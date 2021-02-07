Where to buy stylish face mask straps & mask chains in Singapore

Face masks have become an essential part of our uniform. And with that necessity came a wave of aesthetic face masks and now face mask chains and mask straps. It’s easy to see why many people are jumping on board this stylish utility trend.

With MOH’s regular reminder to remove masks only when you’re eating or drinking, your best bet is to use a mask strap or mask chain to keep your face mask from touching the tabletops.

Beyond its aesthetics, its functionality can also be multi-purpose. There are many homegrown brands that have innovated beyond a basic mask chain. From mask straps that double up as sunglasses straps, or even necklaces and bracelets. Here’s a look at seven brands in Singapore that take stylish mask chains to a whole other level.

PHOTO: Le Éclat

The Pearl Necklace Glam Style Mask Chain, $29.90 comes in two colourways: gold and silver, and is available on a pre-order basis with an estimation of 10 to 14 days arrival after you place your order. Made in Korea, this mask chain adds an elegant touch to your daily uniform. Keep this one in the books for fancy occasions.

Since they source their designs directly from Korea, all their items are available on a pre-order basis. They do have a brick and mortar showroom but their pearl mask chain under the Galerie Collection is an online exclusive selection of premium Korean labels. Keep in mind that for orders below $50, there’s a flat rate shipping fee of $4.50, so get another one for a friend (or yourself) to get free delivery.

PHOTO: Instagram/mr.loremipsum

This Instagram-based store is a new homegrown jewellery brand that’s perfect for those who are leaning into the appeal of DIY aesthetics. Their glasses chains double up as mask straps, all you have to do is purchase their sunglasses chains with mask clips available at an additional $1 per pair.

Their Tutti Frutti Glasses Chain is 77cm long and available at $28, $29 if you add on the mask clips so it can attach to your reusable face masks. We love this one especially for its delightfully colourful pastels and flower accents. To purchase one for yourself, simply drop them a direct message on Instagram.

PHOTO: Wan Lee

Wan Lee’s summer days collection is inspired by Singapore’s eternal summer of green grass, warm breeze, and wildflowers. The 3-Way Face Mask Strap in Grass Green, $24 is eye-catching and we especially love the way the colours split down the middle.

Using Japanese and Indian glass beads with stainless steel lobster claws, this 28cm mask chain can also double up as a choker or bracelet if you please.

There’s free delivery available for orders over $30, otherwise a $2 shipping fee for all orders under.

PHOTO: inno by innit

For the ones who prefer to keep it classic and monochrome, the Array Strap in Sesame, $9.90 is a perfect duo for your reusable face mask. Use it as a mask strap to keep your mask around your neck while you’re having your meals, or use it as ear loops to help release the tension off your ears.

For purchases over $80, free shipping is available with the code “shipmefree”. Alternatively, there’s a self-pickup option too if you prefer to save on the $5 delivery for orders under $80.

PHOTO: ssfw

The Royleen Gemstone Multi-Purpose Chain, $89 is designed and handmade by SSFW. Using a combination of precious stones like gemstones and freshwater pearls held together by 18k gold plated hardware, this multi-purpose chain is all style and charm.

It also includes a pair of eyeglass grips if you want to convert it to hold your sunglasses or eyeglasses. You can even use it as a lanyard chain. All orders will receive free delivery with tracking via Singpost.

PHOTO: Instagram/envet_

You might more commonly recognise Envet for their handcrafted statement earrings, one of the latest to their collection is their range of sunglasses and mask chains. Envet’s Lemongold Sunglass Chain, $75 is 100 per cent handmade and we love this vibrant yellow.

Add a pop of colour to your daily wear with this multi-purpose chain. Hook it onto the straps of your face mask or secure it onto your sunglasses, whichever the option, they’re sure to take you to a state of sunshine. There’s a shipping fee of three dollars upon checkout.

PHOTO: Instagram/tokkiya__

Tokkiya is an Instagram-based shop curating their products from Korea and Hong Kong. From a range of colourful mask straps to understated mask chains, the shop has it all. Even options for your little ones. Some of their items are available on a pre-order basis, but the Areum Mask Strap is ready in stock. We love the pretty lace inlay set with monochrome colours.

You can get $12.90 for one, or two for $24. To order, simply whatsapp your order to 9022 7368 and include your name, address, phone number, and order. There’s a standard shipping fee of $1 and free delivery for orders above $50.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.