Where to buy tableware and dinnerware in Singapore: Pretty plates, cups and more

You’ve done up your BTO flat with the finest of interiors and selected the coolest of furnishings. Now, before you invite your friends and family over, you’ve got to prep the place that matters most – The dining table. In the market for some fresh new tableware and dinnerware? Here’s where to get the prettiest of plates, bowls, mugs and more!

Suterwala’s

PHOTO: Suterwala's

With multiple collections from both regional and international artists Suterwala’s is our choice for when we’re looking to make a statement. Here, you’ll find a patterns and designs that take inspiration from the likes of nature, cultures, history and wildlife.

Some pieces that we’ve got our eyes on include the jade-toned dinnerware from the Banaras collection (from $15++) adorned with the weaves and textures of the Indian saris against super fine porcelain, as well as the pretty-pink hued Lotus at Fatehpur collection (from $40++) with royal-like undertones and emblems. If you prefer to shop offline, the centrally located store in Holland Village is worth the trip.

Shop Suterwala’s products here.

Padme Hum Studio

PHOTO: Padme Hum Studio

An experimental pottery studio in Singapore, Padme Hum is the brainchild of founder Tania Misra. The artist, who is now a master potter, studied and trained under esteemed international potters and educators before opening her own studio in Lower Delta Road.

Besides gaining Tania and her fellow instructors’ guidance during the pottery classes, you can also head down in-store or shop online for some of the studios chic designs. Our favourites include the floral plates (from $100 for 2pcs), painted teapots (from $55), and the Surrealism Cup ($25). The cherry on top? you can customise your own sets and designs for a personalised touch.

Shop Padme Hum Studio’s products here.

Ceramically

PHOTO: Ceramically

Pretty, colourful and stylish, if these things are on your mind when hunting for table and dinnerware, Ceramically is the place for you. Housed in a whole sale unit located at Albert Mall Kiosk, at the spot you’ll find good quality matching ceramic sets at affordable prices.

With most products priced below $20, what’s not to like? Think bright coloured homeware contrasting against detailed designs. From plates, spoons, mugs, bowls and more, most of the products sold are also dishwasher and microwave safe.

Shop Ceramically’s products here.

Table Matters

PHOTO: Table Matters

Tested for toughness, durability, and integrity, Table Matters brings more than just aesthetics to you and your home. Through fine-sourcing of materials and Singapore-based SGS Certification, the brand’s products are bound to pass the test of time and even the gruesome dishwasher.

From Disney-themed collections to geometric designs and Peranakan patterns, each crockery connoisseur is bound to find something that pleases the eye. We recommend the classy Crisscross Red 20 PCS Dining Set ($135) or the boho Ornate Autumn Poplar Rattan Serving Tray ($38).

Shop Table Matters’ products here.

Lovera Collections

PHOTO: Lovera Collections

A curation of Louis and Vera, Lovera rose from the founder’s fascination with unique and pretty tableware, and as a symbol of hope and healing after experiencing the loss of their first pregnancy.

From one aficionado to another, the folks behind the brand understand the impact table ware has on gastronomic experiences, home styling, and projecting the owner’s personality. With multiple carefully selected products at your disposal, look forward to adding a touch of elegance, a splash of colour, and beautiful quirky prints into your dinnerware collection.

Shop Lovera Collections’ products here.

House of AnLi Interiors

PHOTO: House of AnLi Interiors

A one-stop lifestyle store in sunny Singapore, House of AnLi is run by the same folks behind dinning destinations Pano Kato Grill, Pizza & Deli and La Veranda. At the retail concept, expect to be blown away by gorgeous premium European home furniture, décor pieces, and sustainable ceramic ranges from Portugal-based brand, Costa Nova.

Crowd-favourites include the Lisboa Dinnerware Collection (from $38) inspired by the historic Portuguese blue and white tiles, and the teal-coloured Madeira Dinnerware Collection (from $25) featuring a reactive glaze that creates a crackled look similar to the effect of dappled light. Moreover, the fine stoneware table-toppers are oven, microwave, and freezer safe, withstanding temperature from -20 degrees to 250 degrees Celsius.

Shop House of AnLi Interiors products here.

Kurieto

PHOTO: Kurieto

A celebration of nature, craft and heritage, Kurieto specialises in Japanese handcrafted ceramics with a honourable nod to contemporary and Scandinavian influences. Made with painstaking attention to detail, the brand offers designs which lets your tableware shine but not overpower the food.

Perhaps this is the reason why it is the preferred brand of some of the world’s leading restaurants and chefs. Timeless pieces include the metallic stone glazed Shigarakiyaki almost imitating the underside of a mushroom, or the Oribe Kiku-Gata embellished with a crack forest green glaze.

Shop Kurieto’s products here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.