Where to buy premium live seafood for Chinese New Year

Read also

The live seafood on offer include Australian jade abalones, bamboo clams, and live Alaskan king crabs.

Many of the items are restaurant-grade, and you can even get turbot from France and the much-prized empurau fish - all at prices slightly lower than most grocers (if you can even find them at all).

No home delivery is offered, so you have to go down and collect the seafood yourself.

94E Jalan Senang, Singapore 418472. Tel: 6582-0111

LOCALLY FARMED OYSTERS: SEA FARMERS @ UBIN

This specialised farm in, well, Pulau Ubin breeds Pacific oysters, a species that's known to be sweeter as compared to their briny Atlantic counterparts.

They do off-bottom oyster farming, where the oysters are reared in containers suspended away from the sea bed, with every oyster individually given attention daily.

After the oysters are harvested, they undergo a proccess called depuration, where they're purged of bacteria and any dirt in clean water.

The result? Surprisingly delicious and clean-tasting bivalves that you can eat raw - even though they're reared in tropical waters. Sea Farmers offers same-day delivery, and an oyster party package that includes a 2-hours on-site shucking service. Shipping is a flat rate of $10 island-wide.

Tel: 9820-0906

KELONG-FARMED FISH: AH HUA KELONG

One of the first sea-farming businesses to embrace e-commerce and media-friendly marketing, Ah Hua Kelong has since grown to encompass two restaurants and kelongs in both Changi and Sembawang.

They farm a mix of saltwater fish like groupers and seabass, and molluscs including lala and mussels.

For the time-strapped home cook, they also offer pre-prepared seafood like a kit to make salt-baked whole seabass; and marinated Cantonese steamed seabass. All the seafood is harvested on the same day they are to be delivered, with a fee of $15 per location.

Deliveries for orders above $60 are free.

Tel: 9830-0117

NEW ZEALAND CLAMS: CULINA