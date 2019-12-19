Where and how to celebrate Christmas in Kuala Lumpur this 2019

The "jingle bells" are here, and shopping malls and hotels around the Malaysian capital are upping the Yuletide cheer with elaborate themed decor and carollers in red and green.
But there's more to do than singing about red-nosed reindeers.
From grand Christmas buffets and parties to festive markets loaded with art and food, we present our very fun, fail-proof guide to celebrating Christmas 2019 in Kuala Lumpur!
FESTIVE BUFFETS AT PULLMAN KLCC
Christmas 2019 24 December 2019 – Christmas Eve Buffet (Dinner, from 6:30pm until 10:30pm) RM178+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages [juices and soft drinks only]) RM198+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow alcoholic beverages [juices, soft drinks, beer and wine]) 25 December 2019 – Christmas Buffet (Lunch, from 12 noon until 3pm) RM138+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages [juices and soft drinks only]) RM158+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow alcoholic beverages [juices, soft drinks, beer and wine]) 25 December 2019 – Christmas Buffet (Dinner, from 6:30pm until 10:30pm) RM158+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages [juices and soft drinks only]) RM178+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow alcoholic beverages [juices, soft drinks, beer and wine]) ___ New Year's 2020 31 December 2019 – New Year's Eve Buffet (Dinner, from 6:30pm until 10:30pm) RM178+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages [juices and soft drinks only] + extra 1 Blu Bar drink voucher) RM198+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow alcoholic beverages [juices, soft drinks, beer and wine] + extra 1 Blu Bar drink voucher) 1 January 2020 – New Year Buffet (Lunch, from 12 noon until 3pm) RM138+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages [juices and soft drinks only]) RM158+ PER PERSON (buffet with free-flow alcoholic beverages [juices, soft drinks, beer and wine]) ___ Happening at Sedap Restaurant, Lobby Level
The Christmas elves at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre are out spreading the festive cheer, and the first things on their list are preparing spectacular Festive Buffets that puts the usual Yuletide spread to shame.
Taking place at the hotel's lobby level Sedap Restaurant, gather your family and friends and look forward to a multi-cultural spread of fresh sashimi, seafood on ice, and indulgent chocolatey desserts.
Of course, the succulent Roast Turkey and Lamb are must-haves. Don't forget to jolly up your Instagram feed with a life-sized Gingerbread house and dazzling 20-foot tall Christmas tree in the lobby!
The fun also extends till the New Year, with a special dinner buffet and complimentary party hats and festive novelties for guests.
When: 24, 25, 31 Dec 2019 and 1 Jan 2020 (more information here)
Where: Sedap Restaurant, Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 4, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, +60 3 2170 8888
Cost: From RM138+ (S$45+) per person, inclusive of free-flow juices and drinks (top up RM20+ for beer and wine)
LE NOIR KUALA LUMPUR XMAS PARTY
All your favourite acts are celebrating Christmas in one special party at Le Noir KL! With three venues to choose from, you can bet it'll be one heck of a night that never gets boring.
Live on Stage is pop rock and R&B sister Evelyn Feroza, along with Flipze in the mix. In the Club sees the house and techno mavens Xtreme Black and Kuma x Leonard Sinclair x Raysoo x Qussay, where Kooler and McClad will take care with you on the Roof with an intimate hip-hop session to herald the festive cheer. When: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 FESTIVE FUN AT COMIC FIESTA The perpetually-popular Comic Fiesta is well into its 18th year, and being traditionally held in December each year, it's ripe for the festive season! Christmas-themed anime, comics, and games merchandise are set to be aplenty, and they even make good last minute presents for you last-minute shoppers. This time, the fun is happening across two days at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, bringing with it premium art booths for highly-coveted collectables from over 100 artists, a cosplay competition, and performances by local and guest stars from the region. Special guests include Hideo Minaba, the president of CyDesignation, cosplayers Dova and Rikka Blurhound, and MinRi, the energetic J-rock singer and front girl of Higashi Kitty Band. When: 21 & 22 December 2019 THE NUTCRACKER CHRISTMAS PARTY You're in for a cracking great time because the theme at SOULed OUT's latest Christmas party is The Nutcracker! There are plenty of activities in store: start your evening with a scrumptious international buffet dinner and welcome tipple, before sitting back to enjoy performances from JunQoProJek, a highly prodigious and boisterous band. Later into the night, swing it out on the dance floor with the King of Disco, DJ Dave Mathmos before settling into a special twist of The Nutcracker, performed by SO Gaya Dancers and carollers to make your night very, very special. When: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 APW PRESENTS: THE CHRISTMAS QUARTER MARKET 2/4 The cool creative haunt APW is transforming its industrial space into its coolest Quarter Market yet! The first instalment of the series took place in March this year, and saw a huge line-up of retail, food, and beverage vendors, as well as a lettuce maze of fresh veggies provided by Cultiveat. The list of participants have yet to be announced for the Christmas edition, but expect a cool programme of workspaces and performances galore. APW's resident Air Stream Cafe will be open to serve what your heart desires, from milkshakes and coffee to gin and beer cocktails. When: Saturday, 14 December 2019 SUNNY SIDE UP MARKET CHRISTMAS EDITION 2019 If you haven't got around to your Christmas shopping yet, the Sunny Side Up Market at Slate is where you want to be. This burgeoning platform for local homegrown businesses serves up delectable goodies and curated finds to the people of Kuala Lumpur and afar. The festive line-up is set to feature wonderful brands such as t-shirt warriors Bingka, essential oil producers Enchanti Naturals, and cosmetics purveyors CRUSH Beauty. Their quality wares will surely bring joy to your heart. When: Friday, 13 December 2019 AN HONEST CHRISTMAS PARTY 2019: #ONELASTMISTAKE An Honest Christmas Party can be summarised in five things: drinks, music, tattoo, popcorn, dance, and siew yok. It's that time of the year again when these guys throw a party to celebrate music, friendship, and everything in between. This year's format takes place in a bigger space, fitting boozy booths from Tiger Beer and Jameson Irish Whiskey, the amazing artists at Shipwreck Tattoos, popcorn from Des Puffmaister's Popcorn, and more! Don't want free flow alcohol? You'll be sorted out with some Kee Nguyen Viet Coffee. When: Saturday, 21 December 2019 This article was first published in City Nomads.
Where: Unit H-G-07, Hive, TREC, 438 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur, +60 12-224 5416
Cost: RM40 (includes one free drink), available here
Where: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre
Cost: RM60 for two-day passes, available here
Where: SOULed OUT, No.20, Jalan 30/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Cost: RM110 per adult and RM80 per child
Where: APW Bangsar, 29 Jalan Riong, Kuala Lumpur
Cost: Free!
Where: Slate at The Row, 44 - 48 Jalan Doraisamy, Kuala Lumpur
Cost: Free!
Where: Six In The City, No.6 Jalan 51A/225A PJCT Perindustrial Zone, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur
Cost: RM50 per person, available here
