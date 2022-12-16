When's the best time to visit Bali in 2023? Here's a guide

Bali is the ultimate tropical paradise, with crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and palm trees as far as the eye can see, and that's just the tip of the iceberg!

This Indonesian gem is also home to some of the world's best surf spots, mouth-watering cuisine, and a vibrant culture that will leave you wanting more.

Whatever your travel preferences, Bali offers gratifying sights and activities throughout the year.

However, it is important to know when the right time to travel to Bali so that you can partake in your preferred activities. Please read further to learn more about the best time to visit Bali in 2023.

When is the best time to visit Bali?

The best time to visit Bali depends on what you're looking for in your trip.

If you want to experience Bali's famous beaches and warm weather, the best time to visit is from July to August, when the island experiences its dry season.

However, this is also the peak tourist season, so you can expect higher prices and larger crowds.

If you want to avoid crowds and get the best deals on accommodation and flights, you may want to consider visiting Bali during the island's wet season.

This is the off-peak tourist season, so you can expect lower prices and fewer crowds. The weather during this time can be quite rainy, so it's not the best time to visit if you're planning to spend most of your time on the beach.

When is the high season in Bali?

Due to Indonesia's national school holidays, the high season to visit Bali is during the months of July and August.

The majority of Bali is overrun with travellers throughout the summer as they flock to the island to savour its numerous delights and take in some of its most vibrant festivals.

A significant flood of tourists looking for a break from the chilly northern winters occurs during the time around Christmas and New Year in December and January.

If you wish to avoid the crowd, you might want to avoid travelling to Bali during these times. However, you can also visit more isolated locations, including Nusa Penida and Pemuteran, for a more serene experience during the high season.

It is also important to remember that the high season would bring high costs and swarming crowds in tourist hotspots that are currently jam-packed.

PHOTO: Unsplash

When is the shoulder season in Bali?

At either end of the dry season, when the temperature is either becoming better after the rains or slowly getting wetter after the dry months, Bali experiences its shoulder season.

Without summertime tourists, there is less noise, and the temperature is typically still dry enough even for outdoor activities. However, tourist hotspots like Kuta and Legian may get extremely crowded during the two-week Easter spring vacation.

Make plans to spend some time indoors exploring temples, museums, and other cultural institutions in Ubud, Denpasar, and other centres of Balinese culture, as rain showers are more regular than in the dry season.

When is the low season in Bali?

The wettest months of the year fall during Bali's low season in January-March and November, making this a risky period for outdoor activities.

The island is reverting to a more laid-back atmosphere now that the people have dispersed, but there is still good surf on the east coast at storied spots like Padang Padang, and the weather is still pleasant. The cost of lodging has significantly decreased, which is wonderful news for travellers on a budget.

The low season is the perfect time for travellers to visit Bali.

This article was first published in Wego.