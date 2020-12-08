Where to buy Christmas hampers with yummy holiday treats in Singapore

There are many Christmas treats you can buy from Da Paolo Gastronomia from assorted chocolates, bouquet gift sets and complete Christmas hampers of different kinds. From simple holiday snacks to fancy gift sets, you can find perfect ideas for Christmas presents.

Aside from the usual Christmas hampers in Singapore, you might also like to try their Ferrari Trento Brut Festival Special with Italian sparkling wine and a side of Panettone Classico.

Price: $9.90 – $698.00

Contact: enquiry@dapaolo.com.sg

PHOTO: Facebook/DeanDelucaSG

With Dean & Deluca‘s reputation of discovering new culinary trends around the world, you know you’ll be in for a real treat with their seasonal products. Get the sweetest gift box with their Sweet Christmas hamper with inclusions of fruit tea and a touch of toffee.

Their special A Taste of Christmas hamper has a wide variety of holiday treats from sweet to savoury. You might also like to try their chocolates or cakes with several yummy options such as Blue Velvet Cake, Mango Shortcake and more to have a sweet dessert complete your Christmas dinner.

Price: $6.00 – $288.00

Contact: +65 6536 2460

6. The Fishwives

Find the best festive treats to snack on during the holidays at the Fishwives. They have shortcakes, fruit cakes, cherries, pudding and so much more other Christmas treats that could raise you and your family’s holiday spirits.

You may also put together your own Christmas hamper from their variety of choices or give each loved one a Hey Tiger chocolate bar complete with jolly festive packaging. If you look further into their shop, you may also find great gift idea recommendations from a wide selection of products.

Price: $7.00 – $118.00

Contact: +65 6464 8384

7. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

The festivities at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore are sweeter than ever with their range of Christmas treats.

You can get their Golden Greetings Hamper that is complete with Christmas goodies such as a Classic Fruity Panettone, Christmas Stollen, Luxury Christmas pudding and even their Fullerton Christmas Rum Cake.

You might also like to try their other holiday desserts as they also offer Yule Log Cakes, Mini Mince Fruit Pies and gingerbread cookies.

If you’re also looking for ready-made Christmas dinner to take home, you may want to buy some of their festive feasts like their Roasted Turkey Sapit, Honey-glazed Champagne Ham or Roasted Irish Duck.

Price: $9.00 – $298.00

Contact: +65 6733 8388

8. Goodwood Park Hotel

Traditional Christmas Chocolate Log Cake Posted by Goodwood Park Hotel on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Goodwood Park Hotel is full of Christmas cheer this year with their festive takeaways available for this holiday season. From only Dec 1 to 26, you can get their Ivory Christmas Celebration Log Cake, Chocolate Nutty and Berries Tart, D24 Durian Puff and more to add to your Christmas family dinner.

They also offer Christmas Combo Specials where you can choose either a Traditional Christmas Combo or their deluxe Local Christmas Combo.

Price: $45.00 – $398.00

Contact: +65 6730 1867 / 6730 1868.

9. Harrods In Takashimaya

You can find the best Christmas treats at Harrods In Takashimaya as their Christmas hampers alone already have a variety of options.

Once you’ve chosen a hamper that suits your taste, you might also like to add one of their Log Cakes or try their Assorted Festive Christmas Cupcakes adorably decorated as Santa, a Snowman and a Christmas Tree.

You may also choose from their special Christmas condiments such as some Christmas Teegeback, Deutsches Haus and Christmas Rheingold.

Price: $3.50 – $400.00

Contact: +65 6738 1111

10. Little House of Dreams

Buy your loved one a pretty pink Christmas hamper from Little House of Dreams filled with Custom Praline Blend Coffee Beans, Artisanal Tea Bags in Signature House Tin, Large Cookie Bauble, Small Meringues Bauble, Handmade Dark & White Chocolate Shards with roasted pistachios & raspberry, as well as champagne or wine.

You might also like to try their other festive treats made with lovely designs perfect for this holiday season such as their Christmas Dessert Box, Poinsettia Bloom Pots and their limited edition Cookie Advent Calendar.

Price: $9.90 – $235.00

Contact: 9819 0019 (Whatsapp)

11. Marks & Spencer

Go big or small with your Christmas gifts this year with Marks & Spencer‘s festive hampers. With overall eight different Christmas hampers, you can choose the selection of treats that would best fit to give to your family and friends.

But why stop there when you can also buy more treats, maybe even some for yourself, with their other festive sweets and feasts available at their shop for this holiday season.

With so many delicious options such as their exclusive mince pies and other festive delights, you’d wish it was Christmas every day!

Price: $80.00 – $500.00

Contact: mandssg.hamper@alfuttaim.com

12. Oh Deli

This year, Annie up'd the ante on the decorations - it's glam glam glam :) Posted by Oh Deli on Saturday, December 1, 2012

Oh Deli is now offering their customers an option to customise and decorate their own Christmas hampers in Singapore.

All you have to do is choose a basket size from small, medium and large then add to cart along with the festive treats you would like to add to your hamper.

You can fill in your Christmas hampers with Specialty Australian baked goods, wines, teas, jams, condiments and many more sweets that would be the best gift to give to your family and friends.

Price: $165.00 – $500.00

Contact: +65 6440 4409

13. The Providore

Get your relatives, colleagues and friends Christmas treats and snacks from The Providore‘s many festive hampers and gift boxes that will satisfy their holiday cravings.

You can choose from their prepared hampers or you may create your own selecting the packaging of your liking and they’ll handle the rest. They also have sweet sugary gifts under $50 as well as packages for both tea, coffee and wine lovers.

Price: $19.50 – $588.00

Contact: +65 6221 7056

14. Restaurant Gaig

Restaurant Gaig now has a Christmas Gourmet Box complete with Spanish Ham, Chorizo, Salchichón⁣, Manchego Cheese, Spanish Picos, wine, olive oil and nougat Turrón.

If you’re looking to find something to get for your family members or co-workers, this could be a great present to get them for this holiday season.

Contact: +65 9771 2674

15. Shophouse by Shangri-La

Stop by the Shophouse at Shangri-La hotel Singapore where they will be selling special festive food packages and also feast takeaways for all families to enjoy this Christmas season.

Their special Christmas goodies are only here for a limited time so make sure you grab some of their Christmas pudding, tart, cookies and 3D customised cakes before they run out!

Price: $8.00 – $198.00

Contact: +65 6213 4398