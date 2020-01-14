Where to buy premium live seafood for Chinese New Year

PHOTO: Pexels
Weets Goh
The Peak

GOLDEN POMFRET AND MORE: APOLLO MARINE

The first three-tiered fish farming facility in Singapore, Apollo Marine breeds live seafood in Singapore by optimising the land space - think fish condos.

It's not just fish though, as the company brings in all manners of crustaceans and bivalves, including regional species like mud crabs, golden promfet, clams, and tilapia.

The water on the farm goes through a complex system of filters to ensure cleanliness, while all the farming is done antibiotic and hormone-free.

While you can always stop by the farm for a visit, they also offer home deliveries ($10-30, depending on time and location).

24 Seletar West Farmway 2 Singapore 798101. Tel: 6481-1338

ALASKAN KING CRAB: EVERGREEN SEAFOOD

Established in 1995, this seafood supplier and distributor brings in premium seafood from all over the world.

While they mainly distribute to restaurants, consumers can also call in to order smaller amounts.

The live seafood on offer include Australian jade abalones, bamboo clams, and live Alaskan king crabs.

Many of the items are restaurant-grade, and you can even get turbot from France and the much-prized empurau fish - all at prices slightly lower than most grocers (if you can even find them at all).

No home delivery is offered, so you have to go down and collect the seafood yourself.

94E Jalan Senang, Singapore 418472. Tel: 6582-0111

LOCALLY FARMED OYSTERS: SEA FARMERS @ UBIN

This specialised farm in, well, Pulau Ubin breeds Pacific oysters, a species that's known to be sweeter as compared to their briny Atlantic counterparts.

They do off-bottom oyster farming, where the oysters are reared in containers suspended away from the sea bed, with every oyster individually given attention daily.

After the oysters are harvested, they undergo a proccess called depuration, where they're purged of bacteria and any dirt in clean water.

The result? Surprisingly delicious and clean-tasting bivalves that you can eat raw - even though they're reared in tropical waters. Sea Farmers offers same-day delivery, and an oyster party package that includes a 2-hours on-site shucking service. Shipping is a flat rate of $10 island-wide.

Tel: 9820-0906

KELONG-FARMED FISH: AH HUA KELONG

One of the first sea-farming businesses to embrace e-commerce and media-friendly marketing, Ah Hua Kelong has since grown to encompass two restaurants and kelongs in both Changi and Sembawang.

They farm a mix of saltwater fish like groupers and seabass, and molluscs including lala and mussels.

For the time-strapped home cook, they also offer pre-prepared seafood like a kit to make salt-baked whole seabass; and marinated Cantonese steamed seabass. All the seafood is harvested on the same day they are to be delivered, with a fee of $15 per location.

Deliveries for orders above $60 are free.

Tel: 9830-0117

NEW ZEALAND CLAMS: CULINA

Impress guests with a slection of clams that go far beyond the local "la-la" with Cloudy Bay Surf Clams, which are harvested from Marlborough (not just wine!) in New Zealand.

The clams are sustainably sourced and wild-caught along a surf zone, where the turbulent waters create an exceptionally flavourful bivalve.

The clams comes in different species, including meaty, firm Moonshells; and delicate, creamy Tua-Tuas, prized by the Maori people.

Clams are available live, but also blanched if you are in a rush.

Available from Culina. Tel: 6474-7338

This article was first published in The Peak

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks Chinese New Year

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES