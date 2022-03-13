Where bartenders and sommeliers drink on Sundays

Bars are largely closed on Sundays in Singapore. When these F&B professionals have the chance to unwind on Sundays, they head to the following places – from a small izakaya and craft beer joint, to a rooftop bar – for great company, food and drinks.

Kelvin Saquilayan, Head Bartender at Manhattan

Where: On Sundays, I am usually on shift for Manhattan’s Adults-Only Sunday Brunch. When I wrap up, it’s close to 7.30pm (that’s when you’re always hungriest and thirstiest post-shift).

I usually head down to Alegria at Teck Lim Road. They tout themselves as non-traditional Latin-Asian. It first started as a sangria bar in Manila, with the aim of bringing vibrant fiestas through its modern fusion of Latin, European and Asian cuisine. But it’s become the place where I can enjoy a craft cocktail and food from my home (the Philippines).

What to order: My go-to is sisig, a decadent dish of pork belly in a mayonnaise-like sauce served with purple yam tortillas; and Pomelo de Ginebra, a cocktail comprising gin, aperol, grapefruit and lemonade. It reminds me of the same drink my grandma used to make as a nightcap. Recently, Alegria has started conducting bar collaborations. With industry friends and familiar faces at the bar’s helm, it feels even more like home.

Alegria at 18 Teck Lim Road features an intimate setting and specialty cocktails matched with contemporary Latin cuisine.

Geoffrey Leotot, Sommelier at Claudine

Where: On Sundays, Foxtail is my go-to drinking spot for amazing mezcal-based cocktails. It’s relaxed, casual and welcoming with a cosy rooftop terrace and views of buzzy Keong Saik Road. I love the fact that they focus on profiling one hero spirit like mezcal, and showcasing its complexity through different varieties – on a dedicated menu.

What to order: My drink of choice has to be their Bloody Maria, which is their take on a Bloody Mary but with an Espadin Mezcal base for that smoky finish and a Sal de Gusano rim.

Foxtail is a small outdoor rooftop terrace at 1 Keong Saik Road.

Yinying Leow, Principal Bartender at Live Twice

Where: You’ll usually find me behind the bar at Live Twice on Sundays. But on the rare Sunday off, I enjoy going to casual Japanese izakayas like Nobu-Ya at Fortune Centre to chill out.

What to order: My favourite drink is the simple Chūhai (shochu highball) – crisp, refreshing, delicious, and great with food!

Nobuya Izakaya at Fortune Centre (#10-05) rolls out quality seasonal Japanese produce, bar bites, sake and cocktails.

Matthew Lamb, Resident Sommelier and The Lo & Behold Group’s Beverage Manager at Clink Clink

Where: A regular brunch spot for me is OverEasy. We’ve got a small crew that often catches up for brunch on Sundays. Sunshine, food and drinks by the water make a great combo! It’s an indulgent meal when we’re down at OverEasy, so usually a couple of cocktails is necessary to keep me company.

What to order: Some of my go-to drinks would be the Bourbon Peach Tea (Bulleit bourbon, Merlet peach liqueur, and iced lemon tea), Grown-Up’s Lemonade (gin and yuzu topped with bubbly) and Salty Dog Spritz (Campari, Tio Pepe fino sherry, grapefruit, and soda).

OverEasy at One Fullerton (#01-06) beckons with its water views, diner classics, milkshakes and American-inspired cocktails.

Jos Kjer, Head Sommelier at Le Bon Funk

Where: After a long week at work, with nothing but natural wines on the mind, I like to take my Sundays to relax and chill out in my favourite outdoor beer garden at SG Taps in Duxton Hill. The owners, Hiro, Jack, and their team are always on hand to suggest their next favourite pints and they make you feel like you’re one of the neighbours.

What to order: They have a strong focus on local Singaporean brews on tap which is great for those who would like to give it a try. Alternatively, they also serve some quirky offerings like sparkling saké and a few natural wines.

SG Taps at 13 Duxton Hill showcases Singapore craft beer along with Japanese-Singaporean food such as its signature chicken rice with broth, inspired by Amami island’s Chicken Rice in Japan.

This article was first published in The Peak.