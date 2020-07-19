Where to buy cheongsams in Singapore for every budget

For special occasions such as weddings or Chinese New Year, the cheongsam remains the classic garment of choice for those looking for a traditional outfit.

Whether it's because of its classic beauty and evergreen elegance or its flattering femine cuts that render it dressy enough for the important occasions in your life, the Chinese qipao, as it is otherwise known as, remains ever as timeless today.

Here, we share the best stores to check out for cheongsam shopping in Singapore.

From bespoke pieces updated with a contemporary flair at Studio HHFZ to the exquisite polished designs at Shanghai Tang, make sure you get well acquainted with these labels if you're contemplating where to make your next cheongsam purchase.

1. Ong Shunmugam

Where: 43 Jalan Merah Saga 01-76 Singapore 278115 Tel: 6252 2612, http://ongshunmugam.com.

This Singapore label rose to fame with its strikingly modern and varied takes on cheongsam, that include matchy crop top and culottes ensembles and mixed print cheongsam. Is it any surprise that its regular Chinese New Year cheongsam range should be as covetable?

There's a piece for every body shape, be it poppy print belted cheongsam for the petite or a sleek wide-sleeve cheongsam dress that's fit for so many festive moments to come.

Prices range from $349 for a cheongsam crop top to $688 for a lace cheongsam dress.

2. Tong Tong Friendship Store

Where: Shaw Towers, #01-04/05, Tel: 6396 3887, http://www.tongtong.sg.

We do so love the happy, cheery pieces we find from this cheongsam specialty store each season. It's chock full of cheongsam tops and dresses, along with some very cute zodiac brooches to go with your purchases.

New stock comes in every week during this lead-up to Chinese New Year, some of our personal favourites feature an adorable goldfish print as well as a chrysanthemum brocade dress in rich red (as seen above).

Prices ranging from about $339 for cotton cheongsam to $529 for the brocade dress.

3. Shanghai Tang

Where: Multiple store locations including Raffles City and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, https://www.shanghaitang.com.

The easiest way to make this mandarin collar style look modern - to opt for more contemporary materials and fit. Chinese fashion brand Shanghai Tang of course, is a go-to for knitted cheongsam dresses and tops with a relaxed fit; a look that can be easily worn to the office too.

Prices ranging from about $565 for a mini qipao to $944 for a jacquard cheongsam.

4. Mama & Misse

Where: Multiple store locations including International Plaza, People's Park and 20 Sin Ming Lane, #08-60 Midview City, https://www.mamaandmisse.com.sg.

For more timeless cheongsam pieces for you and your mum, why not visit this cheongsam chain. Established in 1992, this family-run business is a hit for its large size range that goes from XS to XXXXL.

Besides the all-time favourites that feature cap sleeves, you'll also find some unusual cheongsam styles that feature batik and Indian sari fabric on the traditional mandarin collared dress.

Prices average between $288 to $588 for cheongsam dresses.

5.Cloth.ier

Where: Tanglin Shopping Centre, #B1-07, Tel: 6684 4868, https://www.clothier.com.sg.

Details like knotted buttons, tall mandarin collars and floral prints are must-haves for some avid cheongsam fans; it's what brands like Cloth.ier have in abundance.

Be it modern ready-to-wear cheongsam that are specially crafted to be incorporated into everyday wear or gorgeous floral printed silk cheongsams that are sure to turn heads at a wedding, the label's pieces are designed for the modern woman in mind.

Prices range from $78 for a mandarin collar blouse to $328 for a silk qipao.

6. Studio HHFZ

Where: Book a consultation at https://calendly.com/studio-hhfz, Tel: 9118 8567

As featured as one of the 60 inspiring women in our #HerWorldHerStory series, founder of Studio HHFZ, Hu Ruixian, devotes herself to every unique handcrafted cheongsam she crafts for her customers.

The designer creates individual bespoke pieces that feature refreshing whimsical prints (some of which were created by local Singaporean graphic designers), unique embroidery and delightful contemporary designs (peep the green tweed cheongsam worn by Andrea Chong).

Prices range from around $400 and varies depending on the design.

Singapore cheongsam brand Lark & Peony's all-time favourite 'The Princess' style features cap sleeves and a contrasting, removable obi belt.

Other chic finds include lightweight printed cheongsam with flared skirts; comfortable finds to do your house visits in.

8. Yeo Mama

Where: Oxley Bizhub, #01-87, https://yeomamabatik.com.

You'll find chic silhouettes and cuts such as button-down swing dresses and peplum details with the brand's many tongue-in-cheek pieces - all of which are rendered in charming intricate batik patterns in bright vivid colours. See the traditional cheongsam in a brand new light with these playful pieces.

Prices range from $188 to $468 for a batik cheongsam dress.

Affordable cheongsam tops and dresses can easily be found under $100 from this e-retailer. Modern styles like crop tops and playsuits make these oh-so-easy to wear beyond Chinese New Year too.

10. The Happy Cheongsam, http://thehappycheongsam.com.

If you've a weakness for cutesy prints, this may just become your go-to option. Young mums will also love the matchy mum and mini me sets ($219); the childrenswear versions are made to fit little ones from ages two to six.

Prices range from $179 for a pencil skirt cheongsam to $359 for a Shantung silk cheongsam.

More budget-friendly finds under $50 can be found on this e-store, which has a cute selection of printed cheongsam rompers too, alongside the requisite lace and floral styles.

Prices for cheongsams range from $49.90 to $55.90 for a lace cheongsam.

12. The Missing Piece

Where: 10 Winstedt Rd, #03-06, TMP Studio, https://iwantthemissingpiece.com.

Homegrown label The Missing Piece distinguishes itself from other cheongsam ateliers with its knack for unexpected, on-trend details such as feminine puff sleeves, signature waist cut-outs, and ruffle trimmings.

All of its pieces are made-to-order and crafted from soft breathable fabrics for maximum comfort. You'll also find lovely prints like toile de jouy, colourful polka dots and florals that pop on the cheongsams from The Missing Piece.

Prices range from $180 to around $300 for a cheongsam.

This article was first published in Her World Online.