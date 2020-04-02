Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Valentine's Day is around the corner. This is for would-be-cupids without a clue (where to get flowers).

So maybe I'm no Romeo but I can tell you there are some pretty spectacular flower shops popping up around town. With bespoke designs and exotic flowers, these floral shops are elevating the bouquet game.

1. DAWN.Q

PHOTO: Dawn.Q

Providing intrinsic, timeless and elegant floral design for all occasions, you'll find that the beauty of the flowers speak for themselves in all the lovingly crafted arrangements.

For Valentine's Day this year, they got a mix of fresh and preserved flower arrangements. Or take it up a notch with the Everlasting Endearment gift box; which has pretty preserved flowers arranged in a lux burgundy velvet box with a gift of your choice (Kindred Teas or Hush Candle) to sweep your partner off their feet.

22 New Industrial Road, #07-05, 536208

2. FLORALS BY BENITA

PHOTO: Florals By Benita

Benita Aw Yeong is well-known amongst recent brides and brides-to-be, in large part because of her active social media accounts. Check out her beautiful designs (even if you aren't getting hitched) and take your pick from her range of breathtaking bouquets available.

PHOTO: The Floral Atelier

Having trained at the FlowerSchool New York, owners Lelian Chew, Peony Tang and Deborah Tan, understand floral design is both science and art. Shop The Floral Atelier's convenient online shop, with a wide selection of beautiful Valentine's Day arrangements available for order.

Delta House, Level 8, 2 Alexandra Rd, 159919

Paragon, #03-K1, 290 Orchard Rd, 238859

4. YI LIAN NG FLORAL ATELIER

PHOTO: Yi Lian Ng Floral Atelier

Yi Lian Ng started her floral business with her background of growing up with flowers at her family's four-decade-old floral wholesaler.

Browse her website for some innovative arrangements for Valentine's Day, which reflect her fashion exposure to colours, silhouettes and proportions.

Primax Building, #06-13, 22 New Industrial Rd, 536208

5. THE ENCHANTED TREE

PHOTO: The Enchanted Tree

We love The Enchanted Tree for their Daily Picks and Surprise Picks with the best daily selection of fresh seasonal blooms. For V-Day this year, they're offering five Valentine's Picks for you to choose the perfect bouquet to wow your special someone. It's hard to pick one but they're all equally pretty!

The Signature, #01-13, 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, 486066

6. PETITE FLEUR

PHOTO: Petite Fleur

Petite Fleur prides itself in its collection of stylishly presented one-of-a-kind-flowers in handcrafted bouquets.

Besides offering premium blooms in its special this year, you can also get a Glass Dome Arrangement with preserved roses, carnation, ixodia and other dried filler flowers. The pretty fairy lights are an added bonus to warm the heart of your loved one. Awww.

Primax Building, #03-18/19, 22 New Industrial Rd, 536208

7. A BETTER FLORITST

PHOTO: A Better Florist

Describing their flowers as a vacation in a bouquet, A Better Florist sees itself as more than just an online florist.

By importing flowers directly from wholesalers and cutting out "the middleman," founders Steve Feiner and Lee Jun Wen promise fresh flowers that last longer and are cheaper than their competitors.

We let you decide for yourself. Check out their online shop for their Valentine's Day deals.

This article was first published in The Finder.