Where to buy special Singapore souvenirs and gifts to surprise your overseas friends

PHOTO: Instagram/statement.sg
Muneerah Bee
The Finder

Tired of the usual generic or overly kitschy things you find in souvenir stores?

Try shopping for something out of the ordinary at these fun and unique places! Whether you’re getting some uniquely Singapore souvenirs for friends and family back home or looking for something as a keepsake of your time in the country, we’ll show you where to find cool and stylish gifts that are practical at the same time.

1. BINARY STYLE

Produced by a pair of twin sisters, Binary Style is inspired by this little red dot and their globetrotting life experience.

Their Singapore-themed scarves feature well-loved landmarks such as Tiong Bahru, Bukit Timah and Singapore Botanic Gardens with bold colours and patterns.

Check out the SG-inspired collection here.

https://binarystyle.co

2. SUPERMAMA
 
View this post on Instagram

Join us at our porcelain decal workshop sessions this Saturday @boutiquefairssg! Limited slots are left, do drop us a DM to find out more on our workshop prices and availability. 🙂 11月16日土曜日、3階ブティックフェアーにてシンガポールでデザインされたデカールを貼ってオリジナルの磁器を作るワークショップを開催します。時間は以下の通りです。 午後6時〜午後7時 午後7時〜午後8時 1日限り、数量限定です。料金や予約に関してはお気軽にご連絡ください。皆さんとワークショップでお会いすることをスタッフ一同、楽しみにしております。 #supermamasg #porcelaindecalworkshop #boutiquesfairsg #workshop #communalworkshop #porcelaine #designedinsingapore #f1pitbuilding #workshopsg #singaporejapan

A post shared by SUPERMAMA (@supermamasg) on

If you are specifically looking for household items, Supermama’s extensive and well-designed collection is bound to have the ideal gift to remind you of your life in the sunny city.

Items in the Classic Singapore Souvenirs series are made to capture your experience in Singapore and you can be sure to expect the unexpected!

265 Beach Rd, 199544

https://supermamastore.com

3. NAIISE
 

If you’d rather do your shopping online, visit this curated online store which stocks a wide range of products from emerging and established brands from Singapore.

You can even buy locally made food ingredients and items.

The best thing is? They ship internationally! Nice!

Various locations

https://naiise.com

4. STATEMENT - BY JIBABOM.SG
 

While T-shirts usually make typical souvenirs, these shirts and tote bags from Statement are sure to be conversation starters as you explain what it takes to be a “Professional Kan Cheong Spider” (hint: it has nothing to do with arachnology) or how to use Singaporean phrases such as “No Lah, Where Got” and “Uh Uh Siol” correctly.

Just make sure you really understand what they mean before you buy them!

https://statement.sg

5. LOVE SG
 

Incorporating a quirky part of Singapore into all its products, LOVE SG blends local flavour with international appeal. Your friends (and you) will dig these useful items with Singapore-centric designs.

We personally love the Streets canvas bag which highlights some of the well-loved neighbourhoods in Singapore.

Various locations

www.lovesg.sg

6. THEPIGBAKESCLAY
 

Wear these adorable Singapore sweet treats and get ready for compliments coming your way!

Known for designing miniature snacks and desserts on earrings, necklaces, rings, cufflinks, key chains and charms, thepigbakesclay’s colourful collection is sure to perk up your outfit.

Buy them online or look out for their pop-up stalls at flea events.

https://thepigbakesclay.com

7. FICTIVE FINGERS
 
View this post on Instagram

Buying things online can be tricky. Nothing comes close to being able to touch the material and seeing it on yourself before making a decision. Not even close-up shots or videos on how it looks like on a person. That’s why we make time to answer emails and messages, giving advice based on body measurements given and specific concerns addressed. It’s a GOOD thing to deliberate and the last thing you want is to buy something that doesn’t work for you. This week, we’re giving a glimpse of how the Linen Tote and Linen Wrap are part of our everyday lives. We each have our favourite piece so you won’t see all the colourways (link in bio if you wanna). We also have a small, easy, functional wardrobe so it won’t be a fashion show either. But we hope it helps you get a better sense of how the products perform in real life. #slowbyhand

A post shared by Hani & Aisah Dalduri (@fictivefingers) on

If you’re on the hunt for long-lasting products, check out the linen warp and linen bags with original prints by Hani and Aisah Dalduri.

These textile designers, who are sisters, believe in slow fashion and create handmade the products without wasting an inch of fabric. We’re impressed!

www.fictivefingers.com

This article was first published in The Finder

More about
Lifestyle shopping

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES