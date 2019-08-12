Where to buy pretty activewear in Singapore (besides Lululemon)

Estelle Low
Shape

These fancy activewear are giving Lululemon a run for their money

Whether you're doing yoga or HIIT, what you wear affects your confidence level, and subsequently, performance.

A study at California State University found that when people suited up in business clothes, they felt more powerful and did better at big-picture thinking than their casually dressed peers.

We think this applies in a fitness setting too: The more well dressed you are, the more pumped up and confident you'll be. And that is one big step to nailing a tough workout.

Go on, find yourself some trendy (and power-boosting) togs here.

OUTFYT

www.shopoutfyt.com / @shopoutfyt

The latest eco-friendly activewear brand to hit the market, Outfyt carries sexy yet supportive pieces that are made with ethical manufacturing practices, using sustainably sourced materials such as abandoned fishing nets and fabric scraps.

The result is a regenerated nylon fabric that provides a long-lasting fit and high resistance against heat, sunscreen and chlorinated water, so you can wear the pieces from dance to hot yoga to wakeboarding.

We love that the Sage Leggings come with a specially designed gusset that eliminates the dreaded camel toe, and how they end just above the ankle to make you look leggier.

YUMI ACTIVE

www.yumiactive.com / @yumiactive

If you love floral and dreamy prints, check out this homegrown label, which has a showroom at level 2, 364 Joo Chiat Road.

The collections are inspired by Asian culture and oriental designs - think cherry blossoms and kebaya prints.

The capris are made from silky smooth four-way stretch fabric with moisture-wicking properties to ensure you stay cool and dry.

The antimicrobial finish prevents bacteria build-up, while the anti-piling texture means you won't have to deal with ugly fuzz on the fabric after multiple washes.

K.BLU

www.kblu.com / @k.bluswim

They may be known for their luxe resort-style swimwear, but K.Blu also has an equally legit range of activewear that's designed to make you look effortlessly chic no matter where you go.

Take the Nonya Leggings, for example. They are so on point for shopping or brunch dates after yoga class.

KYDRA

www.kydra.co / @kydraofficial

Founded in 2016, this Singapore brand prides itself on using the latest activewear technology that strikes an optimal balance between breathability, durability and moisture-wicking.

Signature pieces such as their Alexa Mesh Leggings, as well as Thalia Flex Bra (shown), have been field-tested and approved by athletes, so you can be sure of the quality.

CALVIN KLEIN PERFORMANCE

www.calvinklein.com/Singapore/Performance? 

Also known as CK Performance, this lingerie brand has built a name for itself in the sportswear department as well.

Their sports bras are one of the softest and most comfortable we've tried.

We love how put-together the outfits look. Sleek, and so chic. Check out some of their looks at Shape's Sweat In Style event with CK Performance.

FOCUS ACTIVE

www.focusactive.co / @focusactive

Stocking international brands like L'urv, Vie Active, Mika and Daughters Of Culture, as well as local brands like Liberty Active and Rangoon Club Culture, Focus Active has a good range of togs to tempt anyone looking to get fit.

Shipping is free for all orders.

KITTED

www.kitted.sg / @kittedby

Yogis will fall in love with the sleek sports bras and leggings by interesting brands like Aloyoga, Daquini and Nux.

The range is regularly refreshed, plus certain items are exclusive to Kitted, which means that you're less likely to bump into someone wearing the same thing.

LORNA JANE

www.lornajane.sg / @lornajanesingapore

Need motivation to exercise? Wear a Lorna Jane tank top that says "Today's good mood sponsored by yoga" or 'Begin with a goal in mind". Who needs personal trainers?

OHSOSOM

www.ohsosom.com / @ohsosom

Boasting original designs, the leggings at Ohsosom are oh-so-bright, oh-so-colourful, and oh-so-inspiring!

OMGOING

www.omgoing.com / @omgoing

Shop highly coveted looks from Omgoing, which carries brands such as Alo Yoga, Flexi Lexi, Glyder Apparel and Liquido Active.

PURE APPAREL

be-pure.com / @be_pureapparel

Also available at Pure Yoga studios in Asia Square Tower 2, Republic Plaza, Ngee Ann City and Suntec City, the apparel comes in muted, pleasing tones for an elegant look.

The fabric feels smooth and stretchy, like second skin.

SHOP-YOG

shop-yog.com / @shopyog

This local site carries popular brands like Mula from Korea, Karma Athletics from USA and Spiritual Gangster which features catchy slogans on tank tops. There's a range for men too.

TOUCH THE TOES

www.touchthetoes.com / @touchthetoes

Touch The Toes carries workout wear as well as yoga mat and accessories made in the most eco-friendly and sustainable way possible.

Founded in 2011, the brand prides itself on being one of the first eco yoga shops in Singapore that supports responsible consumption and fair trade labour.

TOUGH COOKIE

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday!

A post shared by Tough Cookie Apparel (@toughcookieapparel) on

www.toughcookieapparel.com / @toughcookieapparel

Celebrating #strongisthenewsexy, Tough Cookie Apparel offers fun and sassy homegrown designs that are suitable for yoga, aerial arts and pole dance.

Some of the items even have hand-braided straps. "A" for effort!

VIVRE ACTIVEWEAR

www.vivreactivewear.com / @vivreactivewear

Touting trendy cuts with pocket-friendly prices, Vivre Activewear is no doubt one of the fastest-growing brands in Singapore, proving that it doesn't take much to look good in exercise clothes.

It has two stores: #02-56 Vivo City (Singapore flagship store which carries premium designs) and #B1-04 Wisma Atria.

RUMI X

www.rumixfeelgood.com

All clothes are made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials like coffee grounds and recycled plastic, so you can feel good about wearing them.

Physically, you'll also feel good, as the fabric comes with a four-way stretch technology.

Maternity crops in their gorgeous prints are available too.

This article was first published in Shape

More about
Lifestyle clothes fashion Exercise/Fitness

TRENDING

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
&#039;Supporting Taiwan independence&#039; ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
'Supporting Taiwan independence' ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES