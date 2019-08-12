Where to buy pretty activewear in Singapore (besides Lululemon)

These fancy activewear are giving Lululemon a run for their money

Whether you're doing yoga or HIIT, what you wear affects your confidence level, and subsequently, performance.

A study at California State University found that when people suited up in business clothes, they felt more powerful and did better at big-picture thinking than their casually dressed peers.

We think this applies in a fitness setting too: The more well dressed you are, the more pumped up and confident you'll be. And that is one big step to nailing a tough workout.

Go on, find yourself some trendy (and power-boosting) togs here.

OUTFYT

www.shopoutfyt.com / @shopoutfyt

The latest eco-friendly activewear brand to hit the market, Outfyt carries sexy yet supportive pieces that are made with ethical manufacturing practices, using sustainably sourced materials such as abandoned fishing nets and fabric scraps.

The result is a regenerated nylon fabric that provides a long-lasting fit and high resistance against heat, sunscreen and chlorinated water, so you can wear the pieces from dance to hot yoga to wakeboarding.

We love that the Sage Leggings come with a specially designed gusset that eliminates the dreaded camel toe, and how they end just above the ankle to make you look leggier.

YUMI ACTIVE

www.yumiactive.com / @yumiactive

If you love floral and dreamy prints, check out this homegrown label, which has a showroom at level 2, 364 Joo Chiat Road.

The collections are inspired by Asian culture and oriental designs - think cherry blossoms and kebaya prints.

The capris are made from silky smooth four-way stretch fabric with moisture-wicking properties to ensure you stay cool and dry.

The antimicrobial finish prevents bacteria build-up, while the anti-piling texture means you won't have to deal with ugly fuzz on the fabric after multiple washes.

K.BLU

www.kblu.com / @k.bluswim

They may be known for their luxe resort-style swimwear, but K.Blu also has an equally legit range of activewear that's designed to make you look effortlessly chic no matter where you go.

Take the Nonya Leggings, for example. They are so on point for shopping or brunch dates after yoga class.

KYDRA

www.kydra.co / @kydraofficial

Founded in 2016, this Singapore brand prides itself on using the latest activewear technology that strikes an optimal balance between breathability, durability and moisture-wicking.

Signature pieces such as their Alexa Mesh Leggings, as well as Thalia Flex Bra (shown), have been field-tested and approved by athletes, so you can be sure of the quality.

CALVIN KLEIN PERFORMANCE

www.calvinklein.com/Singapore/Performance?

Also known as CK Performance, this lingerie brand has built a name for itself in the sportswear department as well.

Their sports bras are one of the softest and most comfortable we've tried.

We love how put-together the outfits look. Sleek, and so chic. Check out some of their looks at Shape's Sweat In Style event with CK Performance.

FOCUS ACTIVE

www.focusactive.co / @focusactive

Stocking international brands like L'urv, Vie Active, Mika and Daughters Of Culture, as well as local brands like Liberty Active and Rangoon Club Culture, Focus Active has a good range of togs to tempt anyone looking to get fit.

Shipping is free for all orders.

KITTED

www.kitted.sg / @kittedby

Yogis will fall in love with the sleek sports bras and leggings by interesting brands like Aloyoga, Daquini and Nux.

The range is regularly refreshed, plus certain items are exclusive to Kitted, which means that you're less likely to bump into someone wearing the same thing.

LORNA JANE

www.lornajane.sg / @lornajanesingapore

Need motivation to exercise? Wear a Lorna Jane tank top that says "Today's good mood sponsored by yoga" or 'Begin with a goal in mind". Who needs personal trainers?

OHSOSOM

www.ohsosom.com / @ohsosom

Boasting original designs, the leggings at Ohsosom are oh-so-bright, oh-so-colourful, and oh-so-inspiring!

OMGOING

www.omgoing.com / @omgoing

Shop highly coveted looks from Omgoing, which carries brands such as Alo Yoga, Flexi Lexi, Glyder Apparel and Liquido Active.

PURE APPAREL

be-pure.com / @be_pureapparel

Also available at Pure Yoga studios in Asia Square Tower 2, Republic Plaza, Ngee Ann City and Suntec City, the apparel comes in muted, pleasing tones for an elegant look.

The fabric feels smooth and stretchy, like second skin.

SHOP-YOG

shop-yog.com / @shopyog

This local site carries popular brands like Mula from Korea, Karma Athletics from USA and Spiritual Gangster which features catchy slogans on tank tops. There's a range for men too.

TOUCH THE TOES

www.touchthetoes.com / @touchthetoes

Touch The Toes carries workout wear as well as yoga mat and accessories made in the most eco-friendly and sustainable way possible.

Founded in 2011, the brand prides itself on being one of the first eco yoga shops in Singapore that supports responsible consumption and fair trade labour.

TOUGH COOKIE

www.toughcookieapparel.com / @toughcookieapparel

Celebrating #strongisthenewsexy, Tough Cookie Apparel offers fun and sassy homegrown designs that are suitable for yoga, aerial arts and pole dance.

Some of the items even have hand-braided straps. "A" for effort!

VIVRE ACTIVEWEAR

www.vivreactivewear.com / @vivreactivewear

Touting trendy cuts with pocket-friendly prices, Vivre Activewear is no doubt one of the fastest-growing brands in Singapore, proving that it doesn't take much to look good in exercise clothes.

It has two stores: #02-56 Vivo City (Singapore flagship store which carries premium designs) and #B1-04 Wisma Atria.

RUMI X

www.rumixfeelgood.com

All clothes are made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials like coffee grounds and recycled plastic, so you can feel good about wearing them.

Physically, you'll also feel good, as the fabric comes with a four-way stretch technology.

Maternity crops in their gorgeous prints are available too.

This article was first published in Shape.