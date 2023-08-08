Where to buy a house to maximise your kid's chances of getting into a popular school?

Many parents pay top dollar to buy a home near a popular primary school, hoping that it will increase their children's chances of enrolling in the school. This is because those living closer to the school will be prioritised for enrolment.

Why living within 1km of a primary school matters

For those who do not have any prior connection or affiliation to the school, they can only apply from Phase 2C onwards during the yearly Primary 1 registration.

Based on the home-school distance (HSD), those living closer to the school will be given priority admission in this order:

Singapore Citizens (SC) living within 1km of the school

SCs living between 1km and 2km of the school

SCs living outside 2km of the school

Permanent Residents (PR) living within 1km of the school

PRs living between 1km and 2km of the school

PRs living outside 2km of the school

This is why parents keen on enrolling their children in a specific school will buy a home located within a 1km radius of the school. But for these parents, distance relative to the school and past application rates should not be the only considerations.

Application rates and population density

Despite the "every school a good school" tagline, the reality is that some schools are more popular than others.

If the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies in a school, balloting will be conducted.

For instance, almost half of all primary schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2C of last year's P1 registration. 88 of 181 primary schools received more applications than they had vacancies.

With that in mind, one way of increasing a child's chances of securing a seat in a popular primary school would be to consider schools in less densely populated areas. With fewer children living in the area, it is only natural that there will be less competition for a place in the school.

Popular primary schools located in less densely populated areas, and the properties nearby

We have shortlisted popular primary schools that fall under these two conditions:

Oversubscribed in Phase 2C of the 2022 P1 registration, with Singaporean kids within 1km having to ballot Located in a less populated area

In particular, we focused on the population of planning subzones that fall within 1km of the respective schools, using data from Singapore Land Authority and Department of Statistics.

Since the available population data is from 2021, we singled out the population of children aged 0 to 4 in the respective subzones. This is because, by 2023, these children will fall within the 2-6 year old group, just in time for the next P1 registrations.

Nevertheless, we recognise the limitations of using population data to gauge one's chances of securing a spot in a primary school.

For instance, some planning subzones have a huge part of it within 1km of a school, while for some subzones, only a small part of it falls within the 1km radius.

On top of that, children in this age group may have moved to a different area before they start primary school.

These figures should only be taken as estimations of the population density of the respective areas within 1km of these schools.

Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)

Past application rates and population

Year of P1 registration Vacancies for Phase 2C Applicants 2022 53 69 2021 33 51 2020 25 41

Condo prices within 1km

Located at Winstedt Road, ACS (Junior) is surrounded by various private residential properties.

Prices of condos within 1km of the school have generally been on an upward trend over the last 15 years, up by 87.28 per cent.

As of Aug 2, prices of new launch condos are averaging S$3,041 psf this year, supported by transactions from new launches such as The Atelier and Pullman Residences Newton.

New launch condos within 1km of ACS (Junior) include:

The Atelier

Klimt Cairnhill

Sanctuary @ Newton

enchante

Cairnhill 16

Pullman Residences Newton

Meanwhile, resale condos are currently averaging S$2,165 psf. Parents looking for a more affordable home near ACS (Junior) may want to consider getting a resale condo.

Note that with the relocation of ACS (Primary) to Tengah, ACS (Junior) will eventually move to Barker Road in 2039. Nevertheless, we expect that it should not have much impact on property prices in the area, given the desirability of the prime location. Property prices in the area will still be supported by the other popular primary schools.

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Past application rates and population

Year of P1 registration Vacancies for Phase 2C Applicants 2022 55 69 2021 25 40 2020 26 46

Condo prices within 1km

Likewise, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) — currently located at Barker Road — is nestled in the private residential area in Novena.

Prices of condos within 1km of the school have also trended upwards at a similar increase of 90 per cent over the last 15 years.

Compared to new condos within 1km of ACS (Junior), new launch condos within 1km of ACS (Primary) are currently averaging S$2,891 psf.

New launch condos within 1km of ACS (Primary) include:

The Atelier

Peak Residence

Perfect Ten

Klimt Cairnhill

Pullman Residences Newton

On the other hand, prices of resale condos near the school are a little higher at S$2,269 psf.

Similarly, we do not expect property prices here to be affected significantly by the school's move to Tengah in 2030.

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)

Past application rates and population

Year of P1 registration Vacancies for Phase 2C Applicants 2022 41 89 2021 24 72 2020 27 64

Condo prices within 1km

Unlike the other schools featured, developments within 1km of Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) are mainly school compounds (such as ACS Independent and NUS) and one-north tech hub. Therefore, there are not many homes (and households) within 1km of the school.

Due to a lack of homes in the area, property prices within 1km of the school have continued to appreciate, with condo prices rising by a whopping 143.14 per cent over the last 15 years.

As of Aug 2, new launch condo prices are averaging S$2,440 psf, supported by the launch of Blossoms by the Park.

New launch condos within 1km of Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) include:

Blossoms by the Park

The Hill @ one-north

Meanwhile, resale condo prices are averaging S$1,469 psf.

Raffles Girls' Primary School

Past application rates and population

Year of P1 registration Vacancies for Phase 2C Applicants 2022 90 125 2021 (balloting for SC kids within 2km) 97 116 2020 77 176

Condo prices within 1km

Another popular primary school located in a less densely populated area is Raffles Girls' Primary School. Compared to the other schools featured, there is a higher concentration of landed properties within 1km of RGPS.

Moreover, there has been a lack of new launches in the area, leading to a smaller price increase of 49.53 per cent for condos within 1km of RGPS, compared to condos near the other featured popular schools.

According to 99.co Researcher data, no new sale transactions within 1km of the school have been recorded this year (new launch prices averaged S$2,572 psf in 2022).

Meanwhile, resale condo prices are averaging S$1,842 psf, as of 2 August.

However, parents keen on enrolling their girls in RGPS can look forward to two upcoming new launch condos within 1km:

Former Watten Estate condo

Former mixed-use sites at 551- 553 Bukit Timah Road/ 6 - 8 Duke Road

Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School

Past application rates and population

Year of P1 registration Vacancies for Phase 2C Applicants 2022 40 73 2021 30 39 2020 23 56

Condo prices within 1km

Another popular primary school in the private residential area of Bukit Timah is Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School.

Condo prices within 1km of SCGS have increased by 117.40 per cent over the last 15 years. Besides the various primary schools in the area, the opening of Stevens MRT in 2015 (a four-minute walk from the school) has propped up property prices in Bukit Timah. The private residential area was previously not served by the MRT until Downtown Line began operating in the area.

As of Aug 2, the average price of new condos within 1km of SCGS this year is S$3,251 psf, with a majority of sales from Perfect Ten.

New launch condos within 1km of SCGS (Primary) include:

Perfect Ten

The Giverny Residences

Meanwhile, condo resale prices are lower at S$2,357.

This article was first published in 99.co.