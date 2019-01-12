Where to buy special Singapore souvenirs and gifts to surprise your overseas friends

Tired of the usual generic or overly kitschy things you find in souvenir stores?
Try shopping for something out of the ordinary at these fun and unique places! Whether you’re getting some uniquely Singapore souvenirs for friends and family back home or looking for something as a keepsake of your time in the country, we’ll show you where to find cool and stylish gifts that are practical at the same time.
Produced by a pair of twin sisters, Binary Style is inspired by this little red dot and their globetrotting life experience.
Their Singapore-themed scarves feature well-loved landmarks such as Tiong Bahru, Bukit Timah and Singapore Botanic Gardens with bold colours and patterns.
If you are specifically looking for household items, Supermama’s extensive and well-designed collection is bound to have the ideal gift to remind you of your life in the sunny city.
Items in the Classic Singapore Souvenirs series are made to capture your experience in Singapore and you can be sure to expect the unexpected!
265 Beach Rd, 199544
If you’d rather do your shopping online, visit this curated online store which stocks a wide range of products from emerging and established brands from Singapore.
You can even buy locally made food ingredients and items.
The best thing is? They ship internationally! Nice!
Various locations
While T-shirts usually make typical souvenirs, these shirts and tote bags from Statement are sure to be conversation starters as you explain what it takes to be a “Professional Kan Cheong Spider” (hint: it has nothing to do with arachnology) or how to use Singaporean phrases such as “No Lah, Where Got” and “Uh Uh Siol” correctly.
Just make sure you really understand what they mean before you buy them!
Incorporating a quirky part of Singapore into all its products, LOVE SG blends local flavour with international appeal. Your friends (and you) will dig these useful items with Singapore-centric designs.
We personally love the Streets canvas bag which highlights some of the well-loved neighbourhoods in Singapore.
Various locations
Wear these adorable Singapore sweet treats and get ready for compliments coming your way!
Known for designing miniature snacks and desserts on earrings, necklaces, rings, cufflinks, key chains and charms, thepigbakesclay’s colourful collection is sure to perk up your outfit.
Buy them online or look out for their pop-up stalls at flea events.
If you’re on the hunt for long-lasting products, check out the linen warp and linen bags with original prints by Hani and Aisah Dalduri.
These textile designers, who are sisters, believe in slow fashion and create handmade the products without wasting an inch of fabric. We’re impressed!
This article was first published in The Finder.