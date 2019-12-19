Where and how to celebrate Christmas in Kuala Lumpur this 2019

The "jingle bells" are here, and shopping malls and hotels around the Malaysian capital are upping the Yuletide cheer with elaborate themed decor and carollers in red and green.

But there's more to do than singing about red-nosed reindeers.

From grand Christmas buffets and parties to festive markets loaded with art and food, we present our very fun, fail-proof guide to celebrating Christmas 2019 in Kuala Lumpur!

FESTIVE BUFFETS AT PULLMAN KLCC

The Christmas elves at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre are out spreading the festive cheer, and the first things on their list are preparing spectacular Festive Buffets that puts the usual Yuletide spread to shame.

Taking place at the hotel's lobby level Sedap Restaurant, gather your family and friends and look forward to a multi-cultural spread of fresh sashimi, seafood on ice, and indulgent chocolatey desserts.

Of course, the succulent Roast Turkey and Lamb are must-haves. Don't forget to jolly up your Instagram feed with a life-sized Gingerbread house and dazzling 20-foot tall Christmas tree in the lobby!

The fun also extends till the New Year, with a special dinner buffet and complimentary party hats and festive novelties for guests.

When: 24, 25, 31 Dec 2019 and 1 Jan 2020 (more information here)

Where: Sedap Restaurant, Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 4, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, +60 3 2170 8888

Cost: From RM138+ (S$45+) per person, inclusive of free-flow juices and drinks (top up RM20+ for beer and wine)

LE NOIR KUALA LUMPUR XMAS PARTY

All your favourite acts are celebrating Christmas in one special party at Le Noir KL! With three venues to choose from, you can bet it'll be one heck of a night that never gets boring.