Where to buy premium live seafood for Chinese New Year

GOLDEN POMFRET AND MORE: APOLLO MARINE
The first three-tiered fish farming facility in Singapore, Apollo Marine breeds live seafood in Singapore by optimising the land space - think fish condos.
It's not just fish though, as the company brings in all manners of crustaceans and bivalves, including regional species like mud crabs, golden promfet, clams, and tilapia.
The water on the farm goes through a complex system of filters to ensure cleanliness, while all the farming is done antibiotic and hormone-free.
While you can always stop by the farm for a visit, they also offer home deliveries ($10-30, depending on time and location).
24 Seletar West Farmway 2 Singapore 798101. Tel: 6481-1338
ALASKAN KING CRAB: EVERGREEN SEAFOOD
Established in 1995, this seafood supplier and distributor brings in premium seafood from all over the world.
While they mainly distribute to restaurants, consumers can also call in to order smaller amounts.
The live seafood on offer include Australian jade abalones, bamboo clams, and live Alaskan king crabs. Many of the items are restaurant-grade, and you can even get turbot from France and the much-prized empurau fish - all at prices slightly lower than most grocers (if you can even find them at all). No home delivery is offered, so you have to go down and collect the seafood yourself. 94E Jalan Senang, Singapore 418472. Tel: 6582-0111 LOCALLY FARMED OYSTERS: SEA FARMERS @ UBIN This specialised farm in, well, Pulau Ubin breeds Pacific oysters, a species that's known to be sweeter as compared to their briny Atlantic counterparts. They do off-bottom oyster farming, where the oysters are reared in containers suspended away from the sea bed, with every oyster individually given attention daily. After the oysters are harvested, they undergo a proccess called depuration, where they're purged of bacteria and any dirt in clean water. The result? Surprisingly delicious and clean-tasting bivalves that you can eat raw - even though they're reared in tropical waters. Sea Farmers offers same-day delivery, and an oyster party package that includes a 2-hours on-site shucking service. Shipping is a flat rate of $10 island-wide. Tel: 9820-0906 KELONG-FARMED FISH: AH HUA KELONG One of the first sea-farming businesses to embrace e-commerce and media-friendly marketing, Ah Hua Kelong has since grown to encompass two restaurants and kelongs in both Changi and Sembawang. They farm a mix of saltwater fish like groupers and seabass, and molluscs including lala and mussels. For the time-strapped home cook, they also offer pre-prepared seafood like a kit to make salt-baked whole seabass; and marinated Cantonese steamed seabass. All the seafood is harvested on the same day they are to be delivered, with a fee of $15 per location. Deliveries for orders above $60 are free. Tel: 9830-0117 NEW ZEALAND CLAMS: CULINA Impress guests with a slection of clams that go far beyond the local "la-la" with Cloudy Bay Surf Clams, which are harvested from Marlborough (not just wine!) in New Zealand. The clams are sustainably sourced and wild-caught along a surf zone, where the turbulent waters create an exceptionally flavourful bivalve. The clams comes in different species, including meaty, firm Moonshells; and delicate, creamy Tua-Tuas, prized by the Maori people. Clams are available live, but also blanched if you are in a rush. Available from Culina. Tel: 6474-7338 This article was first published in The Peak.
This article was first published in The Peak.