. Avoid travel to areas with Zika and malaria outbreaks. Check that you are up-to-date with your vaccines. Schedule a checkup with your obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) before you leave. It is best to have a written approval from your doctor verifying your due date, if you are considering international travel. It is especially important to get cleared for takeoff if you have a chronic medical problem such as problems with breathing. Carry any over-the-counter and prescribed medications that you may need, such as pain relievers, a first aid kit, and prenatal vitamins. Other essentials include sanitiser, sunscreen and mosquito repellant. Always check if tap water is safe to drink. When in doubt, drink bottled water. It is better to get travel insurance as so many things can go wrong during travel, from losing your baggage to falling sick. And getting medical attention in a foreign country can be super expensive. TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY ROAD Strap the lower belt across your lower lap or upper thighs (under the bump). Run the shoulder belt between your breasts and up over your shoulder, not over your abdomen. If you are driving, try not to drive more than 5 to 6 hours per day. If you need to travel for long, plan to make frequent stops so that you can move around and stretch your legs, to keep the blood circulating. These exercises might help during road travel To keep the blood flowing through your legs, you can do some exercises while you are seated (and not driving), such as flexing and rotating your feet and wiggling your toes. If your car journey is going to be more than 4 hours long, it is good to wear compression stockings, as they help in increasing the blood flow in the legs and in preventing blood clots. During long drives, remember to wear loose-fitting clothes. Drink plenty of water and snack on easy-t0-carry energy foods like fruit and nuts. TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY PLANE Generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe if you have a healthy pregnancy. However, guidelines for pregnant women might vary by carrier and destination. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the International Air Travel Association recommend that pregnant women in an uncomplicated pregnancy avoid travel from the 37th week of pregnancy through birth. This is because the chance of going into labour is naturally higher after 37 weeks (and around 32 weeks if you're carrying twins or multiples). If you are past week 28 of your pregnancy, the airline may ask for a letter from your doctor confirming your due date, and that you aren't at risk of complications. If you are suffering from any of these conditions, get your doctor's approval before travelling: Also, chances of premature labour may be higher after 32 weeks, for women who are carrying twins or triplets. So avoid air travel during that period. AVOID FREQUENT FLYING If you're a frequent flyer, such as a business traveller, pilot, or flight attendant, you might be exposed to a level of cosmic radiation that is considered unsafe during pregnancy. So, if you must fly frequently during your pregnancy, discuss it with your doctor first. This can help keep you from getting hurt in case of turbulence. Fasten the belt under the abdomen (under the bump). Choose a seat towards the front of the plane, where it is likely to be less bumpy. Also, book an aisle seat so you don't have to climb over other passengers when you need to get up to use the restroom. Long-distance travel (longer than 4 hours) carries a small risk of blood clots (deep vein thrombosis (DVT)). Sitting for long stretches of time during any kind of travel raises your chances of having DVT. So, wear loose, comfortable clothing. Flex your ankles periodically during the flight, and take occasional walks up and down the aisle when it's safe to leave your seat. Wearing compression or support stockings may help prevent DVT and reduce leg swelling. But if you have diabetes or problems with blood circulation, you are advised not to wear them. Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking lots of water. Avoid gassy food and drinks such as soda. TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY SHIP Ferry companies may refuse to carry heavily pregnant women (32 weeks and above). Check the ferry company's policy before you book. Make sure that your cruise is well-equipped to handle medical emergencies or pregnancy complications. Also make sure that your scheduled stops are places with modern medical facilities. A concern for those travelling on cruise ships is norovirus infection, which can cause severe nausea and vomiting. Wash your hands often and wash any fruits and vegetables you eat during the cruise to avoid getting infected. When should you seek medical care during travel? Seek medical help if you have any of these signs and symptoms while travelling: This article was first published in the Asian parent.
Read also
Read also
More about
Health and Wellbeing
Health Tips
Pregnancies
travel
Travel also may not be a good idea if you have any vaginal bleeding or risk of miscarriage. Or if you are pregnant with more than one foetus.
The ideal time to travel during pregnancy is the second trimester, between week 14 and week 28. This is because, by then, you are past the morning sickness of the first trimester and several weeks away from the third trimester of pregnancy, when you are more likely to be easily fatigued.
The risk of miscarriage is also higher in the first 3 months, whether you're travelling or not.
If you are planning to travel by air, check your airline's policies when planning your trip. Most airlines allow pregnant women to travel through their eighth month. Airlines usually discourage travel after 36 weeks.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLING DURING PREGNANCY
Here are a few general tips to make sure your trip is safe and comfortable:
Do your research on your travel destination. Avoid travel to areas with Zika and malaria outbreaks. Check that you are up-to-date with your vaccines.
Schedule a checkup with your obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) before you leave.
It is best to have a written approval from your doctor verifying your due date, if you are considering international travel. It is especially important to get cleared for takeoff if you have a chronic medical problem such as problems with breathing.
Carry any over-the-counter and prescribed medications that you may need, such as pain relievers, a first aid kit, and prenatal vitamins. Other essentials include sanitiser, sunscreen and mosquito repellant.
Always check if tap water is safe to drink. When in doubt, drink bottled water.
It is better to get travel insurance as so many things can go wrong during travel, from losing your baggage to falling sick. And getting medical attention in a foreign country can be super expensive.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY ROAD
Strap the lower belt across your lower lap or upper thighs (under the bump). Run the shoulder belt between your breasts and up over your shoulder, not over your abdomen.
If you are driving, try not to drive more than 5 to 6 hours per day. If you need to travel for long, plan to make frequent stops so that you can move around and stretch your legs, to keep the blood circulating.
These exercises might help during road travel
To keep the blood flowing through your legs, you can do some exercises while you are seated (and not driving), such as flexing and rotating your feet and wiggling your toes.
If your car journey is going to be more than 4 hours long, it is good to wear compression stockings, as they help in increasing the blood flow in the legs and in preventing blood clots.
During long drives, remember to wear loose-fitting clothes. Drink plenty of water and snack on easy-t0-carry energy foods like fruit and nuts.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY PLANE
Generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe if you have a healthy pregnancy. However, guidelines for pregnant women might vary by carrier and destination.
The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the International Air Travel Association recommend that pregnant women in an uncomplicated pregnancy avoid travel from the 37th week of pregnancy through birth.
This is because the chance of going into labour is naturally higher after 37 weeks (and around 32 weeks if you're carrying twins or multiples).
If you are past week 28 of your pregnancy, the airline may ask for a letter from your doctor confirming your due date, and that you aren't at risk of complications.
If you are suffering from any of these conditions, get your doctor's approval before travelling:
Also, chances of premature labour may be higher after 32 weeks, for women who are carrying twins or triplets. So avoid air travel during that period.
AVOID FREQUENT FLYING
If you're a frequent flyer, such as a business traveller, pilot, or flight attendant, you might be exposed to a level of cosmic radiation that is considered unsafe during pregnancy. So, if you must fly frequently during your pregnancy, discuss it with your doctor first.
This can help keep you from getting hurt in case of turbulence. Fasten the belt under the abdomen (under the bump).
Choose a seat towards the front of the plane, where it is likely to be less bumpy. Also, book an aisle seat so you don't have to climb over other passengers when you need to get up to use the restroom.
Long-distance travel (longer than 4 hours) carries a small risk of blood clots (deep vein thrombosis (DVT)). Sitting for long stretches of time during any kind of travel raises your chances of having DVT.
So, wear loose, comfortable clothing. Flex your ankles periodically during the flight, and take occasional walks up and down the aisle when it's safe to leave your seat.
Wearing compression or support stockings may help prevent DVT and reduce leg swelling. But if you have diabetes or problems with blood circulation, you are advised not to wear them.
Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking lots of water. Avoid gassy food and drinks such as soda.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLING BY SHIP
Ferry companies may refuse to carry heavily pregnant women (32 weeks and above). Check the ferry company's policy before you book.
Make sure that your cruise is well-equipped to handle medical emergencies or pregnancy complications. Also make sure that your scheduled stops are places with modern medical facilities.
A concern for those travelling on cruise ships is norovirus infection, which can cause severe nausea and vomiting. Wash your hands often and wash any fruits and vegetables you eat during the cruise to avoid getting infected.
When should you seek medical care during travel?
Seek medical help if you have any of these signs and symptoms while travelling:
This article was first published in the Asian parent.