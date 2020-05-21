Where to buy twinning outfits in Singapore

Trust us, nothing gets more “likes” on Instagram than an #ootd shot of you and your little one in twinning outfits. Not only does it look super cute in photos, coordinating your outfits also helps you bond with Junior and makes for a great conversation-starter. No wonder Singapore parents can’t get enough of this twinning trend .

Check out these Singapore labels and brands that offer trendy, coordinated outfits for families, including matching footwear. Not only are these brands big on comfort and versatility, some of them also feature twinning wear for dads and sons for a complete fam-bam look.

Love, Bonito

The popular homegrown fashion label launched its first kids capsule collection during Chinese New Year this year. Some of the matching sets are still available, so grab yours if you haven’t – it’s best for ages 12 months to five years.

It will bring in more twinning sets for mums and kids this summer, in unisex styles and fun prints that are designed in-house, says a spokesperson. It will also expand the kids’ size range to fit kids up to seven years old. Love, Bonito’s kids collection are priced from $31.90 to $49.90; socks are $6.90 per pair.

Available at www.lovebonito.com and at its three store at 313@Somerset, Jem and Funan mall.

Our Second Nature

Known for its clean-cut, breezy silhouettes and signature candy-hued abstract prints, Our Second Nature launched its first kids capsule collection, called Our Mini Nature, in Dec 2018. Since then, it’s produced several more kids’ ranges that twin well with outfits for mummies.

We like that every piece of kids’ apparel is thoughtfully designed, for example, buttons down the back for ease of dressing a wriggly toddler and soft elastic gathering at the waist for shorts for comfort.

Available at https://oursecondnature.com and at Our Second Home, 43 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-66 Chip Bee Gardens.

Maison Q

Maison Q started in 2015 offering kids’ fashion in quirky designs in vividly-coloured palettes and happy prints. Its collections are designed to be versatile – think reversible dresses, shirts and onesies that can be worn two ways.

For the first time, the brand has launched a twinning collection for families this Raya, with coordinated outfits for babies and toddlers aged six months onwards, tweens aged eight to 13 years as well as mums and dads.

Buy it from https://maison-q.com or check stockists here.

Fayth

Fayth launched its first Mommy and Me collection around Mothers’ Day 2019, featuring mini-me outfits for little ones from aged 12 months to six years old.

Designed in-house, the Mommy and Me range features sweet, girly and comfortable pieces in soothing, pastel hues that make for great #twinning shots on social media.

We especially love the twinning outfits from the Amber range, featuring an exclusive print designed in-house. Check out the quirky details like self-tie knots for dresses and a smart Mandarin collar for the boys’ shirt (yes, this range caters to dad and boys too!).

Most of the items from the Amber range are now sold out, but look out for its next twinning collection. Founder Janis Gan says there are plans to launch another exclusive twinning range for the entire family in late-April this year.

Available at https://fayth.com and at its stores in Plaza Singapura, City Link Mall, and Tampines 1.

Elizabeth Little

The Singapore-based label is named after its founder Eileen Tay’s daughter, Elizabeth . Eileen, a mum of three, launched her first capsule collection in 2016 featuring vintage-inspired outfits and accessories for babies and kids. The following year, she expanded the range to include twinning wear for mums and dads.

What’s unique about the brand is its focus on a sustainable, slow-fashion approach. Eileen and her team ensure that every piece is made to last, and can be passed down to future generations.

Signature timeless pieces are produced locally using organic cotton, fine Japanese linen and heritage Liberty prints, all of which give off a vintage-inspired vibe. Each design is produced in limited quantities.

In keeping with its low-waste principle, adults can also pre-order outfits to twin with their kids. Kids’ outfits are priced from $55 for a skirt while adult versions start from $158.

Available at www.elizabethlittle.co and also stocked at Liliewoods Social at Great World City.

Pazzion

Take your twinning outfits with your mini-me a step further with Pazzion’s Mom & Me footwear collection. It features kid-sized versions of its popular adult designs suitable for kids aged three to eight.

Introduced in 2011, the mother-daughter twinning collection started off as a mini personal project for the brand’s founder, Tom Ng, who had difficulty finding comfortable trendy shoes for his daughter.

Feedback following the 2011 launch turned out positive, and twinning footwear has been a mainstay at Pazzion since then. Mummy’s shoes are priced from $76 while daughter’s shoes start from $59.

Available at www.pazzion.com or check for stores here.

Chubby Chubby

Advertising graduate Nix Deng’s passion for craft and design led her to create Chubby Chubby in 2013. For family twinning wear, check out the Two-Oh Two-Oh collection, featuring bright cheery colours and fun, quirky prints like longevity peaches and lovebirds.

There are rompers, playsuits, boys’ Bermuda shorts and dresses for kids, as well as dresses and shirts for mums and dads. There are even matching bandanas for pets, so that fur-kids don’t get left out in the family’s #ootd shots.

You can also find family twinning wear in the The Tanglin Orchid Capsule Collection, a collaboration between Chubby Chubby and Ying the Label. This is a special project designed exclusively for Tanglin Neighbourhood Committee to commemorate the launch of the Tanglin Orchid.

Available at www.chubbychubby.sg and at Tangs Orchard.

The Missing Piece

Founded by mumpreneur Dr Fock Ee-Ling, The Missing Piece specialises in timeless, flattering silhouettes made in soft, breathable fabrics that are great for Singapore’s climate. Her creations are such a hit, they’re often sold out.

Check out its signature modern cheongsams for mums, and coordinated options for kids aged two to nine years launched earlier for Chinese New Year. Boys’ shirts are priced from $45 and girls’ dresses from $50.

Each collection is limited edition to ensure exclusivity and quality.

Available at https://iwantthemissingpiece.com and at its showroom at 10 Winstedt Road, #03-06.

Kidscrafter

If you are looking for versatile father and son twinning outfits, Kidscrafter is the go-to place. Check out its range of twinning wear for boys and dads.

We like the Camouflage Patchwork Oxford Shirt and the Grosgrain Band Collar Shirt made of premium, prewashed Oxford fabric, which you can either dress up or down for your twinning OOTDs.

The label also offers cute baby boy rompers and matching Dads’ shirts. Kidscrafter also offers girls’ dresses in quirky prints – think Fortune cats and quirky flamingos. Jazz up your kids’ outfits with its accessories range that includes bow ties and suspenders.

Best of all, most of the clothing are made using premium pre-washed cotton that undergo a special wash procedure to maintain its softness and texture after many wears.

Available at www.kids-crafter.com.

Fash Mob

If you and your little one are looking for twinning outfits that exude confidence and effortless high street fashion chic, Fash Mob is the place to go to.

Started by two sisters, Rach and Shar, the brand manufactures its apparels in-house. We like the Tassel Babydoll Tops, available in adult and kid’s sizes, featuring a baby-doll cut and multi-colour tassels fringe hem details. Kids’ sizes available for ages 18 months to five years.

Available at www.shopfashmob.com and at its stores at Plaza Singapura and Funan mall.

Elisa Litz

Elisa Litz is a homegrown Singapore label that carries too-cute-for-words comfortable footwear for adults and kids from around aged two onwards. Check out its Little Twin Stars, Disney and Frozen collections, which carry many adorable designs in adult and kids’ sizes for mums to twin with their daughters.

Here’s our winning pick for twinning OOTDs – the pink Princess Belle Bethnal flats and Little Twin Stars Studs Sneakers.

The flats come with cute Mrs Potts and Chip detail while the adorable Little Twin Stars lambskin leather sneakers (available in white and pink) feature embroidered Kiki and Lala and a quirky gingham ribbon.

Available online at www.elisalitz.com and at two stores at Bugis+ and Wisma Atria.