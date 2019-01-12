Where to buy special Singapore souvenirs and gifts to surprise your overseas friends

Tired of the usual generic or overly kitschy things you find in souvenir stores?

Try shopping for something out of the ordinary at these fun and unique places! Whether you’re getting some uniquely Singapore souvenirs for friends and family back home or looking for something as a keepsake of your time in the country, we’ll show you where to find cool and stylish gifts that are practical at the same time.

1. BINARY STYLE

A post shared by Binary Style (@binarystyle) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

Produced by a pair of twin sisters, Binary Style is inspired by this little red dot and their globetrotting life experience.

Their Singapore-themed scarves feature well-loved landmarks such as Tiong Bahru, Bukit Timah and Singapore Botanic Gardens with bold colours and patterns.

Check out the SG-inspired collection here.

https://binarystyle.co

2. SUPERMAMA